The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 3): Hand reaffirms No. 1 status, Staples drops to 7

Hand took over at No. 1 last week and was first put to the test by Shelton before having to come back from down 11 in the fifth inning against West Haven with Danny Weinstein winning it with a walk-off home run 13-12.

Not much movement in the poll this week, except for Staples dropping from No. 3 to No. 7 after its second loss of the year, 6-3 to Ridgefield.

Everyone else moved up a spot while Masuk dipped out of the poll after two losses and Greenwich re-entered at No. 10.

Hand picked up five first-place votes and now has 10. East Catholic earned three and Fairfield Prep received one.

There are seven teams remaining with no losses: Southington in Class LL; Hand in L and Killingly, East Catholic, Waterford, Abbott Tech and Woodland in Class M.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 3)