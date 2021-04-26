The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball (April 26): A new team takes the No. 1 spot

We have a new No. 1 and it is the Hand Tigers.

Hand picked up five first-place votes and 360 total points.

Hand beat Amity to begin the week and kept on rolling, leaving them as the last unbeaten team in the SCC.

Every other team shifted slightly with Staples and Amity both dropping a few spots after losses.

The Wreckers did pick up four first-place votes as did No. 2 East Catholic who grabbed the second spot by four points over Staples.

Masuk jumps in to the top 10 after beating New Fairfield 9-0 in a statement game in the SWC while New Fairfield moves to the outside looking in.