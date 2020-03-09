The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (March 9): Fairfield Prep climbs back to No. 1 as states begin

The defending champions are back on top of the GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll as the CIAC playoffs begin.

Fairfield Prep hopped over Darien to the top spot in a bit of a split vote; three teams got first-place nods. The Jesuits are seeking their third straight Division I title, and they’re coming off a shootout win over No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I final.

Darien dropped to No. 2 after falling to No. 3 New Canaan in the FCIAC final. The final four in the CIAC tournament could be Fairfield Prep against New Canaan and Darien against Notre Dame. No. 5 Greenwich played a tight one against Darien in the FCIAC semifinals, too.

No. 6 Xavier and No. 7 Ridgefield stayed where they were, as did SCC/SWC Division II champ Branford at No. 8.

No. 9 Notre Dame-Fairfield and No. 10 Simsbury swapped places after Simsbury lost in overtime to Northwest Catholic in the CCC North semifinals.

The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (March 9)