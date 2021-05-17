The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 17): East Catholic reaffirms top spot

Frank Mozzicato and East Catholic showed why they are No. 1 with a convincing 8-0 win over Southington, headlined by Mozzicato’s no-hitter. The Eagles picked up 11 of the 13 first-place votes.

Hand got the other two votes for the top spot after staking its claim as the top team in the SCC with its second victory over Amity this season.

Despite a few losses, no team fell out of the Top 10 this week.

Hamden made the biggest leap, jumping from No, 9 to No. 5 after winning a 16-11 slugfest over Fairfield Prep which fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6.

The regular season wraps up this week for everyone except the CCC, which does not play a conference tournament.

The focus of the week for the top teams will be winning the remaining games and securing as many home state playoff games as they can.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 17)