The GameTimeCT Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll (Jan. 26): ND-Fairfield still No. 1; NFA, Wethersfield, Staples surging

Many of the state’s Top 10 girls basketball teams took losses this week, including No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield.
The Lancers lost to Hudson Catholic of New Jersey, 61-48, just two days after their competitive and narrow victory over No. 2 Newtown.
Regardless, Notre Dame stayed No. 1 and has cleared the toughest part of its schedule with just one loss overall, none in-state.
Meanwhile, Norwich Free Academy knocked off its second ranked team in two weeks, defeating then-No. 3 New London after beating then-No. 10 Glastonbury a week before.
The Wildcats have rocketed up to No. 4 from its No. 9 ranking last week. NFA has a chance to make another move when it plays host to No. 2 Newtown Monday night.
Wethersfield went from unranked to No. 6 with a double-digit win over then-No. 4 Newington on Friday night. Newington dropped to No. 7.
Staples jumped to No. 5 with Stamford was the only team to drop from the Top 10.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 26)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (17)
|10-1
|510
|1
|L
|Last week: def. Bunnell 69-37, Newtown 56-53, lost Hudson Catholic (NJ) 61-48
This week: vs Immaculate, Tue. 7; at Brookfield, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Lancers established themselves as clear No. 1 with win over Newtown, keeping them unbeaten in-state.
|2. NEWTOWN
|9-2
|468
|2
|LL
|Last week: def. Barlow 2-25, lost Notre Dame-Fairfield 56-53.
This week: at NFA, Mon. 5:30; vs Brookfeld, Tue. 7; at Stratford, Tue. 7
Bottom Line: The Nighthawks held fast at No. 2 after taking No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield down to the wire.
|3. NORWALK
|9-2
|400
|5
|LL
|Last week: St. Joseph 63-44, at Bridgeport Central 95-10
This week: vs Greenwich, Mon. 7; at Trumbull, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Dominant week for the Bears lifts them back into top 3.
|4. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
|10-2
|364
|9
|LL
|Last week: vs New London 52-38, RHAM 48-29, Bacon Academy 46-28.
This week: vs Newtwon, Mon. 5:30; at Waterford, Fri. 7; at Capital Prep, Sat. 1:30
Bottom Line: What a week for NFA, beating New London and handing Bacon its first loss.
|5. STAPLES
|10-2
|326
|8
|LL
|Last week: def. Warde 67-62 (OT); Greenwich 60-44.
This week: vs McMahon, Mon. 7; at Ludlowe, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Wreckers have won 10 of their last 11 games.
|6. WETHERSFIELD
|12-1
|295
|NR
|L
|Last week: def. Granby Memorial 63-29; Newington 56-40
This week: at New Britain, Tue. 7; vs Simsbury, Fri. 6:45.
Bottom Line: Double-digit win over Newington alerted the state the Blue Eagles are for real.
|7. NEWINGTON
|10-2
|290
|4
|L
|Last week: def. Sheehan 53-47, lost Wethersfield 56-40
This week: at Rocky Hill, Tue. 6:45; vs Hall, Fri. 6:45
Bottom Line: With a six-game winning streak snapped by red-hot Wethersfield, Newington drops a few spots.
|8. NEW LONDON
|10-3
|252
|3
|LL
|Last week: lost NFA 52-38; def. Stonington 61-50
This week: at Cromwell, Tue. 7; at Ledyard, Fri. 6
Bottom Line: The last time New London lost three regular season games was in the 2013-14 season.
|9. SOUTHINGTON
|12-1
|235
|10
|LL
|Last week: def. Capital Prep 40-39, Northwest Catholic 52-41.
This week: vs Hall, Tue. 6:45; at Bloomfield, Fri. 6
Bottom Line:Since its only loss of the season, to Hall, Southington has won 10-straight and take a No. 9 ranking into the rematch Tuesday at home.
|10. EAST CATHOLIC
|10-2
|203
|6
|MM
|Last week: lost Conard 46-39, def. South Windsor 64-42
This week: at East Hartford, Mon. 6:45; at Bristol Eastern, Thur. 6:45.
Bottom Line:The Eagles hang on to top 10 spot despite their second loss of the season.
|Dropped out: Stamford (7).
Records through Saturday, Jan. 25
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Berlin (11-1), 176; Stamford (9-2), 172; Shelton (12-1), 167; Trumbull (9-3), 104; Bacon Academy (11-1), 88; Canton (12-2), 73; Sheehan (10-3), 62; Glastonbury (10-2), 58; St Paul (12-2), 29; Hand (10-3), 26; Cromwell (9-3), 8; EO Smith (9-3), 8; Windsor Locks (11-2), 7; Wilbur Cross (9-4), 7; East Hampton (10-1), 7.
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer.
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson