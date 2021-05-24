The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 24): Trumbull joins top 10 as conference tournaments are underway

East Catholic not only stayed atop the poll, it enters its final week of play as the last unbeaten team in the state as Waterford lost for the first time.
Waterford fell one spot down to No. 4 with its 5-3 loss to Fitch. Southington leap-frogged the Lancers into the No. 3 spot.
With no CCC tournament, East Catholic and Southington still have regular seasons to wrap up this week while the rest of the state battles for conference crowns.
By virtue of beating Warde 10-3, Greenwich shot up the rankings from No. 8 to No. 5 while the Mustangs slipped to No. 9.
Trumbull jumps in at No. 10 while Staples, the preseason No. 1 which lost to Darien in the first round of the FCIAC tournament, dips out of the Top 10 for the first time this season.
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
CLASS
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (12)
18-0
416
1
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Bristol Eastern 11-0; Manchester 11-1; East Hartford 7-3
This week: vs South Windsor, Monday, 3:45; at East Hartford, Tuesday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Despite being lone unbeaten team left in the state, needs to win two remaining game for No. 1 seed in CIAC Class M Tournament.
|2. HAND (2)
16-1
394
2
|
L
|Latest results: Def. Guilford 5-3
This week: SCC Tournament quarterfinals, vs North Haven, Monday, 4
Bottom Line: After SCC Tournament, Tigers will go into CIAC Class L Tournament as top seed.
3. SOUTHINGTON
17-1
364
4
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Wolcott 11-0; Conard 8-3; Hall 9-2
This week: at Northwest Catholic, Monday, 4:30; at Windsor, Wednesday, 6:45
Bottom Line: If Southington wins out, they secure No. 1 seed in CIAC Class LL Tournament.
4. WATERFORD
15-1
312
3
|
M
|Latest result: Lost Fitch 5-3; East Lyme 6-4; Montville 23-0
This week: ECC Tournament quarterfinals, vs TBA, Wednesday, 4
Bottom Line: Rebounded from first loss by out-scoring final two opponents 29-4.
5. GREENWICH
14-3
297
8
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Norwalk 7-1; Warde 10-3
This week: FCIAC Tournament quarterfinals vs Danbury, Monday, 4:30
Bottom Line: The Cardinals allowed seven runs over the final five games.
6. HAMDEN
16-2
278
5
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Sheehan 8-2 Foran 6-3; Lost West Haven 7-2
This week: SCC Tournament quarterfinals vs Shelton, Monday, 4
Bottom Line: 10-game winning streak snapped on final day of regular season.
|7. FAIRFIELD PREP
15-3
214
6
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Cheshire 7-0; Def. East Haven 8-0; East Haven 12-2
This week: SCC Tournament quarterfinals vs Amity, Monday, 4
Bottom Line: Jesuits have held opponents to three runs or fewer 11 times.
|8. AMITY
12-4
210
7
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Shelton 8-7; Def. Branford 11-4
This week: SCC Tournament quarterfinals at Fairfield Prep, Monday, 4
Bottom Line: Spartans are the best postseason team in the state over the last decade, guess what time it is?
9. WARDE
14-3
192
9
|
LL
|Latest results:Def. Harding 12-0; Lost Greenwich 10-3; Def Stamford 5-4
This week: FCIAC Tournament quarterfinals vs Norwalk, Monday, 4
Bottom Line: Lost two-of-three to finish the regular season but got through FCIAC opening round.
|10. TRUMBULL
14-4
162
NR
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Wilton 5-2; Norwalk 13-0; Ludlowe 3-0
This week: FCIAC Tournament quarterfinals vs Ridgefield, Monday 4
Bottom Line: Eagles back on track after two-straight losses.
|Dropped Out: Staples (10)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Records through Sunday, May 23
|Others Receiving Votes: Staples (13-5), 130; West Haven (14-4), 118; Masuk (14-3), 105; St Paul (18-2), 99; Berlin (16-3), 72; Killingly (17-2), 57; Woodland (18-2), 44; Northwestern (17-1), 24; Brookfield (13-4), 21; Xavier (12-5), 17; Nonnewaug (17-2), 10; Windsor (14-4), 10; Weston (13-4), 9; Plainfield (13-3), 8; Woodstock (16-4), 7
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson