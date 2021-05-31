The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 31): East Catholic enters postseason unanimous No. 1

It took all season, but we finally have a unanimous No. 1 in the baseball poll.

East Catholic picked up all 14 first-place votes and heads into the postseason as a prohibitive favorite to win its first state title since 1997. The Eagles are the top seed in the Class M tournament.

Hand had been holding on to two No. 1 votes recently, but a surprising exit in the quarterfinals of the SCC Tournament lost support for the Tigers. They even dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 as they head into the Class L tournament as the top seed.

New No. 2 Southington will be the top seed in the Class LL Tournament. Class S top seed St. Paul finished just outside the Top 10 after getting bounced in the quarterfinals of the NVL Tournament.

After winning the ECC Tournament for the first time, Killingly enters the Top 10 as it goes for its first state title since the early days of disco.

Warde was the biggest mover, going from No. 9 to No. 4 by virtue of winning the FCIAC Tournament.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 31)