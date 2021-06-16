Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll: Class L champion RIDGEFIELD is No. 1

Ridgefield was the 14th seed in the Class L tournament, and the Tigers had to beat a team in the first round of the playoffs that had already beaten them once, and they had all kinds of obstacles to overcome this season.

In the last two weeks, they overcame all of them, and on Saturday at Trumbull, they defeated Fairfield Prep 8-5 to take the title. After that, they earned 11 of 14 first-place votes and finished No. 1in in the final GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

“There’s something about coming from a town versus coming from a private school where not everybody grows up together,” said junior attackman Ryan Colsey, who scored four goals in the final. “We’ve grown up together. We know what everyone can do. We all just stuck together, like we have been since kindergarten.”

Right to the end, they faced some adversity. Freshman attackman Kyle Colsey, Ryan’s brother and the team’s leading scorer, needed an appendectomy the morning of the final. He felt well enough to come to the game and stand on the sideline with his teammates, but they trailed 5-2 in the third quarter before they came back.

“The old expression of next-man up,” said coach Roy Colsey, Ryan and Kyle’s father. “You’ve got to have guys prepared and ready to do that, and we were lucky that we could do that (Saturday).”

The team went through several injuries, including to Ryan Colsey, who played through a groin injury, and to classmate Kai Prohaszka, who missed half the season with a broken hand; Roy Colsey mentioned that one player’s sister had suffered bleeding on her brain earlier in the week.

“Another piece of it, too, is being doubted by the media,” Roy Colsey said, calling out in particular our picking Staples to beat the Tigers in an early-round game that looked like it would — and ultimately did — determine the finalist from that half of the bracket. Ridgefield won that game 4-3, Prohaszka’s comeback.

“We knew what we were capable of,” the coach continued. “To be slighted both in the FCIAC voting and the state voting and also to be thought of as an also-ran for the state tournament, that was good motivation for us, and we used it.”

Darien, a unanimous No. 1 all year until now, finished second, still receiving three first-place votes. The Blue Wave were unbeaten against CIAC competition and had only lost to Brunswick in overtime before Fairfield Prep, which finished a narrow third in the voting, took them down in the Class L quarterfinals.

It was also close for fourth, with Wilton, a Class L semifinalist, edging out Staples, which went into the postseason ranked second. Then Greenwich was just ahead of New Canaan for sixth.

Weston moved back into the top 10 at No. 8 after beating Hand in overtime for the Class M championship; Hand tied with Cheshire for 10th. Class S champion St. Joseph edged that duo to take No. 9.

In all, 24 teams received at least one vote this season. On top, though, for the second time in four years, are the Tigers.

“Since youth, this has been my dream,” Prohaszka said. “All my friends, to be able to be in this moment with them, it means the world to me. I thank all the coaches for getting me here. It’s amazing.”

Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll