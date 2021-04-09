The 2021 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll: DARIEN is No. 1

The theme in the run-up to the 2021 boys lacrosse season, with 672 (your favorite dirty adjective) days between the 2019 Class L final and the six games scheduled for Saturday morning at 10: Nobody really knows anything… Nobody, except that Darien is No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, a unanimous choice to start the season after a 2020 season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Wave have a ton of familiar names, whether because they played roles on the 2019 championship team like goalie Andy Demopoulos, or whether we remember the brothers in whose footsteps they’re rapidly following. It’ll be a different year in a lot of ways, but the 14-time CIAC champion begins the year as the favorite.

A lot of the usual suspects follow, with Ridgefield and New Canaan a point apart in second and third, and as often, the FCIAC dominates the top 10: 2019 Class L finalist and semifinalist Wilton and Staples also make appearances. Greenwich eked its way in to start the year at No. 9 after a .500 season the last time out, though a COVID-19 quarantine will keep the team off the field for two weeks.

Also returning to the top 10: Cheshire, which missed the playoffs in 2019 but has a few solid players in all aspects of the game. So does fellow SCC team Fairfield Prep, starting the year at No. 4.

Glastonbury is eighth, which is where the Guardians (formerly the Tomahawks) finished 2019 after running into a hot Wilton team in the first round.

Sticking around at seventh is New Fairfield: The back-to-back Class M champion will compete in Class S this season. That 2019 title team was about to graduate most of its starters. By now, just about every team is in that boat. We’ll see who puts it all together over the next two months.

Before we get going, though, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remember one of our voters, local legend and multiple-time Hall of Famer Frank Barron, who died last summer. We’ll miss his insight, wisdom and occasional trivia questions. Lacrosse folks around the state are surely missing their friend.

The Preseason Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll