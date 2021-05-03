The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 3): Hand reaffirms No. 1 status, Staples drops to 7

Hand took over at No. 1 last week and was first put to the test by Shelton before having to come back from down 11 in the fifth inning against West Haven with Danny Weinstein winning it with a walk-off home run 13-12.
Not much movement in the poll this week, except for Staples dropping from No. 3 to No. 7 after its second loss of the year, 6-3 to Ridgefield.
Everyone else moved up a spot while Masuk dipped out of the poll after two losses and Greenwich re-entered at No. 10.
Hand picked up five first-place votes and now has 10. East Catholic earned three and Fairfield Prep received one.
There are seven teams remaining with no losses: Southington in Class LL; Hand in L and Killingly, East Catholic, Waterford, Abbott Tech and Woodland in Class M.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 3)
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (10)
10-0
406
1
|
L
|Latest results: Def. Def. Shelton 7-4; Guilford 4-1; West Haven 13-12
This week: vs Notre Dame-West Haven, Monday, 3:45; vs Cheshire, Wednesday, 3:45; at Shelton, Friday, 7
Bottom Line: Comeback win over West Haven to stay unbeaten was one for the ages after trailing 11-0 in the 5th inning.
|2. EAST CATHOLIC (3)
9-0
382
2
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Manchester 13-0; Tolland 14-0; RHAM 14-3.
This week: vs Berlin, Monday, 3:45; at South Windsor, Wednesday, 3:45; vs Windsor, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: The Eagles cannot look past Berlin and Windsor with Southington game looming next week.
3. AMITY
9-1
356
4
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Notre Dame-West Haven 12-3; Shelton 8-3; Hillhouse/Career 21-0
This week: at North Haven, Wednesday, 7; vs Notre Dame-West Haven, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Juju Stevens, Sebastian Holt, McCallister Burke and the Spartans are destroying baseballs right now with six games in double-digit scoring.
4. WATERFORD
9-0
323
5
|
M
|Latest result: Def. Ledyard 11-5; NFA, Saturday 7-0; NFA, Saturday 13-7
This week: at Montville, Saturday, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
Bottom Line: Doubleheader vs NFA was a big test. Waterford passed with flying colors.
5. SOUTHINGTON
9-0
286
6
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Conard 19-3; Simsbury 12-5; Avon 10-0, Glastonbury 7-2
This week: vs Wethersfield, Monday, 6:30; at Northwest Catholic, Wednesday, 3:45; at Bristol Eastern, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: The last unbeaten team in Class LL is rolling through teams scoring 48 runs last week.
6. FAIRFIELD PREP (1)
8-1
257
7
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. North Haven 13-0; Cheshire 13-3; Lyman Hall 13-0
This week: vs Guilford, Monday, 4; at Sheehan, Wednesday, 3:45; vs North Haven, Friday, 4
Bottom Line: Jesuits have won seven straight, out-scoring opponents 73-20 in that stretch.
|7. STAPLES
8-2
256
3
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Stamford 7-5; Lost Ridgefield 6-3; Def. Trumbull 15-5
This week: vs Bridgeport Central, Monday, 4; at Greenwich, Wednesday, 4:30; vs Ludlowe, Friday, 4
Bottom Line: The Wreckers take a second loss but stay in top 10 with game vs No. 10 Greenwich upcoming.
|8. WARDE
8-1
210
9
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Bridgeport Central 23-0; Danbury 6-1
This week: at Darien, Monday, 4; vs St. Joseph, Wednesday, 4:30; at Wilton, Friday, 4
Bottom Line: Hard to lose when you do not give up any runs. Warde has allowed one run in the last four games.
9. HAMDEN
9-1
208
10
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Wilbur Cross 11-3; Sheehan 10-3; Notre Dame-West Haven 5-4
This week: at Cheshire, Monday, 4; at Lyman Hall, Wednesday, 3:45; vs Wilbur Cross, Thursday, 4
Bottom Line: The Green Dragons are hitting, but they are also pitching, allowing just two teams more than five runs.
|10. GREENWICH
7-1
161
NR
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. St Joseph 5-1, Wilton 10-0; Westhill 7-2.
This week: at Ridgefield, Monday, 4; vs Staples, Wednesday, 4:30; at New Canaan, Friday, 4.
Bottom Line: Vanderbilt commit Miles Langhorne is back on the mound for the Cardinals who were already pitching well before his return.
|Dropped Out: Masuk (8).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Records through Sunday, May 2
|Others Receiving Votes: New Fairfield (8-1), 151; Masuk (8-2), 130; Killingly (10-0), 100; Brookfield (8-2), 75; St Paul (9-1), 64; Woodland (8-0), 43; Naugatuck (5-1), 38; Trumbull (6-2), 35; Windsor (6-1), 32; Xavier (7-2), 14; Darien (1-8), 10; Newington (5-2), 9; Hall (8-2), 9; Berlin (8-2), 8; Northwestern (7-1), 7
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American.
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson