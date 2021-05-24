The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 24): Trumbull joins top 10 as conference tournaments are underway

East Catholic not only stayed atop the poll, it enters its final week of play as the last unbeaten team in the state as Waterford lost for the first time.

Waterford fell one spot down to No. 4 with its 5-3 loss to Fitch. Southington leap-frogged the Lancers into the No. 3 spot.

With no CCC tournament, East Catholic and Southington still have regular seasons to wrap up this week while the rest of the state battles for conference crowns.

By virtue of beating Warde 10-3, Greenwich shot up the rankings from No. 8 to No. 5 while the Mustangs slipped to No. 9.

Trumbull jumps in at No. 10 while Staples, the preseason No. 1 which lost to Darien in the first round of the FCIAC tournament, dips out of the Top 10 for the first time this season.