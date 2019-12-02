The Final 2019 State Coaches Volleyball Poll: Trumbull edges Avon for No. 1

The Trumbull volleyball team capped a tremendous run through the CIAC Class LL tournament with its first state championship and that performance propelled the Eagles to the top of the final Connecticut coaches state poll for 2019

Trumbull, which finished 21-4, was not ranked at the end of the regular season, but grabbed 12 first-place votes and 490 points after winning the state title. The Eagles finished just four points ahead of Class L champ Avon (23-2), which also received 12 first-place votes and had 486 points.

Class M champion Seymour (24-1) finished fourth, and Class S champion Lyman Memorial (21-3) finished sixth.