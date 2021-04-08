The 2021 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Softball Poll: MASUK is No. 1

It has been almost two years but softball is back, and the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll along with it.

There are many unknowns entering this season after a lost 2020 spring, but that hasn’t stopped the voters from gathering whatever information they could to rank the top teams in 2021.

But, like every other sports major poll, opinions varied wildly. A whopping 38 teams received votes in the season-opening poll — seven of the Top 10 earned at least one first-place vote.

SOFTBALL 2021: 25 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Though Masuk earned the most points to hang onto the preseason top spot after taking home the Class L title in 2019, there are cases to be made for 2019 Class M champion Waterford (three first-place votes), Class LL champion Southington (3), Class L runner-up East Haven (1), Class LL semifinalists Trumbull (1) and Cheshire (1) and even Hall (1).

In short: Expect this poll to vary wildly as we progress through the 2021 season. We look forward to reacquainting ourselves with high school softball in what will likely be one of the most unpredictable and surprising seasons in recent memory.

2021 Preseason Top 10 Softball Poll