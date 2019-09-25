GameTime CT

The Day of New London Coaches Top 10 Football Poll (Sept. 23)

Greenwich vs. Trumbull on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Greenwich won 42-7. (Photo Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media)

For the week of Sept. 23. Compiled by The Day of New London.

TeamRecPtsLast
1. Hand (12)2-03881
2. Greenwich (1)2-03622
3. St. Joseph2-03303
4. Darien2-03105
5. Newtown2-02708
6. Shelton2-02387
7. Bloomfield2-02319
8. Ridgefield2-0206NR
9. Ansonia2-0143NR
10. New Canaan1-11274
Dropped out: Southington (6), and Fairfield Prep (10).
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
Also receiving votes: Southington (1-1), 99; Sheehan (2-0), 98; Newington (2-0), 94; Norwich Free Academy (2-0), 81; Fairfield Prep (1-1), 71; Maloney (2-0), 54; Naugatuck (2-0), 49; Killingly (2-0), 41; Weston (2-0), 33; North Haven (1-1), 30; Wethersfield (2-0), 26; Windsor (1-1), 10; Berlin (2-0), 9; Simsbury (2-0), 8; Conard (1-1), 7.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Tim King, Valley Regional/Old Lyme; Joe Lato, Masuk; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull; Jeff Roy, Shelton.

