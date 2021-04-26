The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball (April 26): A new team takes the No. 1 spot

We have a new No. 1 and it is the Hand Tigers.
Hand picked up five first-place votes and 360 total points.
Hand beat Amity to begin the week and kept on rolling, leaving them as the last unbeaten team in the SCC.
Every other team shifted slightly with Staples and Amity both dropping a few spots after losses.
The Wreckers did pick up four first-place votes as did No. 2 East Catholic who grabbed the second spot by four points over Staples.
Masuk jumps in to the top 10 after beating New Fairfield 9-0 in a statement game in the SWC while New Fairfield moves to the outside looking in.
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (5)
7-0
360
4
|
L
|Latest results: Def. Amity 12-6; Xavier 3-2, Cheshire 12-3
This week: : vs Shelton, Monday, 4:15; at Guilford, Wednesday, 4; vs West Haven, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Win over Amity for Anthony DePino and crew earns the Tigers the top spot.
|2. EAST CATHOLIC (4)
6-0
344
3
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Glastonbury 7-1; Tolland 10-7, EO Smith 7-0
This week : vs Manchester, Monday, 3:45; vs Tolland, Wednesday, 3:45; at RHAM, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: When Frank Mozzicato is on the mound the Eagles are nearly impossible to beat.
|3. STAPLES (4)
6-1
340
1
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Wilton 6-0; Lost Norwalk 5-3, Def. Danbury 9-1
This week: at Stamford, Monday, 4; vs Ridgefield, Wednesday, 4; at Trumbull, Friday, 4
Bottom Line: Wreckers winning streak going back to 2019, ends at 16-straight.
4. AMITY
6-1
289
2
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Hand 12-6; Def. North Haven 5-4; Wilbur Cross 13-0
This week: at Notre Dame-West Haven, Monday, 3:45; vs Shelton, Wednesday, 3:45; at Hillhouse/Career, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: Coach Sal Coppola picked up win No. 500 in defeating Wilbur Cross.
5. WATERFORD
6-0
265
5
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Woodstock 15-4; Stonington 10-0, Stonington 19-0
This week: at Ledyard, Tuesday, 3:45; vs NFA, Saturday, 11; vs NFA, Saturday, 12:30
Bottom Line: 77 runs and all but one game with double digits scoring have established the Lancers as clear team to beat in ECC.
6. SOUTHINGTON
5-0
252
9
|
LL
|Latest results:Def. South Windsor 14-0; New Britain 4-1; Hall 6-3
This week: at Conard, Monday, 3:45; at Simsbury, Wednesday, 6; vs Avon, Friday, 7
Bottom Line: Southington was supposed to be rebuilding but have only allowed five runs so far.
7. FAIRFIELD PREP
5-1
226
10
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Foran 12-6; Shelton 6-2; Sheehan 7-3; Hamden 9-6
This week: at North Haven, Monday, 7; at Cheshire, Wednesday, 4; at Lyman Hall, Friday, 3:45
|8. MASUK
7-0
204
NR
|
L
|Latest results: Def. Kolbe 15-1; Immaculate 15-5; New Fairfield 9-0
This week: vs New Milford, Monday, 4:15; vs Barlow Wednesday 4:15; at Weston, Friday 4:15
Bottom Line: Outscoring opponents 82-13 through seven games and have scored in double digits five times.
|9. FAIRFIELD WARDE
6-1
161
8
|
LL
|Latest results: Lost Trumbull 1-0; Def. New Canaan 11-0; Stamford 4-0
This week: at Bridgeport Central, Monday, 4 p.m.; vs Danbury, Friday, 4 p.m.
10. HAMDEN
6-1
160
7
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Branford 3-0; Lyman Hall 7-4; Lost Fairfield Prep 9-6
This week: At Wilbur Cross, Monday, 3:45; at Sheehan, Wednesday, 3:45; at Notre Dame-West Haven, Friday, 3:45
Bottom Line: After close loss to Prep, the Dragons have five-straight road games to try and rebalance.
|Dropped Out: New Fairfield (6).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others Receiving Votes: New Fairfield (5-1), 149; Trumbull (4-1), 129; Greenwich (4-1), 113; Enfield (5-1), 52; Wilton (5-1), 50; Xavier (4-1), 44; Hall (5-1), 38; Killingly (6-0), 38; St Paul (6-1), 26; Nonnewaug (7-0), 21; Canton (6-0), 16; Newington (4-1), 16; Barlow (4-2), 15; Norwalk (5-2), 7
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson