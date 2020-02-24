The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 24): A quiet week for the top teams with the postseason about to begin

It was a relatively quiet week for the top 10 teams in last week’s poll. The only team that lost was No. 9 Naugatuck to No. 3 Sacred Heart 67-62.
But because it was a loss to an undefeated Hearts’ team, a game in which Naugatuck led in the second half, the Greyhounds remained in the same spot ahead of No. 10 Old Lyme, which makes its second straight appearance.
The league tournaments begin on Thursday. All of them will play at least one tournament game before the next poll comes out.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. WINDSOR (19)
16-3
570
1
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Simsbury 81-65; def. Hartford Public 96-61.
The Bottom Line: Troy McKoy had 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Simsbury.
|2. EAST CATHOLIC
18-1
524
2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Middletown 98-54; def. East Hartford 58-39.
The Bottom Line: Matt Knowling scored 34 points against Middletown for the Eagles, who outscored the Blue Dragons 34-10 in the first quarter.
|3. SACRED HEART
19-0
502
3
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 99-63; def. Naugatuck 67-62.
The Bottom Line: The Hearts won the NVL Game of the Year Friday night against Naugatuck in come-from-behind fashion. Lorenzo Washington scored 32 points for the unbeaten Hearts.
|4. NFA
19-0
448
4
|
I
|Last week's results: def. New London 69-54.
The Bottom Line:Mason Jackson scored 32 points for the Wildcats, who will face the winner of Woodstock Academy and Bacon Academy in the ECC Division I tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
|5. NOTRE DAME-WH
19-1
410
5
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Wilbur Cross 70-68 (OT); def. Xavier 58-50.
The Bottom Line: Another great regular season for the Green Knights, who lost just one game by one point. They earned a first-round bye into Saturday’s SCC tournament quarterfinals.
|6. IMMACULATE
18-1
353
6
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Brookfield 78-37; def. Stratford 70-48.
The Bottom Line: Mustangs go for perfection in the South-West Conference Tuesday night against Weston. They have already locked up the top seed in the league tournament beginning Friday.
|7. HILLHOUSE
18-2
342
7
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Lyman Hall 99-50; def. Wilbur Cross 60-56 (OT).
The Bottom Line: The Academics blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, survived a game-winning shot by Cross, then outscored the Governors in overtime to sweep the season series from their city rival.
|8. PRINCE TECH
20-0
320
8
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Wilbur Cross 78-66; def. Cheney Tech 89-53; def. Weaver 84-75.
The Bottom Line: def. Bassick 81-60; def. Grasso Tech 91-45.
|9. NAUGATUCK
18-1
283
9
|
II
|Last week's results:def. Kennedy 75-46; lost to Sacred Heart 67-62.
The Bottom Line: Avery Hinnant posted a double-double (28 points, 17 rebounds) for the Greyhounds, who will be the No. 2 seed in both the NVL and Division II state tournaments.
|10. OLD LYME
17-1
213
10
|
V
|Last week's results: def. Hale-Ray 71-55; def. Portland 66-49.
The Bottom Line: Only three of the Wildcats’ victories were fewer than double digits.
|Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Northwest Catholic (16-3), 174; Ridgefield (16-2), 173; Tolland (18-1), 133; Fitch (17-3), 80; Canton (18-2), 67; Trinity Catholic (13-5) 62; Bristol Central (15-4), 58; Holy Cross (14-5), 55; Wilbur Cross (13-7), 46; Fairfield Warde (14-4) and Valley Regional (16-3), 14; Fairfield Ludlowe (14-4), 9; SMSA (16-3), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli