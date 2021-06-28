The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field First Team

















































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

Girls Track and Field All-State Lineups

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Alanna Smith

Danbury, Junior

Stats: At State Open had three wins in the 100 (12.03), the 200 (24.49) and the 400 (56.78). At Class LL won the 200 in a meet record 24.85, won the 100 (12.25) and second in the 400 (59.24). Ran a 200 PR/school record in 24.21 at New York Showcase June 18 and 100 PR (11.83) at New York Showcase.

Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State.

Off the track: Volunteer with Hat City Youth Sports program.

♦♦♦

Olivia Birney

Simsbury, Junior

Stats: At State Open won the 800 (2:11.82) and 1600 (4:50.96). At Class L won 800 (2:15.76) and 1600 (4:53.28).

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.

Off the track: National Honor Society.

♦♦♦

Nia Christie

St. Joseph, Senior

Stats: At State Open won triple jump (37-11.5) and second in high jump (5-6). At Class MM won high jump (5-2) and triple jump (37-11) and fourth in long jump (16-10.5). Holds school records in triple jump and heptathlon.

Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State, Presidents Education Award, Scholar Athlete Award

Off the track: National Honor Society, Multi-Cultural Club vice president, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, GEMS.

Up next: Will compete in track at Clemson.

♦♦♦

Shea Greene

Weston, Junior

Stats: At State Open shattered the javelin meet record with a winning throw of 154-0. Also won the javelin at Class M in a meet record 144 feet, 4 inches.

Honors: All-SWC, CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Kedarjah Lewis

Haddam-Killingworth, Senior

Stats: At State Open won long jump (19-1) and at Class M won long jump (18-2.25) and second in 100 (12.82).

Honors: All-Shoreline, CHSCA All-State

Off the track: Member of the International Club

Up next: Will compete in soccer and track at Iona.

♦♦♦

Mallory Malz

Glastonbury, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the pole vault (11-0). At Class LL had three wins in pole vault (11-0), long jump (17-0) and triple jump (35-3.25). Set the outdoor pole vault school record at 11 feet, 3 inches, and the triple jump record with 35-8.5.

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State, Hartwell Award recipient.

Off the track: National Honor Society, World Language National Honor Society, National Business Honor Society, Spanish Club, Big Brother Big Sister.

Up next: Will compete in the pole vault at Villanova.

♦♦♦

Leah Moore

Hillhouse, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the shot put (41-2.5) and won the discus (131-0). Class MM won the shot put in a meet record 42-11.5 and won the discus (124-11). Also won the CIAC Girls Hammer Throw (153-5).

Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA All-State, four-time Register All-Area.

Up next: Will compete in field events at Kentucky.

♦♦♦

Raquel Rosa

Holy Cross, Senior

Stats: At State Open second in 400 (57.80) and fourth in 200 (25.59). At Class S won the 200 (25.86) and won 400 (57.03). Holds school records in 100, 200, 400.

Honors: All-NVL, CHSCA All-State, All-NVL Academic

Off the track: National Honor Society, Student Diversity Leadership Board, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Sister Banon Community Service Award.

Up next: Will compete in track at UConn.

♦♦♦

Courtney Rowland

Nonnewaug, Senior

Stats: At State Open won high jump (5-6). At Class M won high jump (5-4), fourth in 100 hurdles (16.67) and fourth in triple jump (33-9.5). Second at CIAC Heptathlon (3,837 points). Won Berkshire League Heptathlon. Holds school and league records in high jump.

Honors: All-Berkshire League, Berkshire League Scholar Athlete

Off the track: National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Woodbury FFA, Presidents Volunteer Service Award (100-plus hours).

Up next: Will compete in track and field at UMass-Amherst and major in Animal Science

♦♦♦

Mariella Schweitzer

Joel Barlow, Junior

Stats: At State Open won 100 hurdles (14.52) and won 300 hurdles in a meet record 43.18. At Class MM won the 300 hurdles in a meet record 43.28, won the 100 hurdles (14.86) and second in long jump (17-11.25). Also won the CIAC Heptathlon (3,975 points). Holds school records for the long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Honors: All-SWC, CHSCA All-State

Off the track: Member of SOUP club since freshman year; received Bronze President’s Volunteer Service Award; volunteer at local Taekwondo studio to help young kids/belts during class.

♦♦♦

Chloe Scrimgeour

Conard, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the 3200 (10:21.61). At Class LL won 3200 in a meet record 10:15.45. Holds the indoor and outdoor school records in the 3200, 2 Mile, and 3K, and outdoor record in the 1600. At East Coast Championships meet set state record in the 1600 with a 4:46.46 (No. 1 all-time). Her 10:15:45 in Class L is No. 2 all-time in Connecticut.

Honors: Two-time CHSCA All-State, nominee for 2021 Gatorade Player of Year.

Off the track: Senior class president, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, religious education teacher at St. Peter Claver Church, participates in Unified Sports and Unified Theatre.

Up next: Will compete in cross country and track at Georgetown.

♦♦♦

Francine Stevens

Staples, Sophomore

Stats: At State Open second in 200 (25.12) and third in 100 (12.37). At Class LL second in 100 (12.29) and second 200 (25.22). Broke five school records this season in 100, 200, 400, 4×400, 4×200.

Honors: All-FCIAC