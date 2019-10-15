GameTime CT

The Day of New London Top 10 Football Coaches Poll (Week 6)

Madison, Connecticut – Friday, September 13, 2019: Running back Colin McCabe of Daniel Hand H.S. runs against Notre Dame H.S. of West Haven during first quarter football Friday evening at Strong Field in Madison.

The Day of New London Top 10 Football Coaches Poll for week beginning Oct. 13, 2019. (Not the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll, which you can find here).

TeamRecPtsLast
1. Hand (10)4-03841
2. St. Joseph (2)4-03542
3. Greenwich (1)5-03523
4. Darien4-03124
5. Newtown5-02785
6. Bloomfield4-02486
7. Ridgefield4-02377
8. Southington4-116610
9. Ansonia5-01658
10. Sheehan4-01639
Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
Also receiving votes: Maloney (5-0), 142 points; Simsbury (5-0), 112; Killingly (4-0), 92; Cheshire (3-1), 76; Naugatuck (4-0), 60; Weston (4-0), 51; Shelton (3-2), 44; Wethersfield (4-1), 24; New Canaan (2-2), 22; Norwich Free Academy (3-1), 9; Tie, Fairfield Prep (3-2), Hall (3-2), and Wilton (3-1), 8.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Tim King, Valley Regional/Old Lyme; Joe Lato, Masuk; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull; Jeff Roy, Shelton.

