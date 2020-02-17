The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 17): Old Lyme joins the top 10

It was a quite week for the top nine teams in the poll, but there is a new team in the 10th spot this week.

Old Lyme makes its first appearance of the season in the top 10 after a pair of quality non-conference victories last week: at Amistad and in double overtime against Glastonbury at home. The Wildcats have lost just one game, at Waterford in double overtime.

Thus far, the Wildcats have lived up to their preseason billing as the favorite in the Shoreline Conference. Old Lyme reached both the Shoreline and CIAC Division V state final last season, but fell short in both games. The Wildcats will get another shot at both come March.

Northwest Catholic dropped out of the top 10 after losing to Hall on Friday night.