The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 10): NFA, Notre Dame (W.H.) flip-flop spots

It was a pretty quite week for the top 10 despite one team suffering its first loss.
Hamden had an impressive come-from-behind 69-68 victory at home to hand Notre Dame-West Haven its first loss. But it only cost the Green Knights one spot in the latest poll as they swapped spots with undefeated Norwich Free Academy.
Northwest Catholic lost to Simbsury but, like Notre Dame, only dropped one spot. Naugatuck moved up to No. 9 and Northwest Catholic, now with two losses, is at No. 10.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. WINDSOR (20)
12-3
600
1
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Bristol Central 75-71; def. Wethersfield 84-71.
The Bottom Line: Warriors survived a 34-point, 29-rebound effort from Bristol Central center Donovan Clingan in order to keep its perfect streak against Connecticut competition intact.
|2. EAST CATHOLIC
14-1
554
2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Glastonbury 65-40; def. Hope (RI) 71-29.
The Bottom Line: Brody Limric scored 27 points in the victory over Glastonbury.
|3. SACRED HEART
14-0
526
3
|
I
|Last week's results: def. WCA 79-55; def. Wilby 68-54.The Bottom Line: Caleb Sampson scored 21 points in the victory over WCA.
|4. NFA
15-0
476
5
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Bacon Academy 74-40; def. New London 76-57.The Bottom Line:Clinched the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I title in the win over New London last Wednesday.
|5. NOTRE DAME-WH
14-1
404
4
|
I
|Last week's results: lost to Hamden 69-68; def. Sheehan 87-56.The Bottom Line: Green Knights blew a double-digit lead in the second half to suffer their first loss, but rebounded in fine fashion against Sheehan. Zach Laput had a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) against Sheehan.
|6. IMMACULATE
14-1
382
6
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Newtown 54-53; def. Bunnell 64-57 (OT).The Bottom Line: Diego Echavarria made a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left to help the Mustangs beat Newtown to remain undefeated in South-West Conference play.
|7. HILLHOUSE
14-2
364
7
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Guilford 73-42; def. Law 65-39; def. Wings Academy (NY) 65-61.
The Bottom Line: Ta’Zhon Daniels scored 24 points to help Hillhouse come from behind to defeat Wings Academy out of the Bronx, New York.
|8. PRINCE TECH
15-0
338
8
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Goodwin Tech 73-41; def. Vinal Tech 91-40.
The Bottom Line: Tyshawn Jackson scored 22 points in the victory over Goodwin Tech.
|9. NAUGATUCK
15-0
312
10
|
II
|Last week's results:def. Watertown 72-39; def. Woodland 81-44.The Bottom Line: Avery Hinnant scored 23 points in the Greyhounds’ victory over Woodland.
|10. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
12-2
211
9
|
III
|Last week's results: def. Enfield 73-52; lost to Simsbury 69-59.The Bottom Line: Lions manage to remain in the top 10 despite suffering their second loss.
|Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Old Lyme (13-1) and Ridgefield (12-2), 165; Tolland (14-1), 100; Fitch (14-2), 90; Holy Cross (13-4), 89; Staples (11-3), 86; Trinity Catholic (10-5) 53; Canton (15-2), 47; Wilbur Cross (11-4), 36; Fairfield Warde (11-3), 25; SMSA (15-1), 16; Somers (14-3), 15; Bristol Central (11-4), Fairfield Ludlowe (11-3) and New Britain (10-5), 10; Middletown (10-4) and Valley Regional (11-3), 8.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli