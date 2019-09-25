The Day of New London Coaches Top 10 Football Poll (Sept. 23)

For the week of Sept. 23. Compiled by The Day of New London.
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|Last
|1. Hand (12)
|2-0
|388
|1
|2. Greenwich (1)
|2-0
|362
|2
|3. St. Joseph
|2-0
|330
|3
|4. Darien
|2-0
|310
|5
|5. Newtown
|2-0
|270
|8
|6. Shelton
|2-0
|238
|7
|7. Bloomfield
|2-0
|231
|9
|8. Ridgefield
|2-0
|206
|NR
|9. Ansonia
|2-0
|143
|NR
|10. New Canaan
|1-1
|127
|4
|Dropped out: Southington (6), and Fairfield Prep (10).
|First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Also receiving votes: Southington (1-1), 99; Sheehan (2-0), 98; Newington (2-0), 94; Norwich Free Academy (2-0), 81; Fairfield Prep (1-1), 71; Maloney (2-0), 54; Naugatuck (2-0), 49; Killingly (2-0), 41; Weston (2-0), 33; North Haven (1-1), 30; Wethersfield (2-0), 26; Windsor (1-1), 10; Berlin (2-0), 9; Simsbury (2-0), 8; Conard (1-1), 7.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Tim King, Valley Regional/Old Lyme; Joe Lato, Masuk; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull; Jeff Roy, Shelton.