The 2021 USA Lacrosse/CHSCA girls lacrosse All-America and All-State teams

McKenna Harden of the FCIAC champion New Canaan girls lacrosse team is the player of the year, and Darien, which won the Class L title and finished as the No. 1 ranked team in the coaches poll, is the team of the year, as chosen by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

Mara Tellers of Tolland was named the recipient of the Jackie Pitts Award, which is given to a senior “who goes above and beyond in service to her team, school, and community. These athletes, who truly honor the game of lacrosse, are invested in the development of the game in their town and are exemplary teammates.”

Connecticut had 22 players selected as All-Americans, while the CHSCA also named All-State first and second teams in all three classes. Players who are named to the All-American team are not placed on the All-State teams.

All-American

Attack: Raegan Bailey, Cheshire; Molly McGuckin, Darien: Callie Cirilli, Ludlowe; Jami-Lynn MacDonald, Hotchkiss; Dillyn Patten, New Canaan; Shira Parower, Staples; Midfield: Ceci Stein, Darien; Samantha Forrest, Glastonbury; Margaret Maruszewski, Greenwich Academy; Maddie Epke, Guilford; Ellie Traggio, Hotchkiss; Isabella Miceli, Joel Barlow; Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan; McKenna Harden, New Canaan; Reagan Tenaglia, New Fairfield; Franny O’Brien, Sacred Heart Greenwich; Defense: Nelle Kniffin, Darien; Emma Schuh, New Canaan; Emma Magazu, Newtown; Goalie: Shea Dolce, Darien; Claire Mahoney, New Canaan; Amelia Hughes, Wilton.

Academic All-American

Attack: Meghan Sisk, Brien McMahon; Taylor Warburton, Cheshire; Kacie Wines, Daniel Hand; Rita Sefransky, Fitch; Delaney Roth, Greenwich; Alexandra Bowman, Hotchkiss; Isabella Butler, Newtown; Elena Sughrue, Newtown; Braeden LeBeau, North Branford; Mary Hage, Ridgefield; Midfield: Kate Millard, Greens Farms Academy; Grace Collier, Greenwich; Jordan Siemonsen, New Fairfield; Reagan Tenaglia, New Fairfield; Erin Phaneuf, Newtown; Grace Lillis, Sacred Heart Greenwich; Defense: Nelle Kniffin, Darien; Kate Bellissimo, Darien; Bridget Tulikangas, Hall; Nia Butler, Hotchkiss; Julia DiConza, Staples; Goalie: Rachel Keefe, Sacred Heart Greenwich.

All-State

Class L

Coach of the year: Kristin Woods, New Canaan.

First team

Taylor Warburton, Cheshire; Kate Bellissimo, Darien; Ryan Hapgood, Darien; Kaci Benoit, Darien; Kaleigh Sommers, Ludlowe; Bella Acosta, Glastonbury; Emma Abbazia, Greenwich; Grace Collier, Greenwich; Hollis Mulry, New Canaan; Quinn McKiernan, New Canaan; Courtney O’Connell, New Canaan; Shea Murphy, Newtown; Julia Gerace, Newtown; Riley Peters, Ridgefield; Faith Arnold, Ridgefield; Mary Hage, Ridgefield; Maliya Haddock, South Windsor; Julia DiConza, Staples; Molly Snow, Wilton; Kira Howard, Wilton; Emerson Pattillo, Wilton; Morgan Lebek, Wilton; Gwynn Sullivan, Wilton.

Second team

Dylan Lyons, Amity; Payton Rahn, Amity; Sophia Kuhlthau, Cheshire; Colette Haverty, Conard; Campbell Eckert, Ludlowe; Ellen Kelly, Ludlowe; Anna Paulmann, Ludlowe; Leah Suydam, Glastonbury; Noey Johnson, Greenwich; Carolyn Baran, New Canaan; Elena Sughrue, Newtown; Isabella Crowley, Ridgefield; Siovhan Moroney, Ridgefield; Elena Bontaibus, Simsbury; Charlotte Barnes, Staples; Sara DiGiovanni, Staples; Emma Ashe, Staples; Kiki Grant, Trumbull; Catherine Dineen, Wilton; Maureen Campbell, Wilton.

Class M

Coach of the year: Wendy Epke, Guilford.

First team

Lydia Doraz, Daniel Hand; Kacie Wines, Daniel Hand; Dani Bruno, East Lyme; Ellie McCoy, East Lyme; Caroline Real, East Lyme; Sydney Sager, East Lyme; Clair Luethy, Fitch; Bridget O’Leary, Fitch; Rita Sefransky, Fitch; Kat Baseggio, Guilford; Taylor Farace, Guilford; Payton Root, Guilford; Hannah Tillier, Guilford; Meagan Florkowski, Joel Barlow; Emily Grob, Joel Barlow; Lucy Witherbee, Joel Barlow; Lauren Henry, Masuk; Mary Henry, Masuk; Juliana Pagano, Masuk; Jessica Evans, Pomperaug; Alison MacDougall, Pomperaug; Mia Celentano, Sacred Heart Academy; Isabelle Casucci, St. Joseph; Mia Geignetter, St. Joseph; Maddigan Leifer, St. Joseph; Amanda Ogrodowicz, Stratford.

Second team

Jocelyn Smestad, Branford; Morgan Reilly, Bunnell; Reilly Dolan, Daniel Hand; Sydney Widlitz, Guilford; Rachel August, Joel Barlow; Ashley Starrett, Joel Barlow; Clare Inyang, Ledyard; Samantha Henry, Masuk; Lily Schoonmaker, Mercy; Aislinn Strecker, New London; Maddie Mickune, Pomperaug; Meghan Hoynes, St. Joseph; Sydney Leifer, St. Joseph; Carly Holdridge, Waterford; Ilyanna Rivera, Waterford.

Class S

Coach of the year: Kyra Fraioli, Weston.

First team

Hayley Keen, Canton; Ava Eklund, East Catholic; Mallory Bartlett, East Catholic; Makenna Cassin, Granby; Sophia Gromala, Haddam-Killingworth; Lindsay Narracci, Morgan; Ava Romanello, New Fairfield; Colleen Rattigan, New Fairfield; Heather Clark, New Fairfield; Jordan Siemonsen, New Fairfield; Kelly Ford, New Fairfield; Margaret Morgan, New Fairfield; Braeden LeBeau, North Branford; Olivia Toto, North Branford; Gabby Gibilisco, North Branford; Ashley Manning, North Branford; Sofia Votto, North Branford; Lily Cody, Old Saybrook; Bridget Kawecki, Old Saybrook; Greta Panke, St. Paul Catholic; Emma Prattson, Tolland; Mara Tellers, Tolland; Rebecca Strouch, Weston; Taylor Werner, Tolland; Carina Giordano, Weston.

Second team

Gabby DelSanto, Canton; Caroline Carlson, East Catholic; Taylor Murphy, Ellington; Anna Bocchino, Ellington; Ali Kozik, Ellington; Morgan Madore, Haddam-Killingworth; Carley Schmidt, Morgan; Emma Lindsay, Morgan; Marissa Raffone, North Branford; Emily Mesham, Old Lyme; Caroline Crolius, Old Lyme; Sadie Bowman, Old Lyme; Mackenzie Machnik, Old Lyme; Laura Day, Old Saybrook; Emma O’Connell, Rocky Hill; Caroline Colton, Somers; Kallie Mayer, Somers’ Grace Kavanagh, Tolland; Caroline Deloreto, Tolland; Emma Glyman, Tolland; Emelia Bisson, Valley Regional; Ava Poulopoulos, Weston; Hailey Brooks, Weston.

Academic All-State

Taylor Warburton, Cheshire; Nelle Kniffin, Darien; Kate Bellissimo, Darien; Ellie McCoy, East Lyme; Caroline Real, East Lyme; Grace Collier, Greenwich; Isabella Miceli, Joel Barlow; Em ily Grob, Joel Barlow; Lucy Witherbee, Joel Barlow; Lindsay Narracci, Morgan; Reagan Tenaglia, New Fairfield; Emma Magazu, Newtown; Shea Murphy, Newtown; Julia Gerace, Newtown; Gabby Gibilisco, North Branford; Sofia Votto, North Branford; Jessica Evans, Pomperaug; Riley Peters, Ridgefield; Mary Hage, Ridgefield; Mia Celentano, Sacred Heart Academy; Julia DiConza, Staples; Greta Panke, St. Paul Catholic; Emma Prattson, Tolland; Mara Tellers, Tolland; Carina Giordano, Weston; Rebecca Strouch, Weston; Kira Howard, Wilton.