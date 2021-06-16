Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll: Class L champion RIDGEFIELD is No. 1

Ridgefield was the 14th seed in the Class L tournament, and the Tigers had to beat a team in the first round of the playoffs that had already beaten them once, and they had all kinds of obstacles to overcome this season.
In the last two weeks, they overcame all of them, and on Saturday at Trumbull, they defeated Fairfield Prep 8-5 to take the title. After that, they earned 11 of 14 first-place votes and finished No. 1in in the final GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.
“There’s something about coming from a town versus coming from a private school where not everybody grows up together,” said junior attackman Ryan Colsey, who scored four goals in the final. “We’ve grown up together. We know what everyone can do. We all just stuck together, like we have been since kindergarten.”
Right to the end, they faced some adversity. Freshman attackman Kyle Colsey, Ryan’s brother and the team’s leading scorer, needed an appendectomy the morning of the final. He felt well enough to come to the game and stand on the sideline with his teammates, but they trailed 5-2 in the third quarter before they came back.
“The old expression of next-man up,” said coach Roy Colsey, Ryan and Kyle’s father. “You’ve got to have guys prepared and ready to do that, and we were lucky that we could do that (Saturday).”
The team went through several injuries, including to Ryan Colsey, who played through a groin injury, and to classmate Kai Prohaszka, who missed half the season with a broken hand; Roy Colsey mentioned that one player’s sister had suffered bleeding on her brain earlier in the week.
“Another piece of it, too, is being doubted by the media,” Roy Colsey said, calling out in particular our picking Staples to beat the Tigers in an early-round game that looked like it would — and ultimately did — determine the finalist from that half of the bracket. Ridgefield won that game 4-3, Prohaszka’s comeback.
“We knew what we were capable of,” the coach continued. “To be slighted both in the FCIAC voting and the state voting and also to be thought of as an also-ran for the state tournament, that was good motivation for us, and we used it.”
Darien, a unanimous No. 1 all year until now, finished second, still receiving three first-place votes. The Blue Wave were unbeaten against CIAC competition and had only lost to Brunswick in overtime before Fairfield Prep, which finished a narrow third in the voting, took them down in the Class L quarterfinals.
It was also close for fourth, with Wilton, a Class L semifinalist, edging out Staples, which went into the postseason ranked second. Then Greenwich was just ahead of New Canaan for sixth.
Weston moved back into the top 10 at No. 8 after beating Hand in overtime for the Class M championship; Hand tied with Cheshire for 10th. Class S champion St. Joseph edged that duo to take No. 9.
In all, 24 teams received at least one vote this season. On top, though, for the second time in four years, are the Tigers.
“Since youth, this has been my dream,” Prohaszka said. “All my friends, to be able to be in this moment with them, it means the world to me. I thank all the coaches for getting me here. It’s amazing.”
Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. RIDGEFIELD (11)
16-7
137
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. Southington 20-1, Staples 4-3, Simsbury 8-3, Hall 17-5 and Fairfield Prep 8-5 to win the Class L championship.
Bottom line: What idiot doubts that Roy Colsey's going to find a way? (checks archives) Ah, nuts.
2. DARIEN (3)
19-2
121
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. Glastonbury 15-6; lost to Fairfield Prep 14-10 in the Class L quarterfinals.
Bottom line: There's a very reasonable argument that they're the best team in the state. They were a unanimous No. 1 all season for a reason. But the season didn't end in a pile.
3. FAIRFIELD PREP
17-5
118
T3
|
L
|Latest results: def. Greenwich 9-8, Darien 14-10, Wilton 14-5; lost to Ridgefield 8-5 in the Class L final.
Bottom line: Some heart-and-soul seniors depart, but the Jesuits are set up to be a potential threat for a few years here and earned a signature win in the quarters.
4. WILTON
15-6
88
T3
|
L
|Latest results: def. Fairfield Warde 13-11, Cheshire 12-8; lost to Fairfield Prep 14-5 in the Class L semifinals.
Bottom line: The Warriors were right there with a lot of teams this year, and a lot of juniors and sophomores played important roles.
5. STAPLES
15-5
87
2
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Ridgefield 4-3 in the Class L first round.
Bottom line: The Wreckers came so close to doing some very special things in program history (and they did do a few special things). Their season ended a week and a half before they'd hoped.
6. GREENWICH
11-6
48
8
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Fairfield Prep 9-8 in the Class L first round.
Bottom line: Well, the Cardinals played a tighter game against Fairfield Prep than Darien did. They did all right in a compressed schedule after starting the season in quarantine.
7. NEW CANAAN
10-8
46
7
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Fairfield Ludlowe 8-7 (2OT) in the Class L qualifying round.
Bottom line: We'd wrapped the Rams last time out, and they remained seventh, though Greenwich hopped over them while New Fairfield fell back.
8. WESTON
17-4
37
NR
|
M
|Latest results: def. Pomperaug 14-5, Watertown 6-5, East Lyme 14-8, Hand 5-4 (OT) to win the Class M championship.
Bottom line: After several tough games late in the regular season and the playoffs, the Trojans regrouped, refocused and earned the school's fourth title (and first in Class M).
9. ST. JOSEPH
12-8
20
NR
|
M
|Latest results: def. Stonington 21-1, New Fairfield 8-7, Haddam-Killingworth 18-8, St. Paul 20-5 and East Catholic 13-9 to win the Class S championship.
Bottom line: That New Fairfield game lived up to the hype and then the Cadets won their seventh championship, including the past three.
T10. CHESHIRE
14-5
18
9
|
L
|Latest results: def. Fairfield Ludlowe 12-11; lost to Wilton 12-8 in the Class L quarterfinals.
Bottom line: The Rams held off the giant killer in the first round, reaching the quarterfinals for Cheshire's first time since its run to the 2017 final and the second time since 2010.
T10. HAND
15-6
18
10
|
M
|Latest results: def. Lyman Hall 21-1, Barlow 7-6, Masuk 14-3; lost to Weston 5-4 (OT) in the Class M final.
Bottom line: So close to their first state championship, the Tigers were nonetheless finalists both in the SCC and Class M, and they allowed a hair over an average of four goals over their last 16 games.
| Dropped out: New Fairfield (6).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Fairfield Ludlowe (10-9) 14; New Fairfield (17-1) 10; East Catholic (14-6) 5; Hall (13-4) 2; Glastonbury (10-7) 1.
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.