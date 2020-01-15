The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (Jan. 14): Musical chairs continue as Darien new No. 1

As a few teams reach the midpoint of their season, this looks like one of those fun years where no boys hockey team is safe, where no one will run away with Division I, where any game is up for grabs on any given night.

They’re fun, that is, unless you’ve got to try to pick a top 10. Spare us a thought on Monday nights as we vote on the GameTimeCT Top 10 boys hockey poll.

Greenwich’s 3-2 win at Darien on Monday night on Ivan Kovalev’s goal in overtime changed a few minds about who should be No. 1 this week, but not enough to take the Blue Wave out of the top spot after their 5-2 win over the previous No. 1, Notre Dame-West Haven, on Saturday.

Greenwich’s OT game winner from yesterday scored by Ivan Kovalev. Courtesy of @LiveBarn #cthk pic.twitter.com/NykvhgXyWT — CT HS Hockey (@CTHSHockey) January 14, 2020

The Green Knights fall to No. 2, one spot ahead of Fairfield Prep, but all three teams received first-place votes. We’ve taken three polls this season, and each has led the pack once.

The Cardinals re-enter the top 10 at No. 7, behind Xavier, New Canaan and Ridgefield. Notre Dame-Fairfield, which has stayed competitive with thin numbers, is No. 8.

Hamden hangs in at No. 9, down two spots, one ahead of Branford, down one spot.

Hand and WMRP of Division II, the state’s last remaining unbeaten and untied teams, also received votes, as did Simsbury and Northwest Catholic.

The GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll (Jan 14)