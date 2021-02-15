The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 15): Sacred Heart to begin final season

East Catholic garnered all 17 first-place votes this week as it remained an all-CCC affair at the top of the poll.

Windsor and Northwest Catholic remain in the second and third spots, respectively, both winning its first two games in convincing fashion. Wilbur Cross moved into the fourth sport after coming from behind to defeat Fairfield Prep on the road.

The big news of the week happened off the court: Sacred Heart, which hasn’t played a game yet and moved down to the No. 7 spot, announced the school will close at the end of the school year due to declining enrollment. There will be no more state championships for the Hearts, since the CIAC state tournaments will not be held this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending SWC champion Kolbe Cathedral is the only new team in the poll this week, in in the No. 10 spot.