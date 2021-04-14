The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Hockey Team













































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Ice Hockey team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Blythe Novick

New Canaan, Goalie, Senior

Stats: Novick was 12-1 with seven shutouts and a .941 save percentage this season… Allowed just two goals in three games during the FCIAC tournament, when she posted a .960 save percentage… Made 21 saves while allowing just one power play goal during the Rams’ 2-1 overtime win against rival Darien in the FCIAC championship game… A four-year starter, Novick had a career record of 46-13-3 with 26 shutouts, while helping New Canaan win two FCIAC titles and one state championship.

Honors: Named to the GameTimeCT All-State first team in each of the past two seasons… An All-FCIAC and CHSGHA All-State first team selection in all four years of her high school career… Named the MVP of the CHSGHA championship game during her sophomore season, when New Canaan defeated Darien 3-1.

Up Next: Is still deciding on a college destination

Kate Bellissimo

Darien, Forward, Senior

Stats: Collected 17 points with nine goals and eight assists during a 9-4-1 season for Darien… Delivered a hat trick and one assist in a 9-0 win over Ridgefield/Danbury in the FCIAC quarterfinals… Helped the Blue Wave win a state title as a freshman in 2018, and an FCIAC championship as a junior in 2020.

Honors: Named to the CHSGHA All-State and All-FCIAC first team this season… Was previously named to the All-FCIAC first team as a sophomore, and the second team as a junior.

Up next: Will play lacrosse for the Wave this spring before heading west to join the Stanford lacrosse team.

Mackenzie Chapman

Simsbury, Forward, Junior

Stats: Helped lead Simsbury to a combined record of 30-3-3 and one CCC championship during the past two seasons… Collected 30 points with 16 goals and 14 assists in 12 regular-season games this winter.

Honors: A CHSGHA All-State selection this winter… Named to the All-CCC team in each of the past two seasons.

Up next: Plays for Simsbury’s girls soccer team in the fall.

Maddie Epke

Guilford, Forward, Junior

Stats: Racked up 43 points on 25 goals and 18 assists in 10 games… Reached the 100-point mark as a sophomore last year and hit the 100-goal milestone as a junior… Has 175 career points on 110 goals and 65 assists in 51 games… Helped lead Guilford to the SCC championship in 2020, and an SCC runner-up finish in 2021.

Honors: Twice named the SCC Player of the Year, sharing the honor with West Haven/SHA’s Mackenzie Gardner this season… A two-time GameTimeCT All-State first team player… Named to the All-SCC first team in each of the past two seasons, and was a second team honoree as a freshman.

Up next: Epke is a midfielder on the defending SCC champion girls lacrosse team at Guilford.

Mackenzie Gardner

West Haven/SHA, Defense, Senior

Stats: Helped the Westie Sharks win all nine games and capture the SCC championship… Led a defense which allowed just 11 goals in nine games… Collected four goals and five assists for nine points and had 26 blocked shots… Scored two goals and had one assist in a 6-1 victory over the Masuk co-op in the SCC tournament semifinals… Had 38 points on 13 goals and 25 assists during her career.

Honors: Named the SCC Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Guilford’s Maddie Epke… Named to the CHSGHA All-State team and the All-SCC first team.

Up next: Will play lacrosse for West Haven this spring and is still deciding on college.

Kaleigh Harden

New Canaan, Forward, Junior

Stats: Led New Canaan with 22 points on 14 goals and eight assists in 13 games this season… Has 97 career points with 50 goals and 47 assists… Collected five goals and one assist in three FCIAC playoff games… Had a hat trick in the Rams’ 4-0 shutout of the Trumbull/St. Joseph co-op in the FCIAC semifinals.

Honors: Named to the GameTimeCT first team in each of the past two seasons…. Named to the CHSGHA All-State team and the All-FCIAC first team for three straight years.

Up next: The three-sport athlete also plays for New Canaan’s lacrosse and soccer teams. She has verbally committed to play lacrosse at the University of North Carolina.

McKenna Harden

New Canaan, Defense, Senior

Stats: The backbone of the Rams’ defense… helped New Canaan compile a 68-13-4 record during the past four seasons… Led a defense which allowed just nine goals in 13 games with seven shutouts this year… Helped hold Darien to just six goals in four meetings, including a 2-1 overtime win in the FCIAC final.

Honors: Named to the CHSGHA All-State team as a senior…. Received All-FCIAC first team honors three times.

Up next: Harden will play lacrosse for New Canaan this spring and at the University of North Carolina next year.

Jenna Hunt

West Haven/SHA, Forward, Senior

Stats: Scored nine goals and had two assists for 11 points as West Haven/SHA went 9-0 this season… Had a goal and an assist in the Westie Sharks’ 5-2 victory over Guilford in the SCC championship game… Collected 39 points with 18 goals as a junior… Had 75 points on 36 goals and 39 assists in her career.

Honors: A CHSGHA All-State and All-SCC first team pick this year.

Up next: Will take a PG year and play for The Gunnery next season.

Nelle Kniffin

Darien, Forward, Senior

Stats: Had 15 points on eight goals and seven assists in 13 games… Scored one goal and dished out four assists during the FCIAC tournament, as the Blue Wave finished as the runner-up… Helped Darien win a state championship as a freshman in 2018, and an FCIAC title as a junior in 2020.

Honors: A two-time GameTimeCT All-State first team selection… Also named to the CHSGHA All-State team twice… Received All-FCIAC first team honors in each of the past two seasons, and was on the second team as a sophomore.

Up next: Will play lacrosse for the Blue Wave this spring, and will join the lacrosse team at Colgate next year.

Megan McCarthy

Trumbull/St. Joseph, Defense, Senior

Stats: Captained the Eagles to an 8-4-1 record and a berth in the FCIAC semifinals… Collected 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points… Had a hat trick in a 6-2 FCIAC quarterfinal win over Stamford/Westhill/Staples, Trumbull’s first-ever victory in the conference tournament… Scored the game-winning goal in the third period as the Eagles defeated Greenwich for the first time in seven years 2-1 on Feb. 15… Finished her career with 45 goals and 39 assists for 84 points.

Honors: Named to the CHSGHA All-State team… Received All-FCIAC first team honors as a senior after being named to the second team as a junior.

Up next: Will play field hockey at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Mary McKiernan

ETB Storm, Defense, Junior

Stats: Collected 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 15 games this winter… Played to a +6 rating this year and is +23 for her career… Has scored 33 career goals.

Honors: Named to the CHSGHA All-State team and earned All-CCC honors this winter.

Up next: Plays for Glastonbury’s girls lacrosse team in the spring.

Grace Nowak

West Haven/SHA, Goalie, Junior

Stats: Had a .958 save percentage and 0.81 goals against average with three shutouts this season… Made 26 saves in the SCC final, as West Haven/SHA defeated Guilford 5-2 to win the championship… Came back from an ACL tear as a freshman and an MCL tear as a sophomore to help the Westie Sharks go unbeaten at 9-0.

Honors: A CHSGHA All-State and All-SCC first team selection this winter.

Up next: Nowak, a junior, will play for West Haven’s girls soccer team in the fall.

SECOND TEAM

Player Team YR POS Caroline Cadelina Amity co-op Sr. Defense Jianna Cohrs West Haven/SHA Sr. Forward Grace Crowell New Canaan Jr. Forward Megan Croyle ETB Jr. Forward Riley Esposito Northwest Catholic/Mercy Jr. Defense Natalie Ewald Suffield co-op Soph. Forward Hannah Goldenberg Greenwich Sr. Goalie Tori LaCroix Simsbury Sr. Goalie Shelby Little Avon co-op Jr. Defense Kelly Raymond Darien Sr. Forward Molly Walsh Simsbury Jr. Defense Bridget McGann Hall/Conard Jr. Forward

Honorable mentions: Meadow Gilchrist – Stamford/Westhill/Staples, Forward, Junior; Olivia Gill – Guilford, Defense, Junior; Elsa Haakonsen – Trumbull/St. Joseph, Goalie, Freshman; Anna Kahl – Simsbury, Defense, Junior; Ashleen Keating – Hamden co-op, Forward, Senior; Teagan Mabrysmith – Suffield co-op, Goalie, Sophomore; Briana Morden – Suffield co-op, Forward, Freshman; Courtney O’Connell – New Canaan, Forward, Senior; Nicole Partridge – Avon co-op, Forward, Sophomore; Maren Riley – ETB, Goalie, Junior; Delaney Roth – Greenwich, Defense, Senior; Lexie Tully – New Canaan, Defense, Freshman; Ceci Stein – Darien, Defense, Junior