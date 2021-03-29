The Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll: BRISTOL CENTRAL is No. 1

You run through the kind of competitive gauntlet the Bristol Central boys basketball team went through last week, you earn the right to finish No. 1.
Bristol Central won the Central Connecticut Conference’s championship Bracket 1 by defeating three teams ranked in the top five of the Register/GameTimeCT Top 10 poll: fourth-ranked Windsor, second-ranked Northwest Catholic (on the road) and No. 1 East Catholic, also on the road, in the final.
Those performances vaulted Bristol Central (15-0) from fifth to No. 1 in the final poll announced on Monday. The Rams finished with 17 of the 19 first-place votes and 566 total points from the state media.
“This was our tournament, this was our state championship,” junior Carson Rivoira said following Bristol Central’s 69-68 overtime win over East Catholic in Manchester. “To fight back from the runs that East Catholic had and to still come out on top was amazing. There’s no words to describe it right now. We are the best team in the state. And I’ll stand by that.”
Said Bristol Central coach Tim Barrette following Friday’s win: “If you beat (Nos.) 4, 2 and 1, I definitely think we deserve some consideration when the polls come out.”
Sacred Heart (14-0) secured the No. 2 spot and the other two first-place votes in the final poll after defeating Naugatuck in the NVL tournament final. Sacred Heart announced in February that the school will be closing at the end of the school year.
East Catholic (14-1) placed third (484 points). Northwest Catholic (13-1) and Ridgefield (15-1), which won its third consecutive FCIAC championship, round out the top five.
Bristol Central junior center Donovan Clingan finished with 101 points and 79 rebounds in the three tournament games.
“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Clingan said. “We’ve worked hard every single day the past couple of months and staying safe, COVID-wise and everything. I’m proud of these guys. I can’t be more proud of them.”
Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. BRISTOL CENTRAL (17)
15-0
566
|
5
|Final 2021 result:Def. East Catholic 69-68 to win CCC Bracket 1 championship.
The Bottom Line: The Rams defeated the fourth-ranked, second-ranked and top-ranked teams in succession during the tournament to finish in the top spot.
|2. SACRED HEART (2)
14-0
500
|
3
|Final 2021 result: Def. Naugatuck 57-50 to win NVL tournament.
The Bottom Line: Hearts win 14th and final NVL title. School is scheduled to close at the end of the school year.
|3. EAST CATHOLIC
14-1
484
|
1
|Final 2021 result: Lost to Bristol Central 69-68 (OT) in CCC Bracket 1 final.
The Bottom Line: Valiant second-half comeback by the Eagles to force overtime, then fell to a game-winning shot by Bristol Central center Donovan Clingan.
|4. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
13-1
430
|
2
|Final 2021 result: Lost to Bristol Central 71-60 in CCC Bracket 1 semifinals.
The Bottom Line: Matt Curtis finished with 18 points in the loss to Bristol Central.
|5. RIDGEFIELD
15-1
404
|
7
|Final 2021 result: Def. Westhill 64-37 to win FCIAC title.
The Bottom Line: Tigers claim their third consecutive FCIAC title and fourth in the last five seasons in dominating fashion.
|6.NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD
11-1
392
|
8
|Final 2021 result: Def. Kolbe Cathedral 70-62 to win the SWC championship.
The Bottom Line: Lancers were able to survive their three best players having four fouls apiece to come from behind and beat Kolbe Cathedral for the SWC crown.
|7. WEST HAVEN
12-1
340
|
NR
|Final 2021 result: Def. Notre Dame-West Haven 69-49 to win SCC Division I title.
The Bottom Line: A 33-8 run over the span of two quarters-plus helped West Haven win its first SCC championship.
|8. WINDSOR
11-2
313
|
4
|Final 2021 result: Lost to Bristol Central 73-59 in CCC Bracket 1 quarterfinals.
The Bottom Line: Warriors’ only two losses are to Bristol Central and Northwest Catholic, both ranked ahead of them.
|9. PRINCE TECH
15-0
256
|
10
|Final 2021 result:Def. O’Brien Tech 77-33 to win the CTC championship.
The Bottom Line: Falcons will take the state’s longest winning streak — 38 games — into next season.
|10. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
13-1
254
|
6
|Final 2021 result: Lost to Notre Dame-Fairfield 70-62 in the SWC final.
The Bottom Line: Cougars came up just short of successfully defending their SWC championship.
|Dropped out: Notre Dame-West Haven (9).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. Note: The poll will return once the season is completed.
|Others receiving votes: Morgan (15-0), 168; Notre Dame-West Haven (10-3), 163; Naugatuck (10-3), 130; Norwich Free Academy (9-3), 128; Capital Prep (14-0), 96; St. Joseph (11-2), 34; Immaculate (10-3), 31; Maloney (12-1), 30; Fairfield Prep (9-1), 27; Wilbur Cross (9-4), 26; SMSA (14-1) and Staples (10-3), 15; East Lyme (9-4), 9; New Canaan (11-4) and Valley Regional (10-5), 8; Lyman Hall (13-2) and Woodstock Academy (11-1), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH; Kevin Roberts, Waterbury Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli