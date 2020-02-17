The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 17): Old Lyme joins the top 10

It was a quite week for the top nine teams in the poll, but there is a new team in the 10th spot this week.
Old Lyme makes its first appearance of the season in the top 10 after a pair of quality non-conference victories last week: at Amistad and in double overtime against Glastonbury at home. The Wildcats have lost just one game, at Waterford in double overtime.
Thus far, the Wildcats have lived up to their preseason billing as the favorite in the Shoreline Conference. Old Lyme reached both the Shoreline and CIAC Division V state final last season, but fell short in both games. The Wildcats will get another shot at both come March.
Northwest Catholic dropped out of the top 10 after losing to Hall on Friday night.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. WINDSOR (19)
14-3
570
1
|
I
|Last week's results:def. New Britain 80-72; def. Bulkeley 82-64.
The Bottom Line: Amir Spears had 31 points and 10 assists in the win over Bulkeley.
|2. EAST CATHOLIC
16-1
530
2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Manchester 68-54; def. South Windsor 81-42.
The Bottom Line: Since the loss to Windsor, East Catholic has won all of its games by an average of 32 points.
|3. SACRED HEART
17-0
496
3
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Kennedy 73-60; def. Holy Cross 80-64; def. WCA 63-58.The Bottom Line: The Hearts have now won 122 consecutive games against Naugatuck Valley League teams. Amazing.
|4. NFA
18-0
452
4
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Fitch 75-53; def. Hall 87-59; def. Norwalk 82-51.The Bottom Line:Jared Martin scored 26 points in the Wildcats’ victory over Fitch.
|5. NOTRE DAME-WH
17-1
404
5
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Bassick 76-46; def. East Haven 78-55; def. Fairfield Prep 62-43.The Bottom Line: Ben Carroll scored 28 points in the win over East Haven. Notre Dame held Bassick to just eight points in the third quarter.
|6. IMMACULATE
16-1
346
6
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Bethel 54-49; def. Pomperaug 68-61 (OT).The Bottom Line: For the second consecutive week, the Mustangs needed overtime to win their Friday game, yet still remain undefeated in South-West Conference play and likely will be the top seed again in the league tournament.
|7. HILLHOUSE
16-2
340
7
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Hand 78-67; def. Xavier 74-60.
The Bottom Line: Ta’Zhon Daniels scored 31 points to help Hillhouse sweep the season series from Xavier.
|8. PRINCE TECH
18-0
322
8
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Wilbur Cross 78-66; def. Cheney Tech 89-53; def. Weaver 84-75.
The Bottom Line: Outscored Cross 16-2 to start the game, led by as many as 24 points, then had to withstand a comeback by the Governors to hold on for the big road win.
|9. NAUGATUCK
17-0
292
9
|
II
|Last week's results:def. Wolcott 89-39; def. St. Paul 63-40.The Bottom Line: Greyhounds seem to be ready for the huge NVL showdown against Sacred Heart Friday night in what should be a battle of unbeatens.
|10. OLD LYME
15-1
195
NR
|
V
|Last week's results: def. Amistad 57-56; def. Glastonbury 70-68 (2 OT).The Bottom Line: Jacob Ritchie hit the deciding basket in double overtime to help the Wildcats earn a pair of quality non-conference victories and make their first appearance in the top 10.
|Dropped out: Northwest Catholic (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Ridgefield (14-2), 191; Northwest Catholic (14-4), 166; Tolland (16-1), 155; Canton (17-2), 84; Trinity Catholic (11-5) 54; Fitch (14-3), 42; Fairfield Warde (13-3), 39; Fairfield Ludlowe (13-3), 32; Staples (12-4), 29; Holy Cross (13-5), 28; SMSA (16-1), 23; Middletown (12-4), 16; Wilbur Cross (13-5), 15; Bristol Central (13-4), 14; Valley Regional (13-3), 10.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli