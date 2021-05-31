The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 31): East Catholic enters postseason unanimous No. 1

It took all season, but we finally have a unanimous No. 1 in the baseball poll.
East Catholic picked up all 14 first-place votes and heads into the postseason as a prohibitive favorite to win its first state title since 1997. The Eagles are the top seed in the Class M tournament.
Hand had been holding on to two No. 1 votes recently, but a surprising exit in the quarterfinals of the SCC Tournament lost support for the Tigers. They even dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 as they head into the Class L tournament as the top seed.
2021 CIAC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD / SCHEDULE
New No. 2 Southington will be the top seed in the Class LL Tournament. Class S top seed St. Paul finished just outside the Top 10 after getting bounced in the quarterfinals of the NVL Tournament.
After winning the ECC Tournament for the first time, Killingly enters the Top 10 as it goes for its first state title since the early days of disco.
Warde was the biggest mover, going from No. 9 to No. 4 by virtue of winning the FCIAC Tournament.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 31)
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (14)
20-0
420
1
|
M
|Latest result: Def. South Windsor 7-0; East Hartford 6-2
This week: vs. Windham Tech, Tuesday, 3:30, Class M First Round
Bottom Line: Being No. 1 right now is nice, but the Eagles have their eyes set on being in the top spot in two weeks.
2. SOUTHINGTON
19-1
374
3
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Northwest Catholic 12-0; Windsor 4-3
This week: vs. Stamford, Tuesday, 4, Class LL First Round
Bottom Line: The Blue Knights completed their best regular season in program history and enter the Class LL Tournament as the top seed. Runners up in 2019, they're looking for their fourth state title and first since 1999.
|3. FAIRFIELD PREP
18-3
346
7
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Amity 7-6; Hamden 12-2; West Haven 8-3 in SCC final
This week: vs. Ludlowe, Tuesday, 3:30, Class LL First Round
Bottom Line: The Jesuits won their second SCC championship in three years. Despite a history of success on the diamond, the Jesuits have never won a CIAC state baseball title.
4. WARDE
18-3
344
9
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Norwalk 4-1; Daren 4-1; Greenwich 9-0 in FCIAC final
This week: vs East Hartford, Tuesday, 4, Class LL First Round
Bottom Line: The Mustangs trying to win both the FCIAC and Class LL titles in the same season, just as Staples did in 2019.
|5. HAND (2)
16-2
292
2
|
L
|Latest result: Lost North Haven in SCC Quarterfinals 3-1
This week: vs. Bunnell, Tuesday, 3:30, Class L First Round
Bottom Line: After an unexpected, early exit from the SCC Tournament, the Tigers gearing up for run at the school's first state championship.
6. GREENWICH
16-4
262
5
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Danbury 4-0; Ridgefield 26-11 Lost Warde 9-0 in FCIAC final
This week: vs Cheshire, Tuesday, 4, Class LL First Round
Bottom Line: FCIAC runner-up Greenwich has not won a state baseball championship since JFK was president in 1962.
7. HAMDEN
18-3
231
6
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Shelton 6-2; Lost Fairfield Prep 12-2 in SCC semifinals
This week: vs Darien, Tuesday, 4, Class LL First Round
Bottom Line: 1977 was the last time the Dragons hoisted a state championship trophy. Despite a few good teams in recent years, the Dragons haven't advanced past the second round since 2002.
8. WATERFORD
16-2
229
4
|
M
|Latest result: Def. NFA 13-0; Lost Killingly 13-2 in ECC semifinals
This week: vs. Whitney Tech, Tuesday, 4, Class M First Round
Bottom Line: The Lancers begin their defense of the 2019 Class M title as the No. 4 seed.
|9. KILLINGLY
20-2
204
NR
|
M
|Latest result: Def. Waterford 13-2; Fitch 1-0 in ECC final
This week: vs. Tolland, Tuesday, 3:30, Class M First Round
Bottom Line: Killingly, which just won its first ECC tournament championship, now sets its sights on ending another drought: The school last appeared in a state final in 1973 and has never won a title.
|10. AMITY
13-5
166
8
|
LL
|Latest result: Lost Fairfield Prep 7-6 in SCC quarterfinals
This week: vs. Norwalk, Tuesday, 3:30, Class LL First Round.
Bottom Line: Amity's recent state championship pedigree is unmatched. The Spartans have won six state titles since 2006 (the last in 2016). You'd have to go back to 2012 for the last time the Class LL semifinals were played without them.
|Dropped Out: Trumbull (10)
|Others Receiving Votes: Trumbull (14-4), 164; Weston (16-4), 140; West Haven (16-5), 139; St Paul (18-2), 80; Berlin (17-3), 76; Northwestern (19-1), 51; Holy Cross (16-6), 38; Masuk (15-4), 7; Brookfield (15-5), 7
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American.
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson