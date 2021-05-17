The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 17): East Catholic reaffirms top spot

Frank Mozzicato and East Catholic showed why they are No. 1 with a convincing 8-0 win over Southington, headlined by Mozzicato’s no-hitter. The Eagles picked up 11 of the 13 first-place votes.
Hand got the other two votes for the top spot after staking its claim as the top team in the SCC with its second victory over Amity this season.
Despite a few losses, no team fell out of the Top 10 this week.
Hamden made the biggest leap, jumping from No, 9 to No. 5 after winning a 16-11 slugfest over Fairfield Prep which fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6.
The regular season wraps up this week for everyone except the CCC, which does not play a conference tournament.
The focus of the week for the top teams will be winning the remaining games and securing as many home state playoff games as they can.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 17)
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (11)
15-0
386
1
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Southington 8-0; EO Smith 4-0; Enfield 15-1
This week: at Bristol Eastern, Monday, 3:45; at Manchester, Wednesday, 3:45; vs East Hartford, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Eagles have only allowed 10 runs over their last 10 games.
|2. HAND (2)
15-1
358
2
|
L
|Latest results: Def. North Haven 8-3; Amity 9-4; at Xavier 5-0
This week: vs Guilford, Monday, 4
Bottom Line: Amazingly, win over Xavier was the Tigers first shutout win of the season.
3. WATERFORD
13-0
314
4
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Bacon 11-0; Fitch 12-4; at Montville 12-2; New London 6-2
This week: vs Fitch, Monday, 5; at East Lyme, Tuesday, 4; at Montville, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: No team has finished within four runs of the Lancers, three more games to reach unbeaten regular season.
4. SOUTHINGTON
14-1
292
3
|
LL
|Latest result: Lost East Catholic 8-0; Def. Glastonbury 6-4; Farmington 2-0
This week: vs Wolcott, Monday, 6:30; vs Conard, Wednesday, 6; at Hall, Friday, 4:30
Bottom Line: Southington could not solve Frank Mozzicato but got right back on track closing out the week.
5. HAMDEN
14-1
290
9
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Branford 11-1; Fairfield Prep 16-11
This week: vs Sheehan, Monday, 4; vs Foran, Wednesday, 4; at West Haven, Thursday, 5:30
Bottom Line: Dragons have scored 44 runs in their last four games.
6. FAIRFIELD PREP
13-2
241
5
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Shelton 10-0; Foran 7-2; Lost Hamden 16-11
This week: vs Cheshire, Monday, 4; vs East Haven, Tuesday, 4; at East Haven, Wednesday, 4
Bottom Line: 12-game win streak snapped in slugfest against Hamden.
|7. AMITY
11-3
218
6
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Cheshire 12-0; Lost Hand 9-4
This week: at Shelton, Monday, 7; vs Branford, Wednesday, 7
Bottom Line: Spartans can’t get by Hand again. Could meet the Tigers again in SCC Tournament.
|8. GREENWICH
12-3
212
7
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Trumbull 2-0; Def. Danbury 6-3; Bridgeport Central 25-0
This week: at Norwalk, Monday, 6; at Warde, Wednesday, 4
Bottom Line: Two wins could get Greenwich a top-4 seed in Class LL Tournament.
9. WARDE
13-2
201
8
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Staples 4-3; Ludlowe 6-5; Lost McMahon 8-7
This week: Def. Staples 4-3; Ludlowe 6-5; Lost McMahon 8-7
Bottom Line: Final game of the regular season vs Greenwich likely for top spot in the FCIAC.
|10. STAPLES
11-4
164
10
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Warde 4-3; Def. Westhill 14-2
This week: vs New Canaan, Monday, 4; at Darien, Wednesday, 4
Bottom Line: Lost in 11 innings to Greenwich and 9 innings to Warde. Not much space between top FCIAC teams.
|Dropped Out: None
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Records through Sunday, May 16
|Others Receiving Votes: St Paul (16-1), 147; Trumbull (11-4), 127; Masuk (13-3), 97; Brookfield (12-3), 51; Woodland (15-1), 50; Berlin (13-3), 38; Manchester (13-3), 36; Killingly (14-2), 18; Northwestern (13-1), 16; Nonnewaug (16-1), 10; Ridgefield (10-5), 9; Plainfield (12-2), 8; Xavier (10-4), 8; Hall (11-4), 8; New Fairfield (11-4), 8
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson