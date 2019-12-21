The FINAL 2019 Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast: Celebrating with all four state champions at Cover Two

IT’S BEEN a long and busy week since we crowned our four state champions, but what a week it was with Sheehan taking home its first state title since 1985, Weston winning its first state title, then-No. 2 St. Joseph defeating No. 1 Hand to earn its first, final No. 1 ranking since 1982 and, of course, the incredible and inspiring scene in Trumbull where Newtown walked off on Darien to win its first state title since 1992 on the seventh anniversary of Sandy Hook, scripted by many of the kids who were in the elementary school.

It was, in short, an incredible weekend for Connecticut high school football.

So for our final Meat Grinder podcast of the season, we took the show on the road to Cover Two Restaurant at Sandy Hook and gathered all four of our state championship coaches and some of their captains to relive the magical weekend.

It’s a special, if long and comprehensive show (so, by all means listen in segments at your leisure) with appearances by, in order:

Class S state champion SHEEHAN, including coach John Ferrazzi and captains Braedon McCarthy and T.J. DiPasquale.

Class M champion WESTON, including coach Dan Hassett and captains Brendan and Jack Sawyer and Tyler Bower

Class L champion and No. 1-ranked ST. JOSEPH coach Joe Della Vecchia.

Class LL champion Newtown, including coach Bobby Pattison and players James Knox, Kyle Good and Jared Dunn.

So join us, won’t you, as we talk with our state champions for the final time this year.

Thanks to the Tarantino Family for hosting us at Cover Two, thanks to all the players and coaches that took time out of their busy schedules to join us and thanks to everybody who listened all season long.

We’ll be back with the 88th New Haven Register All-State football team selection show and with much more as we head into 2020. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.

Just hit the player, above, or — if that doesn’t show, you can listen to a direct link on Soundcloud.

While you’re at it, please head over to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes and subscribe, rate and leave a review about all our podcasts.

We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Championship Montage (Sheehan, Weston, St. Joseph, Newtown)

Championship Montage (Sheehan, Weston, St. Joseph, Newtown) 3:24 — Introduction with Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley, recapping the state 2019 championships and the Final GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll.

Introduction with Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley, recapping the state 2019 championships and the Final GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. 18:51 — Class S Champion Sheehan: Coach John Ferrazzi, Braedon McCarthy and T.J. DiPasquale.

Coach John Ferrazzi, Braedon McCarthy and T.J. DiPasquale. 43:06 — Class M Champion Weston: Coach Dan Hassett, Brendan Sawyer, Jack Sawyer and Tyler Bower.

Coach Dan Hassett, Brendan Sawyer, Jack Sawyer and Tyler Bower. 1:06:33 — Class L Champion St. Joseph: Coach Joe Della Vecchia.

Coach Joe Della Vecchia. 1:41.51 — Class LL Champion Newtown: Coach Bobby Pattison, James Knox, Kyle Good and Jared Dunn.

Coach Bobby Pattison, James Knox, Kyle Good and Jared Dunn. 2:12:30 — Wrapping Up.

PREVIOUS EPISODES

