The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Golf First Team

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Golf team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

Girls Golf All-State Lineups

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Alexandra Fox

Ellington, Senior

Stats: Played the No. 2 spot for the boys team, helping the squad with the North Central Connecticut Conference championship. Finished with a stroke differential of 2.737. Shot a 77 in the NCCC boys championship meet to tie for fourth place. Shot an 81 at the Division III state championship boys meet to tie for 10th place. Shot 91 at the State Open to tie for 16th place.

Honors: All-NCCC and CIAC Division I coaches all-state selection. Coaches all-state player of the year.

Off the course: Member of National Honor Society (treasurer), LINK Crew and volunteers each year to be on the Local Charity Golf Tournament committee. Finished second at the CSGA Women’s Amateur championship in 2020.

Up next: Will play and study Professional Golf Management at Methodist University next fall.

♦♦♦

Caroline Cermignani

Glastonbury, Senior

Stats: Tied for third in the CCC girls championship meet at Tunxis Plantation GC, shot an 84 at Grassy Hill CC to tie for fourth at the CIAC Division I championship meet and an 86 at The Black Hall Club to tie for fifth place. Finished with a 6.76 stroke differential.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC selection. Team recipient of the Verie E. Hartwell Award, presented to someone who has made the greatest contribution to their team through dedication, leadership and sportsmanship.

Off the course: Member of the National Honor Society, Senior Class Council Advisor, student council representative, member of Big Brother and Big Sister and the Seal of Biliteracy Award in Spanish. Also an all-academic all-state pick and was a member of the girls swimming team.

Up next: Will play at Rhodes College next season.

♦♦♦

Mia Dang

Woodstock Academy, Junior

Stats: Shot an 80 at Farmington Woods GC to earn medalist laurels at the Division II state championship meet. Shot a 90 at the CIAC State Open played at Black Hall Club.

Honors: Division II coaches all-state selection.

♦♦♦

Anna DeSanto

Hall, Freshman

Stats: Finished with a 4.236 differential with a low score of 1-under-par 34. Helped lead Hall to a 15-0 record and both its first CCC and CIAC Division I state championships. Shot 88 to tie for ninth at the Division I meet.

Honors: All-CCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: All-league and all-state academic selection. Participant and volunteer at the Northeast Performance Center.

♦♦♦

Sarah DeSanto

Hall, Senior

Stats: Finished with a 6.45 differential with a low score of 39. Helped lead Hall to both its first CCC and CIAC Division I state championships. Shot 88 to tie for ninth at the Division I meet.

Honors: All-CCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: All-league and all-state academic selection. Member of the Spanish National Honor Society, the Spanish Seal of Biliteracy and a volunteer assistant coach at the First Tee of Connecticut.

Up next: Will play at Hamilton next season.

♦♦♦

Libby Dunn

Berlin, Sophomore

Stats: Medalist in 11 matches for the CCC South Division champions with a stroke differential of 4.56. Medalist at the State Open with an 81 at Black Hall Club. Placed second in the Division II state championship meet with an 84 at Farmington Woods GC.

Honors: All-CCC and Division II coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: All-CCC academic laurels. High honor roll student every quarter. Member of the school district’s Social Justice and Equity Committee. Also part of the school’s Unity Team and UpBeat, a leadership and community service program.

♦♦♦

Ava Gross

Amity, Junior

Stats: Medalist in eight of the 13 regular-season matches for the Spartans. Shot an 83 at Oronoque CC to earn co-medalist laurels at the SCC championship meet and an 85 at Grassy Hill CC to tie for sixth at the Division I state championship meet.

Honors: All-SCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Class of 2022 President for the third straight year, member of the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society, co-president of Umttr, Anti-Defamation League Teen Trainer.

♦♦♦

Sydney Hidalgo

Cheshire, Sophomore

Stats: Was medalist eight times and had a stroke differential of 6.0. Shot an 85 to tie for fifth in the CIAC Division I championship meet, an 87 at the State Open to tie for eighth place and 88 at the SCC championship meet to finish fourth.

Honors: SCC Player of the Year. All-SCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

♦♦♦

Stirling Legge

New Canaan, Senior

Stats: Shot an 83 at Fairchild Wheeler Black Course to earn medalist laurels at the FCIAC championship meet, helping the Rams win the team title for the fourth consecutive year. Shot an 88 at the Division I state championship meet to tie for ninth place.

Honors: All-FCIAC First Team and Division I coaches all-state selection. All-FCIAC East pick in 2019.

Off the course: Honor roll student all four years.

Up next: Will play golf at Rhodes College next season.

♦♦♦

Catarina Petrovic

Farmington, Sophomore

Stats: Finished with a stroke differential of 3.350. Best 9-hole score was an even-par 34 at Blue Fox Run. Shot 74 at Grassy Hill CC to win the Division I state championship meet by six strokes.

Honors: All-CCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Made first honors every quarter, CCC All Academic team member, volunteers with the First Tee, member of six clubs and also plays field hockey.

♦♦♦

Jensie-Rose Nicholas

Trumbull, Senior

Stats: Finished with a stroke differential of 4.8. Best round was a 1-under 35. Shot an 80 at Grassy Hill CC to place second at the CIAC Division I championship meet and 83 at Black Hall Club to finish third at the State Open. Placed fifth at the FCIAC meet with an 87.

Honors: All-FCIAC First Team and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Member of the National Honor Society.

Up next: Will play golf at Sacred Heart next season.

♦♦♦

Brooke Zajac

Southington, Junior

Stats: Played in the No. 5 spot for the boys varsity team during the regular season. Shot 87 at Tunxis Plantation to finish third in the CCC meet and an 84 at the CIAC Division I championship meet to tie for fourth place. Shot 91 at the CIAC State Open to tie for 16th.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC and coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Member of the National Honor Society, the school’s first Robotics Team 195 and volunteers for The First Tee.