















































Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 2 of 13 Image 3 of 13 Image 4 of 13 Image 5 of 13 Image 6 of 13 Image 7 of 13 Image 8 of 13 Image 9 of 13 Image 10 of 13 Image 11 of 13 Image 12 of 13 Image 13 of 13 The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Lacrosse First Team 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Lacrosse team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

McKenna Harden

New Canaan, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: The senior captain helped lead the Rams to a 20-1 record and their first FCIAC championship since 1993… New Canaan was undefeated (15-0) during the regular season… The quarterback of the New Canaan offense, Harden collected 25 goals, 13 assists, and 36 draw controls this spring, giving her career numbers of 63 goals and 24 assists for 87 points, with 104 draw controls… On defense, she career totals of 46 caused turnovers and 51 ground balls.

Honors: Named the CHSCA’s Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year… A USA Lacrosse All-American, All-State and All-FCIAC first team selection as a senior… Three-sport captain… Received New Canaan’s Sikorski Memorial Award, which is given to the top female and male scholar-athletes in the senior class… Was named to the CHSCA All-State first team and the All-FCIAC second team in 2019, and was an FCIAC honorable mention as a freshman.

Off the field: A National Honor Society member as a junior and senior… winner of the Bradley Fetchet 9/11 Memorial Award, given to students who “embody the spirit of Brad: his enthusiasm, compassion, love of life, commitment to family and community, and especially to those in need”… FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athlete for winter 2021… Won the FCIAC West championship with the soccer team, and the FCIAC championship with the ice hockey team.

Up next: Will play lacrosse at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

♦♦♦

Callie Cirilli

Fairfield Ludlowe, Attack, Senior

Stats: Captained the Falcons to the best season in program history, as they went 17-4, reached the CIAC Class L final, and ended the season ranked No. 3, the team’s highest finish ever, in the Top 10 Coaches Poll… Cirilli collected 59 goals and 19 assists for 78 points, giving her career totals of 121 goals, 42 assists and 163 points… Had 34 draw controls this spring, finishing with 65 in her career.

Honors: Named a USA Lacrosse All-American, a CHSCA All-State, and an All-FCIAC first team player… An CHSCA All-State second team player as a sophomore in 2019.

Off the field: A member of the Math Honor Society… Plays in the CT Grizzlies lacrosse program.

Up next: Will play lacrosse at the University of Southern California.

♦♦♦

Shea Dolce

Darien, Goalie, Junior

Stats: Helped Darien compile an 18-3 record and win the 19th state championship in program history… Had a save percentage of 53%, making 98 saves while allowing 89 goals… Was 90% successful on clears and had 15 ground balls and seven caused turnovers… Led a defense which allowed just 14 goals in the final three rounds of the CIAC Class L tournament.

Honors: Named Darien’s 2021 team MVP… A USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-America and All-State goalie… Selected to the All-FCIAC first team… The MVP of the FCIAC championship game, and an All-America player, as a freshman in 2019.

Off the field: Leader of the FCA Club and a volunteer at the Part of the Solution (POTS) soup kitchen… Also plays varsity soccer and basketball for the Blue Wave.

Up next: Has committed to play lacrosse at Boston College.

♦♦♦

Maddie Epke

Guilford, Midfielder, Junior

Stats: Racked up 57 goals, 72 assists, 208 draw controls, 65 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers this spring… Helped lead Guilford to a 19-2 record, a second consecutive SCC championship, and the program’s first State title.

Honors: A USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-America and All-State midfielder… Named the SCC”s Div. I Player of the Year… Was All-State and All-SCC first team, and earned New Haven Register All-Area honors as a freshman in 2019.

Off the field: A member of the National Honor Society and Latin Honor Society… Section Leader in the School Symphony Orchestra… Also plays field hockey and ice hockey for the Grizzlies and was an All-State and All-SCC first team selection.

Up next: Has committed to play lacrosse at James Madison University.

♦♦♦

Samantha Forrest

Glastonbury, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Scored 74 goals on 103 shots as a senior, finishing with 171 goals in three seasons with Glastonbury… Collected 26 assists, 80 draw controls, 36 ground balls and 45 caused turnovers this spring.

Honors: A USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-America and All-State selection… Will play in the Under Armour All-American Senior Game at Johns Hopkins on July 31… Named to the All-CCC team in all three seasons of her career… Earned All-America and All-State first team honors as a sophomore, and second team honors as a freshman.

Off the field: A member of the National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society… Won the Biliteracy Award in Spanish… High Honor Roll all 16 semesters… Member of the Key Club, the CARE Club, and Big Brother/Big Sister… A three-sport star for Glastonbury… Broke the school’s scoring record in soccer and was a United Soccer Coaches Association All-America, All-State, and All-CCC selection… Ran track in the winter and earned All-CCC and All-State honors in all three of her events (300 meters, and 4×200 and 4×400 relays)… All-New England in both relays and set the school record in the 300 and 4×200.

Up next: Will play lacrosse for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

♦♦♦

Kaleigh Harden

New Canaan, Midfielder, Junior

Stats: Led the Rams with 64 draw controls, giving her 151 in two years…. Scored 26 goals in each of her first two seasons… Had nine assists, 20 caused turnovers and 28 ground balls this spring.

Honors: Earned USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-American and All-State, and All-FCIAC first team honors… Was All-State and All-FCIAC second team as a freshman.

Off the field: Was a member of New Canaan’s FCIAC champion ice hockey team in the winter, and the FCIAC West champion soccer team in the fall.

Up next: Has committed to play lacrosse at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

♦♦♦

Nelle Kniffin

Darien, Defense, Senior

Stats: Collected 44 draw controls, 28 caused turnovers, and 32 ground balls during her senior season… Captained the Blue Wave to an 18-3 record and the 19th state championship in program history… Part of a defense which held opponents to fewer than 10 goals in 20 out of 21 games, and allowed just 14 goals in the final three rounds of the state tournament.

Honors: Won the CIAC Award of Excellence this year… Named a USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-America, Academic All-America, and All-State and All-FCIAC first team player as a senior… Selected to the All-State and All-FCIAC second teams in 2019.

Off the field: A member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society… A Darien youth lacrosse assistant coach in 2019 and 2021… A captain of the Wave’s soccer team for two years and the ice hockey team for one year.

Up next: Will play lacrosse at Colgate University.

♦♦♦

Claire Mahoney

New Canaan, Goalie, Junior

Stats: Made 76 saves in 14 games… Starred for a Rams’ defense which held every opponent to single-digit goals.

Honors: Named to the USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-American and All-State, and All-FCIAC first teams… Named a USA Lacrosse Magazine Northeast Player of the Week.

Off the field: Member of the National Honor Society… Earned high honors in every quarter of high school… Won the Princeton Alumni Association of Fairfield County Award… Student of the month for March, 2020… A member of the Buddies Club and the Building Bridges Club.

Up next: Has verbally committed to the admissions process to play lacrosse at Brown University.

♦♦♦

Molly McGuckin

Darien, Attack, Junior

Stats: Collected 51 goals and seven assists for 68 points this season… Also had 13 draw controls, 10 caused turnovers, and 20 ground balls… Helped lead the Blue Wave to their 19th overall state championship.

Honors: A USA/CHSCA All-America and All-State selection… Named to the All-FCIAC first team.

Off the field: Plays for Darien’s field hockey team and will be a captain in the fall… Works with Harlem Lacrosse, which provides academic support, mentoring, leadership training, and lacrosse instruction to at-risk youths.

♦♦♦

Shira Parower

Staples, Attack, Senior

Stats: Collected 54 goals and 27 assists for 81 points as a senior… Finished her Wreckers’ career with 108 goals, 59 assists, and 167 points… In Staples’ record books ranked third in goals for a single season, fourth in career assists, fifth in career goals and sixth in career points.

Honors: A USA Lacrosse/CHSCA All-America and All-State player… Named to the All-FCIAC first team… Will play in the Under Armour All-American Senior Game at Johns Hopkins on July 31… The Wreckers’ Block S MVP, and Offensive Player of the Year.

Off the field: A member of the Staples’ student government.

Up next: Will play lacrosse for James Madison University.

♦♦♦

Dillyn Patten

New Canaan, Attack, Junior

Stats: Led New Canaan with 50 goals this spring and has 81 in two seasons… Was named the MVP of the FCIAC final when she had a hat trick in the Rams’ 7-4 victory over Darien… Had 30 draw controls, 11 caused turnovers and 18 ground balls.

Honors: Named a USA Lacrosse All-American and a CHSCA All-State… Earned All-FCIAC first team honors in lacrosse and All-FCIAC West Region honors in soccer this year.

Off the field: A High Honor Roll student… … Helped the New Canaan girls soccer team win the FCIAC West Division championship in the fall.

Up next: Has committed to play lacrosse at Cornell University.

♦♦♦

Kaleigh Sommers

Fairfield Ludlowe, Midfielder, Sophomore

Stats: Led Ludlowe with 68 goals and had a 70% shooting percentage… Came up big for the Falcons with 123 draw controls, and had 20 assists and 57 ground balls…

Honors: A CHSCA All-State first team and All-FCIAC first team selection… Named the USA Lacrosse Player of the Week for June 9.

Off the field: A member of Ludlowe’s Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and a member of the student government… Sommers is a Keystone Club Volunteer for the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club and works with Full Court Peace.

Up next: A sophomore, Sommers will be back with the Falcons next year and is hoping to play Div. I lacrosse in the future.