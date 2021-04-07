The 2021 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Baseball Poll: STAPLES is No. 1

After nearly two years on the shelf, baseball is back! And so is the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

With little information to go on because of the lost 2020 season, voters were content to pitch their ballots for the usual suspects in this year’s preseason rankings. Voting in any preseason poll is an inexact science and voting for teams that did not play last season and are comprised of many players lacking varsity experience did not make that job easier.

Unsurprisingly, 34 teams picked up votes in the opening poll. Voters were split on who should be No. 1, with five teams receiving votes for the top spot.

Ultimately, it is Staples (four first-place votes) starting the season at No. 1. And why not? That’s where we left them in the 2019 final poll after the Wreckers won the CIAC Class LL championship. Amity (3), East Catholic (2), Fairfield Prep (4) and Greenwich (1) snagged the other first-place votes.

A few notes on the poll: The records and previous results are listed from the end of the 2019 season.

The 2021 season will be unlike any we have ever seen. There’s a lot to learn as we reacquaint ourselves with the state’s best teams and players.

But, after what happened last spring, any baseball game played will be a good one.

Play Ball!

The 2021 Baseball Preseason Top 10 Poll