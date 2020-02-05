The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll: Once again, Fairfield Prep is No. 1

They rotate once more, and Fairfield Prep is back on top.

The preseason No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT top 10 boys hockey poll, the Jesuits have reclaimed the top spot going into a Wednesday-night rematch with No. 2 Darien in Bridgeport. The Blue Wave beat Fairfield Prep 6-3 on Jan. 20 in Darien.

Though the same 10 teams make up the top 10 as did last week’s, only two stayed in the same place, No. 4 New Canaan and No. 6 Ridgefield. Other teams swirled around them. Notre Dame-West Haven dropped a spot to No. 3. Greenwich popped over Ridgefield into fifth; the poll was taken before those two teams met Tuesday afternoon at Dorothy Hamill Rink.

Xavier, bouncing back after a loss to Simsbury, moved back up to No. 7. Simsbury, which had been surging, dropped from fifth to eighth after a loss to Northwest Catholic.

Branford and Hamden swapped places, Branford moving up, Hamden barely clinging to 10th.

Even the same four other teams receiving votes remained the same, Notre Dame-Fairfield, the Farmington Valley Generals (winners of 10 in a row), Hand and West Haven.

GAMETIMECT TOP 10 BOYS HOCKEY POLL (Feb. 4)