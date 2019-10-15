The Day of New London Top 10 Football Coaches Poll (Week 6)

The Day of New London Top 10 Football Coaches Poll for week beginning Oct. 13, 2019. (Not the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll, which you can find here).
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|Last
|1. Hand (10)
|4-0
|384
|1
|2. St. Joseph (2)
|4-0
|354
|2
|3. Greenwich (1)
|5-0
|352
|3
|4. Darien
|4-0
|312
|4
|5. Newtown
|5-0
|278
|5
|6. Bloomfield
|4-0
|248
|6
|7. Ridgefield
|4-0
|237
|7
|8. Southington
|4-1
|166
|10
|9. Ansonia
|5-0
|165
|8
|10. Sheehan
|4-0
|163
|9
|Dropped out: None.
|First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Also receiving votes: Maloney (5-0), 142 points; Simsbury (5-0), 112; Killingly (4-0), 92; Cheshire (3-1), 76; Naugatuck (4-0), 60; Weston (4-0), 51; Shelton (3-2), 44; Wethersfield (4-1), 24; New Canaan (2-2), 22; Norwich Free Academy (3-1), 9; Tie, Fairfield Prep (3-2), Hall (3-2), and Wilton (3-1), 8.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Tim King, Valley Regional/Old Lyme; Joe Lato, Masuk; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull; Jeff Roy, Shelton.