The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll (May 10): East Catholic claims No. 1 ahead of Southington showdown

East Catholic is the latest team to top the poll this spring.

The Eagles have not lost but get their toughest test of the season Monday against No. 3 Southington.

Hand remains No. 2, picking up 3 first-place votes after a 2-0 loss to Shelton.

Southington and Fairfield Prep also both picked up first-place votes. Few if any teams playing as well as Prep right now.

Nobody fell out or moved in to the poll this week with Staples and Greenwich swapping spots after the Cardinals outlasted the Wreckers 7-6 in 11 innings Saturday. Amity went from 3 to 6 after dropping a game to North Haven.