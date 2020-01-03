The 88th New Haven Register All-State Football First Team





















































































































The 88th New Haven Register All-State Football Teams presented by GameTimeCT.com. Compiled by Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Michael Fornabaio. Written by Michael Fornabaio. Designed by Sean Patrick Bowley. Portraits by Peter Hvizdak, Arnold Gold, Sean Patrick Bowley and Pete Paguaga. Video montages by Pete Paguaga. For second team, third team and honorable mention selections, click the links below.

This team is dedicated to the memory of former New Haven Register sports reporter Bob Barton, who died a year ago January 14. Beginning in the 1950s, Barton covered high school football in Connecticut for the majority of his life and had a hand in producing the annual Top 10 Football Poll and the annual All-State football teams.

◊◊◊

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MIKE MORRISSEY, St. Joseph

Probably the signature player of the signature unit of the state’s No. 1 team, Morrissey was a big (6-1, 195), speedy force at end for the St. Joseph defense. He was part of a defensive line that played together for three years and part of a fourth, with Jermaine Williams in the middle and Cayden Porter on the other end. … Tied for first in the state (with teammate Cole daSilva) with 20 hurries, he was in on 80 tackles, 17 of them for a loss. … He also had eight sacks. Finishing his high school career with 20 1/2, he became the school’s all-time sack leader in the Class L quarterfinals on the way to a Class L title, the team’s third state championship in three divisions in the past three years. … Also involved with unified basketball for Stratford’s Institute of Professional Practice.

Honors: Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … Second-team All-FCIAC. … CHSCA all-state in Class M last year.

Up Next: Undecided on college

COACH OF THE YEAR

BOBBY PATTISON, Newtown

Led the Nighthawks to a 13-0 record, the school’s fourth unbeaten season, and a last-play 13-7 win over Darien in the Class LL final, Newtown’s first CIAC championship since 1992. … Newtown allowed 19 points in its last seven games, and just that one touchdown in three Class LL playoff games. … The Nighthawks swept their SWC schedule and also won four non-conference games under the state’s scheduling alliance, beating well-regarded programs Shelton, West Haven, Fairfield Prep and Danbury… Has a three-year record of 31-4 as head coach, with four wins in the playoffs, after serving as an assistant under Steve George. … The Nighthawks have won 21 in a row in the regular season.

◊◊◊

OFFENSE

◊◊◊

QUARTERBACK

PHOENIX BILLINGS, Hand

One of the state’s premier schoolboy athletes, he led the Tigers to back-to-back Class L championships as a sophomore and junior, and brought them back to the Class L final this season. … Holds school records for touchdown passes in a season (28) and for a career (74). … Was 113-for-188 this year with just four interceptions, the same total he had last year. He also rushed for 504 yards and 10 touchdowns on 79 carries. … Finished his high school career with 5,334 yards passing and 1,746 with 31 touchdowns on the ground.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut, and Player of the Year finalist. … Two-time All-SCC; SCC Tier 2 Player of the Year in 2018.

Up Next: Signed to play baseball at UConn.

◊◊◊

RUNNING BACK

TERRENCE BOGAN, Sheehan

Despite missing a game and part of others, ran for 2,201 yards and 29 touchdowns on 220 carries, leading the Titans to the Class S championship, the school’s first title since 1985. … Ran for 195 yards on 23 carries to cap off his high school career in the Class S final, a 64-33 win over Bloomfield. He scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. … His 5,731 yards are ninth in state history on 602 all-time carries. He also scored 77 rushing touchdowns. … The 2019 New England outdoor track 100-meter dash champion. … Dramatic Arts Society president and a youth vocal and acting coach.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut, and Player of the Year finalist. … Three times All-SCC; SCC Tier 2 Player of the Year a year after being SCC Tier 3 Player of the Year. … National Honor Society.

Up Next: Undecided.

COLIN McCABE, Hand

Despite missing two games to injury, and despite being hampered by injury in the Class L final, the SCC Tier I Player of the Year ran for 1,467 yards on 141 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. … He also caught seven passes for 173 yards and two scores. … Moved to running back as a junior, he ran for a school-record 53 touchdowns in those two seasons, gaining 2,831 yards on 265 rushes. … His 328 yards rushing against Notre Dame-West Haven in this season’s opening game, a 49-14 win, is also a school record. … Also played linebacker, with six tackles for a loss this year and 23 and a half over three years.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut as a return man. … All-SCC.

Up Next: Trinity or Union.

JADEN SHIRDEN, St. Joseph

A four-year starter, Shirden’s teams reached a CIAC final all four years, and they won the last three in three different divisions. … His 107 touchdowns are third all-time in state history. His 94 rushing touchdowns on their own would be a school record for touchdowns. … He ran for 2,061 yards this season on 225 carries, scoring 34 rushing touchdowns. Three of his 16 catches went for touchdowns as well. … Ran 32 times for 179 yards in the Class L final. … For his high school career, his 5,529 yards are 11th in state history and second in St. Joseph history to Mufasha Abdul-Basir’s 5,630. … His 228 points this season were second in the state.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut, and Player of the Year finalist. … All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Plans to play at a college to be determined. Getting looks from FBS and FCS schools.

◊◊◊

WIDE RECEIVER

A.J. BARBER, Greenwich

After an impressive sophomore year ended with a Class LL championship, his junior year was even better, with 42 catches for 745 yards. … Scored 15 touchdowns. … Had 10 tackles and five passes defended as a defensive back for the Class LL quarterfinalists, whose only two losses were to Darien. … Had a trio of three-touchdown, 100-plus-yard games: Caught eight passes for 186 yards against Norwalk, six for 104 against Fairfield Ludlowe, and six for 126 on Thanksgiving against Staples.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … All-FCIAC.

ETHAN HABERMAN, Hand

Tight end caught 47 passes for 912 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Class L runner-ups, each more than doubling his total from his junior year. … Six catches for 100 yards in the Class L final, and he was also a force at linebacker, with an interception, a sack and a forced fumble. … Had nine catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a win over East Lyme, and had five catches for 110 yards and four scores against Newington. … His other interception, at the buzzer in the end zone, preserved Hand’s 21-14 win over Shelton on Nov. 15. … Also punted for a 37.3 average.

Honors: Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … All-SCC Tier 1.

Up Next: Undecided.

◊◊◊

OFFENSIVE LINE

WILL BERGIN, Cheshire

The 6-3, 260-pound tackle helped the Rams run for 32 touchdowns and return to the CIAC playoffs for the first time since 2010. … As a defensive end, had 60 tackles, 10 of them for a loss, including four sacks. … Also plays baseball.

Honors: Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … Two-time All-SCC Tier 2. … Two-time All-SCC Academic.

Up Next: Undecided.

TOMMY GUILFOYLE, Simsbury

The Trojans went 10-2 and won their first CIAC playoff game with Guilfoyle, a 6-1, 220-pound senior, playing a big role on both sides of the ball. … At linebacker, he was in on 161 tackles, 19 for a loss. He had three sacks and two interceptions. … Had 272 career tackles for the Trojans. … Volunteers with Special Olympics and Unified Sports.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … Two-time All-CCC.

Up Next: Undecided.

MATT GULBIN, Wilton

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle helped the Warriors amass 2,192 passing yards and another 1,285 on the ground as they returned to the CIAC playoffs for the first time since 1995. … Had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs himself. … On defense, was in on 31 tackles, eight for a loss, including one sack. He also forced a fumble. … Member of the Safe Rides Group, and a rec basketball coach.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … Two-time All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Senior season at Wilton; Looking at NCAA FBS schools.

TROY RAINEY, Harding

A 6-4, 301-pound tackle, he helped the Presidents run for 1,482 yards and throw for another 1,622. … Defensively, had 63 tackles, 14 of them for a loss including five sacks, and forced five fumbled. He was also credited with three passes defended. … Community volunteer for the homeless.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … All-SCC Tier 2.

Up Next: Rutgers recruited him away from Bowling Green in mid-December. He’ll play defensive line for the Scarlet Knights.

TREVOR SANTIAGO, Maloney

A 6-6, 300-pound tackle, his Spartans ran for 2,337 yards this year and threw for 1,870. … On defense, had 57 tackles, including eight for a loss, including five sacks. He also recovered two fumbles. … Works with autistic students on their fitness.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … All-CCC.

Up Next: Undecided. Central, Villanova, Sacred Heart, Monmouth and UConn are among schools on his list.

◊◊◊

ALL-PURPOSE

ANTHONY SIMPSON, Bloomfield

Finished the season with the Class S runners-up with a remarkable stat line: 1,242 yards rushing on 105 carries, 1,249 receiving yards on 75 catches, and 10 interceptions, two of them for touchdowns. … Also forced two fumbles and defended four passes. … Had 10 catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the final, a loss to Sheehan. … His 272 points led the state. He scored eight touchdowns in a game against Bulkeley.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … All-CCC. … National Honor Society.

Up Next: Undecided.

◊◊◊

PLACEKICKER

AUSTIN JOSE, St. Joseph

Of his 101 kickoffs, 67 of them went for touchbacks. His 5,771 kickoff yards were 10th in the nation. … Made 83 (a school record) of his 85 point-after tries. He was 4-for-8 on field goals with a long of 42. … His 95 points kicking led the state. … Kicked the go-ahead 38-yard field goal in the third quarter of the Class L championship game as St. Joseph won a CIAC title for the third year in a row. … Put two of his four punts inside the 20. … Also caught 13 passes, three of them for touchdowns, for 187 yards.

Honors: CHSCA Class L all-state. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … Honorable-mention All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Undecided, with FBS and FCS schools in the mix.

◊◊◊

DEFENSE

◊◊◊

DEFENSIVE LINE

BEN CORNIELLO, Hand

A three-year starter, going to the Class L final each year and winning two of them, the 6-2, 245-pound lineman finished his high school career with 21 sacks. … He was in on 61 tackles this year, 14 and a half of them for a loss, including six sacks. He recovered two fumbles, taking one for a touchdown. … He had 46 career tackles for a loss. … Volunteering includes Buddy Baseball for special-needs kids, the Special Olympics, a soup kitchen, and youth sports as a coach.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … Two-times All-SCC.

Up Next: Will play at Columbia.

JAH JOYNER, Danbury

Scout.com’s top recruit from Connecticut at 6-5, 230 pounds, Joyner helped the Hatters to a 5-5 record. … Had two sacks in Danbury’s near-upset of Darien and two against Fairfield Ludlowe. Had three sacks against Westhill. … Had a blocked punt and responsible for a safety in a win over Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Decommitted from Boston College after coach Steve Addazio was fired, then signed this month to play at Minnesota.

JAMES KNOX, Newtown

At 6-4 and 245 pounds, led the rush for a ferocious Class LL-champion defense that earned six shutouts this season, including two in the playoffs. … Had 17 tackles for a loss among his 55 overall tackles. … Forced two fumbles, blocked a punt and recovered five fumbles this season. … Had three fumble recoveries in a win over Barlow, returning one for a score. … In the 13-7 championship-game win over Darien, had nine tackles, one and a half of them for a loss, and recovered a fumble.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … Two-time All-SWC. … National Honor Society. … National World Language Honors Society.

Up Next: Will play at Columbia.

◊◊◊

LINEBACKER

BILLY CARR, Southington

Led the Blue Knights to the Class LL semifinals with 121 tackles, fourth in the state. Of those, 47 were solos, 23 were for a loss (also fourth in the state), and 11 went for sacks. … Forced two fumbles and recovered five fumbles, one for a touchdown. … Finished with 238 tackles for his high school career, three off the school record. Totaled 17 sacks among 32.5 TFLs. … Had a 1-yard touchdown run. … Also wrestles, where he was an Academic All-American last year and won the Class LL championship at 170 pounds, and plays baseball, helping Southington to the Class LL final in the spring.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … All-CCC. … National Honor Society.

Up Next: Undecided.

COLE daSILVA, St. Joseph

Part of the Class L champion Hogs’ hard-hitting linebacker corps, he spent a lot of time in opposing backfields, tying teammate Mike Morrissey for the state lead with 20 hurries. … Made 94 tackles, 18 of them for a loss (39 in his career) and eight sacks. … Also recovered two fumbles. … Had 10 tackles in a 42-13 win against Fairfield Prep, 10 more (including two sacks, plus five hurries) in a 41-0 win against Ridgefield and 10 more in the 17-13 Class L final against Hand. … Honor-roll student is a member of the school’s Stock Market Club. Also works as a waiter at SBC.

Honors: CHSCA Class L all-state. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Undecided, looking at Bryant, Trinity and Stony Brook.

JARED DUNN, Newtown

A throwback force at both linebacker and fullback for the Class LL champion Nighthawks. … He had 23 and a half tackles for a loss, third in the state, this season, including 11 sacks. … In on 94 tackles, 69 of them solos. … Had an interception and two PDs, and he recovered two fumbles. … Ran 16 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns, and caught nine passes, two for touchdowns, on offense, throwing key blocks when the ball didn’t come his way.

Honors: CHSCA Class LL all-state. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … All-SWC.

Up Next: Undecided.

SAM WILSON, Darien

Helped the Blue Wave to the Class LL final with 93 tackles, 55 of them solo, and 10 for a loss. … Returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown, then ran for a 71-yard score (one of four carries this season) in the 26-16 Class LL quarterfinal win over Greenwich. … That interception was one of five, and one of three he returned for a score. … Also defended five passes and recovered a fumble. … Had 183 career tackles. … Also a defensive midfielder for the state champion Blue Wave lacrosse team; scored a goal in the 13-3 final win over Wilton in June. … Member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … All-FCIAC. … National Honor Society.

Up Next: Plans to play at Middlebury.

◊◊◊

DEFENSIVE BACK

JORDAN DAVIS, Sheehan

Could beat you just about any way for the Class S champions, and in the final, he had four catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns. … A year after a serious car accident, he returned with 49 tackles, six for losses, plus two interceptions (both for touchdowns), three passes defended and two forced fumbles. … Also ran for 827 yards and 18 touchdowns on 93 carries, caught 42 passes for 13 touchdowns and 944 yards, and had a punt return for a touchdown. … His 210 points were third in the state. … All-America javelin thrower. … Youth coach for the Wallingford Vikings

Honors: CHSCA Top 26. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … All-SCC Tier 2.

Up Next: Undecided.

JAMES GOETZ, Weston

Free safety for the first-time Class M champions had four interceptions and four passes defended despite losing four games to injury. … Had 22 solo tackles and in on 23 others. … Also the Trojans’ quarterback, threw for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns, and added 645 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 carries. … Threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to John Cassol on the first play of the Class M final, a 27-6 win over Killingly. … Holds several school offensive records, including a couple for his junior year, when he threw for 1,825 yards and was a part of 35 touchdowns. … All-state lacrosse midfielder helped Trojans to 2019 Class M final. … Helps out with youth camps and with the school’s boosters’ cans and bottles drive.

Honors: CHSCA Class M all-state. … Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-Connecticut. … All-SWC.

Up Next: Undecided.

CONNOR PACE, Wethersfield

Was a two-way standout for the Eagles, who returned to the Class L playoffs for the first time since 2015. … Had four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and was in on 26 tackles. … Had nine interceptions and 89 tackles, five for a loss, in his Wethersfield career. … Caught 108 passes over his career for 1,730 yards and 19 touchdowns. … This year, had 43 catches for 903 yards and 11 scores. … Tacked on five career rushing touchdowns. … Also plays basketball.

Honors: Twice a Class L all-state wide receiver. … Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut at receiver. … Three times All-CCC. … National Honor Society. … Former Italian Honor Society member.

Up Next: Hopes to play at a college to be determined.

JACKSON PETERS, Darien

A two-way threat for the Class LL runner-up Blue Wave, Peters may have shone brightest in a 26-23 win over Danbury on Nov. 2, when he caught the winning 69-yard touchdown pass from Peter Graham, then intercepted a Hatters pass to help seal the win. … Had two other interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. … Caught 35 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns, including six catches for 180 yards in that Danbury win.

Honors: Second-team All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Also an All-America lacrosse midfielder, he’s committed to Navy.

◊◊◊

PUNTER

JACK MULLIGAN, Newtown

A 6-3, 220-pound punter (also a tight end and middle linebacker), he averaged 38.3 yards on 41 punts and put 13 of them inside the 20. … Had a long of 64 yards. … Helped the Nighthawks in the field-possession battle in their 13-7 win over Darien in the Class LL final. … Had eight catches for 87 yards. … Made 44 solo tackles and was in on 10 more; five and a half tackles for a loss, including three sacks. … Two interceptions, two passes defended, two fumbles forced and two fumbles recovered.

Honors: Walter Camp Football Foundation second-team All-Connecticut. … All-SWC.