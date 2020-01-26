GameTime CT

Girls Basketball

The GameTimeCT Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll (Jan. 26): ND-Fairfield still No. 1; NFA, Wethersfield, Staples surging

Notre Dame-Fairfield’s Yamani McCollough dribbles the ball up court against No. 2 Newtown at Newtown High School in Newtown, Conn. on Thursday January 23, 2020. (Photo Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media)

Many of the state’s Top 10 girls basketball teams took losses this week, including No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield.

The Lancers lost to Hudson Catholic of New Jersey, 61-48, just two days after their competitive and narrow victory over No. 2 Newtown.

Regardless, Notre Dame stayed No. 1 and has cleared the toughest part of its schedule with just one loss overall, none in-state.

Meanwhile, Norwich Free Academy knocked off its second ranked team in two weeks, defeating then-No. 3 New London after beating then-No. 10 Glastonbury a week before. 

The Wildcats have rocketed up to No. 4 from its No. 9 ranking last week. NFA has a chance to make another move when it plays host to No. 2 Newtown Monday night.

Wethersfield went from unranked to No. 6 with a double-digit win over then-No. 4 Newington on Friday night. Newington dropped to No. 7.

Staples jumped to No. 5 with Stamford was the only team to drop from the Top 10.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 26)

TEAM (1st place votes)

REC

PTS

LAST

CLASS
1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (17)10-15101L
Last week: def. Bunnell 69-37, Newtown 56-53, lost Hudson Catholic (NJ) 61-48
This week: vs Immaculate, Tue. 7; at Brookfield, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Lancers established themselves as clear No. 1 with win over Newtown, keeping them unbeaten in-state.
2. NEWTOWN 9-24682LL
Last week: def. Barlow 2-25, lost Notre Dame-Fairfield 56-53.
This week: at NFA, Mon. 5:30; vs Brookfeld, Tue. 7; at Stratford, Tue. 7
Bottom Line: The Nighthawks held fast at No. 2 after taking No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield down to the wire.
3. NORWALK 9-24005LL
Last week: St. Joseph 63-44, at Bridgeport Central 95-10
This week: vs Greenwich, Mon. 7; at Trumbull, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Dominant week for the Bears lifts them back into top 3.
4. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY10-23649LL
Last week: vs New London 52-38, RHAM 48-29, Bacon Academy 46-28.
This week: vs Newtwon, Mon. 5:30; at Waterford, Fri. 7; at Capital Prep, Sat. 1:30
Bottom Line: What a week for NFA, beating New London and handing Bacon its first loss.
5. STAPLES10-23268LL
Last week: def. Warde 67-62 (OT); Greenwich 60-44.
This week: vs McMahon, Mon. 7; at Ludlowe, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Wreckers have won 10 of their last 11 games.
6. WETHERSFIELD 12-1295NRL
Last week: def. Granby Memorial 63-29; Newington 56-40
This week: at New Britain, Tue. 7; vs Simsbury, Fri. 6:45.
Bottom Line: Double-digit win over Newington alerted the state the Blue Eagles are for real.
7. NEWINGTON10-22904L
Last week: def. Sheehan 53-47, lost Wethersfield 56-40
This week: at Rocky Hill, Tue. 6:45; vs Hall, Fri. 6:45
Bottom Line: With a six-game winning streak snapped by red-hot Wethersfield, Newington drops a few spots.
8. NEW LONDON 10-32523LL
Last week: lost NFA 52-38; def. Stonington 61-50
This week: at Cromwell, Tue. 7; at Ledyard, Fri. 6
Bottom Line: The last time New London lost three regular season games was in the 2013-14 season.
9. SOUTHINGTON12-123510LL
Last week: def. Capital Prep 40-39, Northwest Catholic 52-41.
This week: vs Hall, Tue. 6:45; at Bloomfield, Fri. 6
Bottom Line:Since its only loss of the season, to Hall, Southington has won 10-straight and take a No. 9 ranking into the rematch Tuesday at home.
10. EAST CATHOLIC10-22036MM
Last week: lost Conard 46-39, def. South Windsor 64-42
This week: at East Hartford, Mon. 6:45; at Bristol Eastern, Thur. 6:45.
Bottom Line:The Eagles hang on to top 10 spot despite their second loss of the season.
Dropped out: Stamford (7).

Records through Saturday, Jan. 25

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Others receiving votes: Berlin (11-1), 176; Stamford (9-2), 172; Shelton (12-1), 167; Trumbull (9-3), 104; Bacon Academy (11-1), 88; Canton (12-2), 73; Sheehan (10-3), 62; Glastonbury (10-2), 58; St Paul (12-2), 29; Hand (10-3), 26; Cromwell (9-3), 8; EO Smith (9-3), 8; Windsor Locks (11-2), 7; Wilbur Cross (9-4), 7; East Hampton (10-1), 7.
The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer.

Poll compiled by Scott Ericson

 