The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (Jan. 7): Notre Dame-WH eclipses Prep as No. 1

A 6-0 start, including a tournament win in Massachusetts, has Notre Dame-West Haven atop the GameTimeCT boys hockey top 10 poll in Week 4 of the season.

The Green Knights, runner-up to Fairfield Prep last year, have three in-state wins in addition to their win in the CM Christmas Tournament. They’ll make two trips into Fairfield County this week.

The Jesuits, preseason No. 1, fall to No. 2 after dropping a couple of games at the Mount Saint Charles Holiday Face-Off. Darien, which had been No. 2, drops a spot after an early-season loss to No. 7 Hamden.

Ridgefield remains tied for fourth, though its company has changed: Xavier moves up to tie the Tigers, whom the Falcons beat in overtime. New Canaan moves up a spot to No. 6.

Hamden moves up a spot, too; the Green Dragons opened eyes with early wins over New Canaan and Darien. West Haven, with whom Hamden had been tied, holds on at No. 8 despite losing a couple in a row, one of them to No. 9 Branford, which enters the top 10 along with Notre Dame-Fairfield.

GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (Jan. 7)