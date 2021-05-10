The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 10): East Catholic claims No. 1 ahead of Southington showdown

East Catholic is the latest team to top the poll this spring.
The Eagles have not lost but get their toughest test of the season Monday against No. 3 Southington.
Hand remains No. 2, picking up 3 first-place votes after a 2-0 loss to Shelton.
Southington and Fairfield Prep also both picked up first-place votes. Few if any teams playing as well as Prep right now.
Nobody fell out or moved in to the poll this week with Staples and Greenwich swapping spots after the Cardinals outlasted the Wreckers 7-6 in 11 innings Saturday. Amity went from 3 to 6 after dropping a game to North Haven.
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
CLASS
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (9)
12-0
402
2
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Berlin 4-3; South Windsor 9-3; Windsor 4-3
This week: at Southington, Monday, 6:30; at EO Smith, Wednesday, 3:45; at Enfield, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Nothing like being named the No. 1 team and facing your toughest game in Southington on the same day.
|2. HAND (3)
12-1
354
1
|
L
|Latest results: Def Notre Dame-West Haven 4-2; Cheshire 7-6; Lost Shelton 2-0
This week: at North Haven, Monday, 4:30; vs Amity, Wednesday, 3:45; at Xavier, Saturday, 7
Bottom Line: Tigers win streak snapped by great performance by pitcher Connor Jensen and Shelton.
3. SOUTHINGTON (1)
12-0
352
5
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Wethersfield 13-3; Northwest Catholic 9-4; Bristol Eastern 9-4
This week: vs East Catholic, Monday, 6:30; at Glastonbury, Wednesday, 6; vs Farmington, Friday, 7
Bottom Line: The biggest game of the regular season is Monday vs new No. 1
4. WATERFORD
9-0
325
4
|
M
|Latest result: Did not play
This week: at Bacon, Tuesday, 3:45; at Fitch, Thursday, 4; at Montville, Friday, 3:45; at New London, Saturday, 6
Bottom Line: Rain and quarantines kept the Lancers off the field last week.
5. FAIRFIELD PREP (1)
11-1
306
6
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Guilford 9-5; Sheehan 13-1; North Haven 18-1
This week: vs Shelton, Monday, 4; at Foran, Wednesday, 3:45; vs Hamden, Friday, 4
Bottom Line: 10-straight wins for the Jesuits who have scored 113 runs in that stretch.
6. AMITY
9-2
255
3
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost North Haven 5-2; Def. Notre Dame-West Haven 11-1
This week: vs Cheshire, Monday, 7; at Hand, Wednesday, 3:45; at Wilbur Cross, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Next four games all rematches including second shot at Hand who beat the Spartans 12-6 April 19.
|7. GREENWICH
9-2
240
10
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Ridgefield 7-6; Def. New Canaan 6-1; Staples 7-6
This week: vs Trumbull, Tuesday, 4:30; vs Danbury, Wednesday, 4:30; vs Bridgeport Central, Friday, 4:30
Bottom Line: The Cardinals beat Staples in 11-innings to stay in top four of the FCIAC race.
|8. WARDE
11-1
238
8
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Darien 13-2; Wilton 11-0 St. Joseph 17-12
This week: vs Staples, Monday, 4; at Ludlowe, Wednesday, 4; at McMahon, Friday, 7
Bottom Line: Mustangs have scored double digits in five-of-last seven games. We should learn a lot about the them this week.
9. HAMDEN
12-1
234
9
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Cheshire 6-2; Wilbur Cross 11-0; Lyman Hall 6-1
This week: vs Branford, Wednesday, 4; at Fairfield Prep, Friday, 4
Bottom Line: Six wins in-a-row with Jake Pisano batting .762 with 16 hits, two doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs and 5 steals in that stretch.
|10. STAPLES
10-3
202
7
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Bridgeport Central 13-0; Ludlowe 3-1; Lost Greenwich 7-6
This week: at Warde, Monday, 4; vs Westhill, Thursday, 4
Bottom Line: 11-inning loss to Greenwich drops the Wreckers but they remain in Top 10.
|Dropped Out: None
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Records through Sunday, May 9
|Others Receiving Votes: Trumbull (10-2), 155; Brookfield (11-2), 143; St Paul (13-1), 120; Woodland (12-0), 60; Masuk (10-3), 59; Killingly (11-2), 49; Northwestern (10-1), 29; New Fairfield (9-3), 26; Nonnewaug (11-1), 17; Xavier (9-3) 7
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson