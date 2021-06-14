The Final 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball Poll: EAST CATHOLIC is No. 1

East Catholic baseball is the No. 1 team in the state. It is unanimous and there should be no debate.
The Eagles finished as the only unbeaten team in the state at 25-0 and were never really challenged in the Class M Tournament, including in the finals where they beat Northwestern 7-0.
It is East Catholic’s fifth overall championship but the first state title since 1997.
CIAC SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD
The newly-crowned Class M state champions close the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the GameTimeCT poll, receiving 14 of 14 first-place votes.
“I think it’s awesome,” East Catholic pitcher Frank Mozzicato said “There are a lot of good teams out there but we are pretty tough to beat. I think we deserve the number one spot overall. We all deserve it and I am so happy for all of us.”
Mozzicato Ks the final batter. His 17th of the game.
EAST CATHOLIC is the Class M champion for the first time since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/qFnAVE15jY
— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021
Mozzicato, a UConn-commit who is projected to be a top-five round pick in next month’s MLB draft, threw a complete-game shutout in the final. He went the distance, allowing no runs, no walks and just one hit, while striking out 17.
The senior lefty finished his high school career riding a 49.2 scoreless innings streak.
Coach Martin Fiori said the outpouring from past players has been overwhelming since Saturday.
“…it’s where it belongs, here at East (Catholic)” — East Catholic’s Frank Mozzicato after leading East Catholic to its first state title since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/h8iu6FFF13
— Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021
“My phone, I still can’t keep up with it,” Fiori said. “That’s where a lot of the satisfaction is with people from the program as far back as the 1970s reaching out being so proud of our team to win a championship game.
“We aren’t what we are without the people before us. The 2021 club was able to reap the benefits of what they did when they were here.”
2021 FINAL GAMETIMECT TOP 10 BASEBALL POLL
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (14)
25-0
420
1
|
M
|Final results: Def. Windham Tech 23-1; Morgan 5-0; Weston 19-1; Waterford 8-2; Northwestern 7-0 to win Class M Championship.
Bottom Line: Led by ace pitcher Frank Mozzicato, who became a national story midway through the season and shut down Northwestern in the final, the Eagles left no doubt who was No. 1 by dominating Class M.
2. HAND
21-1
392
5
|
L
|Latest result: Def. Bunnell 13-2; Bristol Central 9-3; Bethel 5-1; Avon 2-1; def Berlin 3-0 to win Class L championship.
Bottom Line: Hand had never won a state baseball championship, but David Antonetti made sure Hand's first trip to the final ended the drought with a one-hitter in the Class L final.
|3. NORWALK
14-8
330
NR
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Amity 4-0, New Canaan 7-5; Ridgefield 10-0; Greenwich 7-5; Westhill 1-0 to win Class LL Championship.
Bottom Line: Who had the Bears winning it all as the No. 24 seed? Thanks to a strong postseason run, topped by Konstantinos Kodonas' pinch-hit RBI in the Class LL final, Norwalk at long last has a state champion baseball team.
4. BERLIN
21-4
275
NR
|
L
|Latest result: Def. East Haven 8-0; East Lyme 5-0; Windsor 4-0; Lyman Hall 8-5; Lost 3-0 Hand Class L Championship
Bottom Line: Despite a shut out loss in the Class L final for the second-straight season, another run to the championship game proved the Redcoats remain a top baseball program.
|5. GREENWICH
17-4
272
6
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Cheshire 10-3; Newtown 6-5; Warde 5-2; Lost to Norwalk 7-5 in Class LL semifinals.
Bottom Line: The final three games the Cardinals played all came down to the last at bat. They won the first two, but finally fell short in the semifinals vs. Norwalk.
6. COGINCHAUG
20-3
260
NR
|
S
|Latest result: Def. Windsor Locks 13-2; Somers 6-0; Holy Cross 17-3; Northwest Catholic 12-0; St. Paul 8-0 in Class S Championship
Bottom Line: Kolby Pascarelli and Coginchaug were never really challenged on the way to their first state title since 1972.
7. WESTHILL
14-8
242
NR
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. NFA 3-0; Fairfield Prep 11-10; Hall 6-4; McMahon 13-7; Lost to Norwalk 1-0 in Class LL Championship
Bottom Line: Despite a disappointing end, losing by a mere run in the Class LL final, the Vikings bring a lot of talented players back next spring to do it all over again.
8. WATERFORD
19-2
174
8
|
NR
|Latest result: Def. Whitney Tech 6-0; Rocky Hill 7-2; Sheehan 4-2; Lost to East Catholic 8-2 Class M Semifinals
Bottom Line: The dream of back-to-back state titles were snuffed out by Frank Mozzicato and the East Catholic machine. Still, an impressive run from the Lancers after the year off.
|9. HAMDEN
18-3
163
7
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Darien 10-5; Lost McMahon 12-7 Class LL Second Round
Bottom Line: Hamden finally met a team that could out-slug them in McMahon. Still, behind SCC player of the year Jake Pisano, it was a memorable year for the Green Dragons.
|10. FAIRFIELD PREP
16-4
161
3
|
LL
|Latest result: Def. Ludlowe 2-1; Lost to Westhill 11-10 Class LL Second Round
Bottom Line: The SCC champion Jesuits had an early lead but could not contain the runaway train that was Westhill’s offense in the state tournament.
|Dropped Out: Southington (2), Warde (4), Killingly (9), Amity (10)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Records through Saturday, June 12
|Others Receiving Votes: St Paul 160 (22-2); Warde 154 (16-4); Northwestern 148; Southington 138 (20-2); Woodland 74 (21-2); Killingly 51 (17-3); McMahon 49 (14-7); Amity 35 (13-5); Ridgefield 21 (13-7); Windsor 10 (16-6); Staples 10 (13-5); West Haven 9 (15-5); Trumbull 8 (14-5); Avon 7 (17-7); Weston 7 (15-5)
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American.
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson