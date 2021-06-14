The Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll: EAST CATHOLIC is No. 1

East Catholic baseball is the No. 1 team in the state. It is unanimous and there should be no debate.

The Eagles finished as the only unbeaten team in the state at 25-0 and were never really challenged in the Class M Tournament, including in the finals where they beat Northwestern 7-0.

It is East Catholic’s fifth overall championship but the first state title since 1997.

The newly-crowned Class M state champions close the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the GameTimeCT poll, receiving 14 of 14 first-place votes.

“I think it’s awesome,” East Catholic pitcher Frank Mozzicato said “There are a lot of good teams out there but we are pretty tough to beat. I think we deserve the number one spot overall. We all deserve it and I am so happy for all of us.”

Mozzicato Ks the final batter. His 17th of the game. EAST CATHOLIC is the Class M champion for the first time since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/qFnAVE15jY — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Mozzicato, a UConn-commit who is projected to be a top-five round pick in next month’s MLB draft, threw a complete-game shutout in the final. He went the distance, allowing no runs, no walks and just one hit, while striking out 17.

The senior lefty finished his high school career riding a 49.2 scoreless innings streak.

Coach Martin Fiori said the outpouring from past players has been overwhelming since Saturday.

“…it’s where it belongs, here at East (Catholic)” — East Catholic’s Frank Mozzicato after leading East Catholic to its first state title since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/h8iu6FFF13 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

“My phone, I still can’t keep up with it,” Fiori said. “That’s where a lot of the satisfaction is with people from the program as far back as the 1970s reaching out being so proud of our team to win a championship game.

“We aren’t what we are without the people before us. The 2021 club was able to reap the benefits of what they did when they were here.”

2021 FINAL GAMETIMECT TOP 10 BASEBALL POLL