The Final 2019 State Coaches Volleyball Poll: Trumbull edges Avon for No. 1

Trumbull celebrates after winning the Class LL girls volleyball state championship against Westhill on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

The Trumbull volleyball team capped a tremendous run through the CIAC Class LL tournament with its first state championship and that performance propelled the Eagles to the top of the final Connecticut coaches state poll for 2019

Trumbull, which finished 21-4, was not ranked at the end of the regular season, but grabbed 12 first-place votes and 490 points after winning the state title. The Eagles finished just four points ahead of Class L champ Avon (23-2), which also received 12 first-place votes and had 486 points.

Class M champion Seymour (24-1) finished fourth, and Class S champion Lyman Memorial (21-3) finished sixth.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1TRUMBULL (12)21-4490NRLL
2AVON (12)23-24867L
3RHAM (2)22-23501L
4SEYMOUR24-132010M
5WESTHILL (1)23-43025LL
6LYMAN MEMORIAL21-3220NRS
7 (tie)BRISTOL EASTERN23-21762L
7 (tie)GUILFORD23-41768L
9LUDLOWE23-41503LL
10GREENWICH19-3846LL
Others receiving votes: Waterford (21-6) 72, Coventry (23-1) 38, Woodstock Academy (19-6) and Hale Ray (22-4) 22.
Coaches Voting: Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Jon Shepro, Staples; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Nicole Trommelan, Trumbull; Rich Heitz, Southington; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Curt Burns, Avon; Cathy Federowicz, Seymour; Harold Branstrom, Montville; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Judy Joslin, Enfield; Kaura Arena, Farmington; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Adaeze Merah, Bulkeley; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Craig Brown, East Haven; Steh Davis, Amity; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Peter Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Kerry Roller, Conard; Kevin Savejs, Maloney.
Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.