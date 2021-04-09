The 2021 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll: DARIEN is No. 1

The theme in the run-up to the 2021 boys lacrosse season, with 672 (your favorite dirty adjective) days between the 2019 Class L final and the six games scheduled for Saturday morning at 10: Nobody really knows anything… Nobody, except that Darien is No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, a unanimous choice to start the season after a 2020 season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Wave have a ton of familiar names, whether because they played roles on the 2019 championship team like goalie Andy Demopoulos, or whether we remember the brothers in whose footsteps they’re rapidly following. It’ll be a different year in a lot of ways, but the 14-time CIAC champion begins the year as the favorite.
A lot of the usual suspects follow, with Ridgefield and New Canaan a point apart in second and third, and as often, the FCIAC dominates the top 10: 2019 Class L finalist and semifinalist Wilton and Staples also make appearances. Greenwich eked its way in to start the year at No. 9 after a .500 season the last time out, though a COVID-19 quarantine will keep the team off the field for two weeks.
Also returning to the top 10: Cheshire, which missed the playoffs in 2019 but has a few solid players in all aspects of the game. So does fellow SCC team Fairfield Prep, starting the year at No. 4.
Glastonbury is eighth, which is where the Guardians (formerly the Tomahawks) finished 2019 after running into a hot Wilton team in the first round.
Sticking around at seventh is New Fairfield: The back-to-back Class M champion will compete in Class S this season. That 2019 title team was about to graduate most of its starters. By now, just about every team is in that boat. We’ll see who puts it all together over the next two months.
Before we get going, though, we’d be remiss if we didn’t remember one of our voters, local legend and multiple-time Hall of Famer Frank Barron, who died last summer. We’ll miss his insight, wisdom and occasional trivia questions. Lacrosse folks around the state are surely missing their friend.
The Preseason Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (15)
17-5
150
1
|
L
|2019 result: Defeated Wilton 13-3 for the Class L championship.
Bottom Line: When in doubt, start with the Blue Wave. They won’t open until Tuesday at McMahon, but they’ve got four top-10 teams in the 10 days after that.
2. RIDGEFIELD
16-4
122
T6
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Staples 8-6 in Class L quarterfinals.
Bottom Line: Lots of high-end talent, though some of it is young. The Tigers wil open Tuesday afternoon at defending Class S champion St. Joseph.
3. NEW CANAAN
15-6
121
T4
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Wilton 14-11 in Class L quarterfinals.
Bottom Line: The Rams got one more second-place vote than Ridgefield but other votes left them one point short. In hours, no one will care. The Rams visit Staples on Saturday at 3.
4. FAIRFIELD PREP
17-4
97
T4
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Wilton 7-6 in Class L semifinals.
Bottom Line: Young in some spots, the Jesuits have a couple of conference rivals to start their season, beginning at home Saturday against Guilford. The FCIAC follows.
5. WILTON
14-10
88
3
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Darien 13-3 in Class L final.
Bottom Line: While other top teams have highly regarded seniors, the names that come up most with Wilton are juniors. Who were freshmen the last time they played. Feels weird to say.
6. STAPLES
14-6
78
T6
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Darien 9-6 in Class L semifinals.
Bottom Line: The Wreckers’ defense had stepped up in the final weeks of 2019. It’s almost two years later, and the defense may be the headliner again in Westport. It’ll get a test to start with New Canaan.
7. NEW FAIRFIELD
22-1
48
2
|
S
|2019 final result: Beat Weston 18-2 in Class M final.
Bottom Line: The Rebels, now in Class S, open Saturday against Stratford riding a 40-game in-state winning streak. Against everyone, they’ve won 44 of 45.
8. GLASTONBURY
14-4
40
8
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Wilton 11-8 in Class L first round.
Bottom Line: As usual, Glastonbury has a solid out-of-conference schedule, starting at Wilton -- a rematch of its last official game played -- on Saturday. Three of its first five are against top-10 teams, and the fourth is against perennial Class S contender Somers.
9. GREENWICH
9-9
26
NR
|
L
|2019 final result: Lost to Fairfield Prep 16-3 in Class L first round.
Bottom Line: The Cardinals drew some preseason respect despite, perhaps, not having some of the area’s bigger names. But they’re in quarantine as the season begins and now are set to start April 22 at Staples.
10. CHESHIRE
6-10
15
NR
|
L
|2019 final result: Did not qualify for Class L tournament.
Bottom Line: The Rams “have a lot of guys who can play,” one conference-rival coach said. Assistant Mike Devine replaced coaching legend Rich Pulisciano, who retired in 2019. They’ll start with Southington on Saturday.
| Dropped out: Weston (9), St. Joseph (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Hand (12-8) 12; Weston (19-4) 11; St. Joseph (14-5) 9; Newtown (14-7) 4; Guilford (16-5) 3; Simsbury (13-5) 1.
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Bob Russell, Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Special Counsel and Hand assistant coach.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.