The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 24): A quiet week for the top teams with the postseason about to begin

It was a relatively quiet week for the top 10 teams in last week’s poll. The only team that lost was No. 9 Naugatuck to No. 3 Sacred Heart 67-62.

But because it was a loss to an undefeated Hearts’ team, a game in which Naugatuck led in the second half, the Greyhounds remained in the same spot ahead of No. 10 Old Lyme, which makes its second straight appearance.

The league tournaments begin on Thursday. All of them will play at least one tournament game before the next poll comes out.