The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 10): NFA, Notre Dame (W.H.) flip-flop spots

It was a pretty quite week for the top 10 despite one team suffering its first loss.

Hamden had an impressive come-from-behind 69-68 victory at home to hand Notre Dame-West Haven its first loss. But it only cost the Green Knights one spot in the latest poll as they swapped spots with undefeated Norwich Free Academy.

Northwest Catholic lost to Simbsury but, like Notre Dame, only dropped one spot. Naugatuck moved up to No. 9 and Northwest Catholic, now with two losses, is at No. 10.