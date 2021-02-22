The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 15): Notre Dame-West Haven moves up to No. 4

Notre Dame-West Haven had the most impressive performance of the top 10 teams last week, defeating previously fourth-ranked Wilbur Cross by 18 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Naugatuck was the only team to drop out of the top 10 after falling at St. Paul on Saturday. Entering in the final spot was the other Notre Dame – the Lancers of Fairfield.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame-Fairfield is on pause for this week and most of next week – the difficulty of playing games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naugatuck gets a shot at redemption – and maybe a return trip to the top 10 – on Saturday when it hosts Sacred Heart.