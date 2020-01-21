The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (Jan. 21): Darien solidifies its grip on No. 1

Darien showed for a fair bit of Monday’s game against Fairfield Prep just how good it can be, keeping the puck in the Jesuits’ end for long stretches. The Blue Wave scored in bunches early, and that 6-3 win helped them take an even firmer hold on the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 boys hockey poll.

The Wave received 12 first-place votes, taking charge of what had been an almost-even three-way split in first-place votes a week ago among them, No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven and No. 3 Fairfield Prep. All three teams remained in place this week.

New Canaan and Xavier flipped spots, the Rams moving up to No. 4 after eking out a win over St. Joseph while Xavier lost by a goal to Notre Dame-West Haven.

Ridgefield and Greenwich held steady at Nos. 6 and 7, but things jumbled a bit below them.

Simsbury’s 4-2 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield jumped the Trojans up into the top 10, and it also let Hamden move up a spot to No. 8. The Trojans follow at 9, and their rise knocks Branford out of the top 10; Notre Dame-Fairfield holds on at 10.

Branford, WMRP (the state’s last unbeaten) and Sheehan (which defeated unbeaten Hand) also received votes.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 21)