The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Track and Field First Team

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

Boys Track and Field All-State Lineups

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Gavin Sherry

Conard, Junior

Stats: At State open shattered the state and meet record in the 1600 in 4:01.88 and won the 3200 in a meet record 8:59.80. At Class L won the 1600 in a meet record 4:08.47 and won the 3200 in a meet record 9:03.29.

♦♦♦

Matt Bigelow

Weston, Senior

Stats: At the State Open won the pole vault (15-6) and at Class MM second in pole vault (14-6).

Honors: All-SWC, CHSCA All-State

Off the track: On the board of the Weston St. Baldricks group

Up next: Will compete in track at Maryland.

♦♦♦

Ryan Farrell

Cheshire, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the 800 in a meet record 1:50.58 and at Class L won the 800 in 1:56.27.

Honors: All-SCC

♦♦♦

Matt Gibbs

Hillhouse, Junior

Stats: At the State Open won the 300 hurdles (38.37) and was fifth in 110 hurdles (17.74. At Class L was second in 300 hurdles (40.38) and second in 110 hurdles (15.80).

Honors: All-SCC, First team All-State CHSCA, also All-SCC in boys basketball

Off the track: 3.0 GPA

♦♦♦

Messiah Harling

Wilby, Senior

Stats: At the State Open won the triple jump (46-4.25) and at Class L won the triple jump (46-10.5).

Honors: All-NVL

♦♦♦

Israel Henriques-Setho

Hall, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the long jump (22-10.5) and was fourth in triple jump (43-8.75). At Class LL won the long jump (22-0) and won the triple jump (44-6).

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State

Off the track: Has worked for non-profit Blue Hills Civic Associations and volunteer work at Riverstreet Autism Program.

Up next: Will compete in track and field at Central Connecticut State.

♦♦♦

Jason Lorent

Shelton, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the 100 (10.69) and won the 200 (21.91). At Class LL won the 100 (10.87) and won the 200 (21.91).

Honors: All-SCC.

♦♦♦

Gary Moore Jr.

Hillhouse, Junior

Stats: At State Open won the discus in a meet record 188-7, won the shot put (59-0.25) and was fifth in javelin (161-4). At Class L won the discus in a meet record (186-5), won the shot put (58-0) and fourth in javelin (173-0). Overall bests in Shot Put: 60-11ft (#5 All-time in CT) (School record); Discus: 188-07ft (#4 All- time in CT) (School record); Hammer: 189-02ft (#13 All-Time in CT) (School record).

Honors: All-SCC, SCC Outdoor Track Player of the Year, Male Most Outstanding Performer at the SCC Championships

Off the Track: Honor student, volunteer for Connecticut Hawks youth track club, volunteers as track official.

♦♦♦

Andrew O’Donnell

Greenwich, Junior

Stats: At the State Open won the 400 (48.31) and was fourth in the 200 (22.39). At Class LL won the 400 (48.36) and second in 200 (22.16).

Honors: All-FCIAC

♦♦♦

Maxson Pierre Louis

NFA, Junior

Stats: At the State Open won the high jump (6-6) and was second in triple jump (44-4.5). At Class LL second in high jump (6-2) and second in triple jump (43-9.5).

♦♦♦

Eamon Sweeney

Haddam-Killingworth, Senior

Stats: At the State Open won and set the school record in the 110 hurdles (14.42) and third in 300 hurdles (39.72). At Class M won the 300 hurdles (39.67), won the javelin (169-9) and second in 110 hurdles (14.82). Won the CIAC Decathlon (6,365 points).

Honors: All-Shoreline. CHSCA All-State

Off the track: Volunteers for various food drives and toy drives.

Up next: Will attend University of Maine-Orono.

♦♦♦

Sam Tarrant

New Milford, Senior

Stats: At State Open won the javelin (178-4). At Class L second in javelin (183-3, PR) and fifth in discus (145-5). Holds school record in discus (147-7).

Honors: Two-time first team All-SWC

Off the track: National Honor Society, volunteer Camella’s Cupboard food assistance program.

Up next: Will compete in track and field at Bryant.