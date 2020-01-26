The GameTimeCT Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll (Jan. 26): ND-Fairfield still No. 1; NFA, Wethersfield, Staples surging

Many of the state’s Top 10 girls basketball teams took losses this week, including No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield.

The Lancers lost to Hudson Catholic of New Jersey, 61-48, just two days after their competitive and narrow victory over No. 2 Newtown.

Regardless, Notre Dame stayed No. 1 and has cleared the toughest part of its schedule with just one loss overall, none in-state.

Meanwhile, Norwich Free Academy knocked off its second ranked team in two weeks, defeating then-No. 3 New London after beating then-No. 10 Glastonbury a week before.

The Wildcats have rocketed up to No. 4 from its No. 9 ranking last week. NFA has a chance to make another move when it plays host to No. 2 Newtown Monday night.

Wethersfield went from unranked to No. 6 with a double-digit win over then-No. 4 Newington on Friday night. Newington dropped to No. 7.

Staples jumped to No. 5 with Stamford was the only team to drop from the Top 10.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 26)