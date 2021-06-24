The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Lacrosse First Team

















































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Lacrosse team. Compiled by Michael Fornabaio. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Kai Prohaszka

Ridgefield, LSM, Junior

Stats: The state-champion Tigers were a .500 team while he was out with a broken hand but lost only one game that he played all the way through. … A key piece of the Tigers’ defense and faceoff play.

Honors: Perhaps because of his injury absence, went unrecognized in all-state voting and was second-team All-FCIAC.

Off the field: A running back for the Tigers’ football team.

Up next: Senior year, committed to play at North Carolina.

♦♦♦

Chris Canet

New Canaan, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Speedy midfielder scored 33 goals and added nine assists for the top-10 Rams. … A contributor on the New Canaan midfield since his freshman year. … Scored the winning goal in the 2019 FCIAC semifinals just before the buzzer; the Rams went on to win the conference title.

Honors: All-America and first-team all-state. … Two-time first-team All-FCIAC. … Chosen for National Senior All-Star Game.

Off the field: Founding member and leader of church group, Faith & Friends. … High honors every quarter of high school. … National Honor Society. Harlem Lacrosse and Leadership Club.

Up next: Will play lacrosse at Penn.

♦♦♦

Matt Constantinides

New Fairfield, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: A standout on faceoffs on Class M-championship teams as a freshman and sophomore, added more all-around duties this season. … Was MVP of the SWC final, scoring nine points.

Honors: All-America, first-team all-state. … Two-time All-SWC selection.

Off the field: On another field, was the Rebels’ football quarterback.

Up next: Will play at Towson.

♦♦♦

Andy Demopoulos

Darien, Goalie, Senior

Stats: After bursting on the scene as a sophomore, made 198 saves (64.7 percent) as a senior. … Made 10 saves in the FCIAC final to help beat Staples. … Helped the Blue Wave to a 19-2 record.

Honors: All-American, all-state and first-team All-FCIAC this season. … Under Armour All-American. … All-FCIAC East as a sophomore.

Up next: Will play at Brown.

♦♦♦

Sam Erickson

Darien, Defenseman, Senior

Stats: Co-captain had eight assists from defense and forced 38 turnovers for the FCIAC champions.

Honors: All-America, all-state and All-FCIAC pick.

Off the field: On the ice, captain of the Blue Wave hockey team and a GameTimeCT all-state player in that sport, too.

Up next: Will play hockey and lacrosse for a postgraduate year at Taft before playing lacrosse at West Point.

♦♦♦

Marco Firmender

Fairfield Prep, Midfielder, Sophomore

Stats: Scored 49 goals and added 10 assists. … Scored four goals in each of the Jesuits’ Class L playoff wins and had one in the final as well. … Scored twice in the SCC final as his team won the championship.

Honors: First-team all-conference and all-state.

Off the field: Also plays football and skis for the Jesuits. … Volunteer at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church. … Magna Cum Laude Society.

Up next: Junior year.

♦♦♦

Charlie Howard

Staples, Attack, Junior

Stats: Set the school record with 60 goals this season, helping Staples reach its first FCIAC final. His 85 points were second to Will McBride’s 89 in 1986. … Scored 22 goals as a freshman in 2019.

Honors: All-America, all-state and All-FCIAC pick.

Off the field: Honors student. … Plays football and skis for the Wreckers; will be ski team captain next year and was MVP of this winter’s season. … Member of his church’s youth group. … Member of SLOBS (Service League of Boys Club) at Staples, volunteering with charities in the area.

Up next: One more year; yet uncommitted for college.

♦♦♦

Jack McKenna

Fairfield Warde, Attack, Senior

Stats: Scored 77 goals and assisted on 50 more. … For three seasons, had a school-record 157 goals and 251 points.

Honors: All-America, all-state and All-FCIAC.

Off the field: Was an All-FCIAC receiver in football in fall 2019.

Up next: Will play at Fairfield University.

♦♦♦

Matt Minicus

Darien, Attack, Junior

Stats: Scored 52 goals and 56 assists. … Scored eight points in the Blue Wave’s win over Staples in the FCIAC final.

Honors: All-America, all-state and All-FCIAC selection.

Up next: One more year, but he’s committed to play at Loyola.

♦♦♦

Jamison Moore

Darien, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Co-captain scored 23 goals and 24 assists in 16 games for the FCIAC-champion Blue Wave.

Honors: All-America, all-state and All-FCIAC.

Off the field: National Honor Society. … Darien Youth Asset Team president. … Also a standout hockey player for Darien.

Up next: Will play hockey and lacrosse at Taft for a postgraduate year before heading to play lacrosse at Princeton.

♦♦♦

Jake Sommer

Wilton, Defenseman, Junior

Stats: Picked up 42 ground balls and forced 18 turnovers. … Earned two assists as well.

Honors: First-team all-state and All-FCIAC. … Captain as a junior and will be as a senior as well.

Off the field: National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society. … President of Wilton Athletic Recreation Foundation Club. … Member of Bronx Lacrosse Club at Wilton. … Class Act Committee to promote sportsmanship. … Will captain the football team in the fall.

Up next: Senior year; committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame.

♦♦♦

Mason Whitney

Fairfield Prep, Defenseman, Senior

Stats: Forced 51 turnovers and scooped up 81 ground balls for the SCC-champion Jesuits. … Scored two goals and added three assists.

Honors: All-America and all-state selection. … Named SCC Player of the Year. … Was also All-SCC as a sophomore.

Off the field: Magna Cum Laude Society. … Was the GameTimeCT boys hockey state Player of the Year and was a two-time SCC Player of the Year.

Up next: Will join Erickson and Moore at Taft for a postgraduate year, playing hockey and lacrosse, before playing at Michigan.