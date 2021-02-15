The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 15): Sacred Heart to begin final season

East Catholic garnered all 17 first-place votes this week as it remained an all-CCC affair at the top of the poll.
Windsor and Northwest Catholic remain in the second and third spots, respectively, both winning its first two games in convincing fashion. Wilbur Cross moved into the fourth sport after coming from behind to defeat Fairfield Prep on the road.
The big news of the week happened off the court: Sacred Heart, which hasn’t played a game yet and moved down to the No. 7 spot, announced the school will close at the end of the school year due to declining enrollment. There will be no more state championships for the Hearts, since the CIAC state tournaments will not be held this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending SWC champion Kolbe Cathedral is the only new team in the poll this week, in in the No. 10 spot.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (18)
23-1
540
|
1
|Last week's results:Def. RHAM 86-27.
The Bottom Line: So the CCC was able to swap in RHAM for Glastonbury when the Tomahawks had to go on pause for quarantine. Then the Eagles shellacked the Sachems.
|2. WINDSOR
2-0
478
|
2
|Last week's results: Def. Bloomfield 79-52; def. Simsbury 77-48.
The Bottom Line: Troy McKoy had a pair of 28-point games last week for the Warriors.
|3. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
2-0
452
|
3
|Last week's results: Def. Bloomfield 83-42; def. Simsbury 63-48.
The Bottom Line: Junior guard Matt Curtis scored 29 points in the victory over Bloomfield.
|4. WILBUR CROSS
2-0
354
|
6
|Last week's results: Def. Law 56-44; def. Fairfield Prep 55-53 (OT).
The Bottom Line:Governors had to come from behind on the road to be able to beat the Jesuits at Alumni Hall.
|5. NAUGATUCK
1-0
346
|
5
|Last week's results: Def. Torrington 82-56.
The Bottom Line: Ese Onakpoma and Julaquis Minnifield both scored 18 points in the win over the Raiders.
|6. NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN
2-0
344
|
7
|Last week's results: Def. Shelton 82-31; def. Career 62-32.The Bottom Line: Green Knights get a chance at some measure of revenge Tuesday night when they travel to New Haven to face Cross in a rematch of the SCC tournament final, won by the Governors.
|7. SACRED HEART
0-0
333
|
4
|Last week's results:No games played.The Bottom Line: Hearts received the devastating news that the school will close at the end of the school year, meaning it won’t have a chance to add to its nine state championships (and no losses in state finals).
|8. RIDGEFIELD
2-0
304
|
9
|Last week's results: Def. Trumbull 83-40; def. Westhill 62-45.The Bottom Line: Amos Grey scored 17 points in the victory over Westhill.
|9. BRISTOL CENTRAL
2-0
286
|
10
|Last week's results:Def. Avon 78-76; def. Bristol Eastern 66-51.The Bottom Line: Donovan Clingan already has 72 points scored for the Rams.
|10. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
3-0
177
|
NR
|Last week's results: Def. Bunnell 64-50; def. Barlow 67-44; def. Bethel 64-36.The Bottom Line: Reigning South-West Conference champions pick up where they left off.
|Dropped out: Norwich Free Academy (8).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Notre Dame-Fairfield (3-0), 174; Immaculate (3-0), 151; Prince Tech (1-0), 149; West Haven (1-0), 90; Norwich Free Academy (0-1), 84; New London (1-0), 71; New Britain (2-0), 41; Morgan (2-0), 35; New Canaan (2-0), 34; Waterford (1-0), 25; SMSA (2-0), 24; Fairfield Warde (1-1), 22; Hillhouse (0-2), 17; Old Lyme (1-0), 9; Granby (1-0), 8; Fitch (1-0), Holy Cross (0-0), Staples (2-0) St. Bernard (0-0), St. Joseph (2-0) and Valley Regional (2-0), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli