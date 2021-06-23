The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball First Team

















































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kathryn Gallant

Masuk, Pitcher, Junior

Stats: Led Masuk to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state. Went 21-0 with a 0.27 ERA and a 0.44 WHIP (20 BBs and 37 hits allowed) while striking out 273 in 130 innings. She batted .532 with five home runs and 22 of her 42 hits were for extra bases. In the Class L championship she pitched a complete game shutout and hit a two-run home run in Masuk’s 2-0 win.

Honors: SWC All-Conference Team, SWC Tournament MVP, SWC Pitcher of the Year, CHSCA All-State, Class L State Championship Game MVP, GameTimeCT 1st Team All-State MVP.

Up next: Senior year, committed to play softball at Holy Cross.

Kylie Bulinski

Woodland, Catcher, Junior

Stats: The junior catcher built on a strong 2019 freshman season, improving on her already impressive numbers across the board. She finished with a slash line of .649/.700/1.330 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and 39 runs scored for NVL champion Woodland. In the NVL championship, Bulinski homered twice, including a two-run walk off shot to take the title. Her 14 home runs this season is a Woodland record.

Honors: Two-time All-NVL, CHSCA All State, NVL Tournament MVP, CHSCA Position Player of the Year.

Up next: Senior year.

Maddie Burrows

Waterford, Pitcher/Shortstop, Junior

Stats: The two-way junior propelled Waterford to a conference title and another strong state tournament run. Offensively she slashed .523/.614/1.154 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and 41 runs scored. She only committed one error at shortstop in 57 chances when she wasn’t pitching. In the circle she went 12-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched.

Honors: All-ECC, CHSCA All-State

Up next: Senior year, committed to play at Villanova

Allie Clark

Fairfield Ludlowe, Shortstop, Senior

Stats: The senior shortstop was a key piece for a Ludlowe team that won the FCIAC title and made its first state championship appearance in school history. She batted .536 and posted a 1.469 OPS with seven home runs, 20 RBIs and 43 runs scored. She also walked 18 times against just four strikeouts.

Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State

Up next: Will play softball at Fordham.

Maddy FitzGerald

St. Joseph, Shortstop, Senior

Stats: Offensive catalyst for St. Joseph, the senior shortstop slashed .438/.577/1.027 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and 41 runs scored in 25 games. Her 12 home runs broke a single-season school record.

Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State

Up next: Will play softball at Bryant University.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon

Hall, Pitcher, Junior

Stats: The most dominant pitcher in the state helped carry Hall to the Class LL semifinal round, winning the team’s first tournament game since 1992. Her 16 wins were a school record, and she posted a 0.24 with 341 strikeouts in 145.2 innings pitched (2.34 Ks per inning). Combined with her 241 strikeouts as a freshman, her 582 total is another school record, accomplished in just two seasons. She also led Hall offensively with a .481 batting average.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC, All State honorable mention 2019, PGF Futures All American – Juniors.

Up next: Senior year, committed to play at Duke

Natalie Lieto

Masuk, Outfielder, Freshman

Stats: The freshman outfielder exploded on the scene as one of the top offensive talents in the state. She led Masuk in home runs with nine and batted .486 with a 1.055 slugging percentage. She drove in 37 and scored 32 runs while 21 of her 35 hits went for extra bases.

Honors: All-SWC, CHSCA All-State

Up next: Sophomore year.

Julia Panarella

Southington, Pitcher, Senior

Stats: A two-time Class LL state championship game winner on the mound (2019 and 2021), Panarella led Southington with a 0.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, with 224 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched. She only allowed four earned runs in six postseason games, claiming a conference title as well. She also slashed .394/.462/.565.

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State

Up next: Will play softball at Le Moyne.

Bri Pearson

Cheshire, Pitcher, Senior

Stats: Cheshire’s ace led her team to an SCC title and SCC regular season first place finish. She went 19-3 with a 0.93 ERA, 0.938 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 135.1 innings pitched. She also slashed .514/.573/.929 with five home runs and 33 RBIs.

Honors: All-SCC, SCC Player of the Year, Dani Kemp Most Outstanding Playoff Player (SCC Championship), CHSCA All State, CHSCA Player of the Year, CHSCA Pitcher of the Year, Coach George DeMaio Player of the Year

Up next: Will play softball at Adelphi University.

Kelly Pritchard

Amity, Pitcher, Senior

Stats: Amity’s ace went 13-3 with a 0.99 ERA and threw two no-hitters in her senior campaign, bringing her career numbers to 27-6 with a 1.07 ERA. She also batted .492 with a .634 OBP to help lead Amity to a SCC championship appearance.

Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA All-State

Up next: Will play softball at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Mac Stone-Folmar

Notre Dame-Fairfield, Shortstop, Senior

Stats: The most prolific bat in the state, Stone-Folmar batted .728, tallying 19 home runs (tying a state record), 15 doubles, three triples, 54 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 23 games. In her two-year career (2019 and 2021) she batted .624 with 38 home runs.

Honors: Two-time All-SWC, Two-time CHSCA All-State

Up next: Will play softball at Barry University.

Lauren Wasikowski

St. Joseph, Pitcher, Junior

Stats: After a strong 2019 freshmen season at Lauralton Hall, Wasikowski transferred to St. Joseph and immediately became the ace this season. She finished with a 19-2 record and a 0.97 ERA while striking out 234 batters in 135 innings. She also batted .433 with 29 RBIs and four home runs. On April 19th, she recorded all 21 outs against New Canaan via strikeout.

Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State, NFCA National Player of the Week (4/26/21)

Up next: Senior year, committed to play at Hofstra.