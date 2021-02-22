The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 15): Notre Dame-West Haven moves up to No. 4

Notre Dame-West Haven had the most impressive performance of the top 10 teams last week, defeating previously fourth-ranked Wilbur Cross by 18 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.
Naugatuck was the only team to drop out of the top 10 after falling at St. Paul on Saturday. Entering in the final spot was the other Notre Dame – the Lancers of Fairfield.
Unfortunately, Notre Dame-Fairfield is on pause for this week and most of next week – the difficulty of playing games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naugatuck gets a shot at redemption – and maybe a return trip to the top 10 – on Saturday when it hosts Sacred Heart.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (19)
3-0
570
|
1
|Last week's results:Def. East Hartford 66-55; def. South Windsor 81-50.
The Bottom Line: Eagles took care of one of the toughest games on their schedule - East Hartford - by double digits last week.
|2. WINDSOR
3-0
508
|
2
|Last week's results: Def. Hartford Public 100-58.
The Bottom Line: Troy McKoy poured in 37 points as the Warriors dismantled the Owls.
|3. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
4-0
482
|
3
|Last week's results: Def. Conard 73-38; def. Hall 69-54.
The Bottom Line: Matt Curtis not only scored 42 points against Conard, he also surpassed 1,000 for his career. And Curtis is just a junior.
|4. NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN
4-0
450
|
6
|Last week's results: def. Wilbur Cross 70-52; def. Xavier 56-47.
The Bottom Line:A pair of quality victories last week for the Green Knights. Ben Carroll had 27 points and 12 rebounds against Cross on the road.
|5. SACRED HEART
1-0
366
|
7
|Last week's results: Def. Holy Cross 74-57.
The Bottom Line: Hearts get to face the Crusaders again on Friday and Naugatuck on Saturday: a pair of tough NVL road contests for Sacred Heart.
|T6. RIDGEFIELD
3-0
360
|
8
|Last week's results: Def. Stamford 79-33.The Bottom Line: The Tigers’ average margin of victory thus far is 35.3.
|T6. BRISTOL CENTRAL
3-0
360
|
9
|Last week's results:Def. Southington 51-38.The Bottom Line: Seven-foot center Donovan Clingan received yet another scholarship offer last week from the University of Michigan. The junior now has close to 20 Division I scholarship offers.
|8. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
5-0
298
|
10
|Last week's results: Def. New Milford 67-53; def. Newtown 63-39.The Bottom Line: Cougars will host rematch of last year’s SWC tournament final next Monday night against Immaculate.
|9. WILBUR CROSS
3-1
251
|
4
|Last week's results:Lost to Notre Dame-West Haven 70-52; def. Guilford 57-47.The Bottom Line: Governors were outscored 23-13 in the final quarter against Notre Dame.
|10. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD
4-0
238
|
NR
|Last week's results: Def. Immaculate 55-47.The Bottom Line: Lancers have already equaled last year’s win total. Notre Dame has this week off and most of next week due to being in quarantine.
|Dropped out: Naugatuck (5).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Prince Tech (4-0), 167; Naugatuck (1-1), 117; Waterford (3-0), 103; St. Joseph (4-0) and West Haven (1-0), 84; Morgan (4-0), 81; Immaculate (3-1), 71; New Canaan (3-0), 57; Norwich Free Academy (2-1), 49; Staples (4-0), 46; Fitch (3-0), 35; SMSA (3-0), 31; Hillhouse (2-2) and New London (2-1), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH; Kevin Roberts, Waterbury Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli