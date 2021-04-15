The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Basketball First Team

















































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Basketball team. Compiled by Scott Ericson. Photos were submitted or by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

East Hartford, Guard, Junior

Stats: This season averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. For her career, has over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 225 assists and 150 steals

Honors: Three-time CHSCA All-State and All-CCC First Team. Two-time GameTimeCT All-State First Team.

Off the court: Three-time CCC All-Academic team; East Hartford High School Student-Athlete Leadership Council; East Hartford Park and Recreation Youth Basketball clinics

Up next: Senior year, committed to Seton Hall

Coach of the Year

Rob Coloney

Ridgefield

Info: He guided Ridgefield to a 16-0 season, back-to-back FCIAC titles and the No. 3 ranking in the GameTimeCT poll. … Ridgefield played arguably the hardest schedule of any of the undefeated teams. Tigers defeated No. 7 Trumbull twice, including in the FCIAC Championship game, as well as Staples, Danbury and Stamford, all of which were ranked at time of matchups. … In his two seasons at Ridgefield, Coloney is 33-7 with two FCIAC titles. … He previously coached at Wilton through 2017-18, guiding team to an FCIAC championship game appearance.

Amani Abuhatab

West Haven, Guard, Sophomore

Stats: Averaged 17 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game while shooting 71% from the free throw line. Had 12 double-doubles, including a 32 point, 21 rebound effort on opening night.

Honors: Two-time All-SCC First-team, New Haven Register All-Area, team MVP as a sophomore

Off the court: 4.3 GPA

Up next: Junior year

Cassi Barbato

Trumbull, Guard, Senior

Stats: Scored over 1,000 career points; Senior year averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals; made 8 3-pointers in a single game

Honors: 2020 GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State; Two-time CHSCA All-State; Three-time All-FCIAC First Team; 2021 FCIAC Player of the Year.

Off the court: All-State softball; National Honor Society; Math National Honor Society; Volunteers at youth basketball camp.

Up Next: Will play softball at Radford University

Ciara Collins

Bristol Eastern, Guard, Junior

Stats: 1,033 career points; Averaged 23.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 49.2% from field, 38% from 3 and 87% from the free throw line.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC; Three-time Bristol Press All-Area; Two-time team MVP

Up next: Senior year

Lilly Ferguson

Newington, Guard, Senior

Stats: This season averaged 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.7 assists with a field goal percentage of 44

Honors: CHSCA All-State, Three-time All-CCC First Team

Off the court: Honors with distinction 10 times

Up next: Committed to UMass

Katie Flynn

Ridgefield, Guard, Senior

Stats: Averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals a game; over 600 career points as team’s leading scorer and rebounder for each of the past 3 seasons.

Honors: Two-time FCIAC champion; Four-year-starter; CHSCA All-State; Two-time All-FCIAC First Team

Off the court: FCIAC Exemplary Scholar Athlete for Winter 2021; National Honor Society Member; Volunteer Youth Basketball Coach and Referee for Ridgefield Basketball Association; Varsity Volleyball; Volunteer at Safe Rides Ridgefield; NHS tutor

Up next: Undecided

Cait Hunt

Sheehan, Center, Senior

Stats: Senior season averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field and 85% from the free throw line.

Honors: 2020 GameTimeCT Second Team All-State; Two-time CHSCA All-State; 2021 SCC Division I Player of the Year; Two-time All-SCC First Team; SCC D-I regular season champions; New Haven Register All-Area MVP; Record-Journal 2020 Player of the Year.

Off the court: Plays volleyball and track

Up Next: Western New England University

Aizhanique Mayo

Notre Dame-Fairfield, Guard, Junior

Stats: Led the Lancers averaging 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Honors: Two-tiime SWC Champion, 2021 SWC Tournament MVP; Two-time GameTimeCT All-State First Team; two-time CHSCA All-State; Three-time All-SWC First Team; Ranked in top 10 players in New England for 2022; Two-time Finalist for Gatorade Player of the Year

Up next: Senior year, over 30 Division I offers

Tyah Pettaway

Middletown, Guard, Junior

Stats: 17.0 points; 4.2 assists; 3.6 rebounds; 2.2 steals per game junior season.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC First Team, 2021 MaxPreps Player of the Year for team; Two-time team Most Consistent Award Winner.

Off the court: Member of Junior class board; Volunteers feeding the homeless

Up next: Senior year

Jaylice Rosario

Wilbur Cross, Forward, Sophomore

Stats: Averaged 17.4 points and 12.0 rebounds as a sophomore

Honors: CHSCA All-State, All-SCC First-Team; 2021 SCC West Division Player of the Year

Up next: Junior year

Mackenzie Sirowich

Seymour, Guard, Junior

Stats: Averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game. Had 11 double-doubles in 13 games.

Honors: All-NVL First Team; CHSCA All State; NVL scoring leader and New Haven Register All-Area

Off the court: Volunteers for Seymour pink, candy collections to send to troops, volunteer at church, cook and deliver meals for the Umbrella Shelter for Women’s Domestic violence, cook and deliver meals for homeless shelter, help clean and organize Boys and Girls Club, donate gifts during Christmas time, assemble and donates Easter baskets for less fortunate children.

Up next: Senior season

Jenissa Varela

NFA, Guard, Senior

Stats: A four-year starting point guard. As a senior averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals with a 5:1 assist to turnover ratio.

Honors: ECC Champion; CHSCA All-State; Two-time All-ECC First Team 2020; All-Area First Team The Day 2020; All-Area First Team The Norwich Bulletin 2020; Norwich Bulletin Player of the Year 2021

Off the court: CT Storm 6th Grade basketball Coach; 3.058 cumulative GPA, High Honors last semester