The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Ice Hockey First Team

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Ice Hockey team. Compiled by Pete Paguaga. Photos were submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Fairfield Prep, Forward, Senior

Stats: Whitney scored seven points in a win against Immaculate and had one hat trick this season. … He scored 14 goals and added 13 assists leading Fairfield Prep with 27 points in just 13 games. … He finished his career with 49 goals and 39 assists. … The captain led Fairfield Prep to a 11-1-1 record and a No. 1 ranking at the end of the season.

Honors: Two-time New Haven Register/GameTimeCT First-team All-State selection. … Two-time SCC/SWC Division I Player of the Year. Two-time CHSCA All-State selection.

Off the ice: A member of the Cum Laude Society

Up Next: Will play hockey and lacrosse at the Taft School

Coach of the Year

Carl Larouche

Fairfield co-op

Info: Led Fairfield co-op to a 7-0-1 start, the program’s best start since becoming a Division I program in 2017. The team was ranked as high as the No. 3 team in the state poll and clinched the No. 2 seed in the FCIAC Division I tournament.

Tiernan Curley

Fairfield Prep, Forward, Junior

Stats: Finished behind Whitney with 23 points on the season. … He scored 11 goals and added 12 assists. … He led Fairfield Prep with two hat-tricks this season and had a six-point performance against Immaculate. … He has scored 20 goals and has 20 assists throughout his career.

Off the ice: He is a 4.0 student and a member of the National Honor Society. … He is a member of the Stock Market and Irish Club and volunteers with Storm Hockey.

Up next: Will be back at Fairfield Prep.

John D’Errico

Notre Dame-West Haven, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior winger scored 12 goals and dished out 15 assists for 27 points in the Green Knights’ 14 games this season helping lead NDWH to the SCC/SWC Division I co championship … He finished his career with 31 goals and 33 assists.

Honors: All-SCC/SWC Division I first team. … Named to the CHSCA second team.

Off the ice: A member of the National Honor Society. … the spikeball club. … plays on the Notre Dame-West Haven baseball team.

Up next: Undecided

Rhys Davies

Fairfield co-op, Forward, Senior

Stats: Scored 12 goals and had 13 assists for the Fairfield co-op team this season, leading them to the FCIAC semifinals. … He finished his career with 45 goals and 49 assists.

Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC Division I first team. … All-State CHSCA first team selection.

Up next: Undecided

Sam Erickson

Darien, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior left winger stepped into centerstage with his team having injuries at the beginning of the season. … He scored seven goals and added seven assists leading the Blue Wave to the FCIAC semifinals. … He finished his career with 29 goals and 35 assists for 64 points.

Honors: All-FCIAC Division I first team. … All-State CHSCA first team selection.

Off the ice: A member of the Darien boys lacrosse team.

Up next: Will play hockey and lacrosse at the Taft School and then will play lacrosse for Army at West Point.

Will Stewart

Ridgefield, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior forward scored nine goals and added eight assists for 17 points in just 12 games for the Tigers. …. Stewart made a career of scoring big goals, he scored the OT game-winner as a junior in the FCIAC quarterfinals and this season he scored the OT winner to beat then undefeated Fairfield co-op to cap off a career high five-point night.

Honors: All-FCIAC Division I first team. … All-State CHSCA first team selection. … Named the Hobey Baker award recipient for character and sportsmanship for Ridgefield. … Named to the CHSCA Academic All-State team.

Off the ice: A National Honor society member. … an environmental sustainability club member. … a member of the Ridgefield golf team and teaches hockey development classes and is a summer sports camp counselor.

Up next: Undecided.

Shane Mettler

New Canaan, Defense, Sophomore

Stats: The towering defenseman manned the blue line for the FCIAC champion Rams. … He was a mainstay on both the power play and penalty kill units for his team. … He scored four goals and added eight assists.

Honors: All-FCIAC Division I second team.

Off the ice: Academic High Honors every semester at New Canaan, plays tennis for the New Canaan high school team and USTA. Is also a part of the New Canaan congregational church youth group.

Up next: Will play ice hockey and tennis at the Taft School.

Zach Schroeder

Notre Dame-West Haven, Defense, Senior

Stats: A mainstay on the blueline for the Green Knights, scored two goals and added 12 assists, helping lead NDWH to the SCC/SWC Division I co-championship. … He finished his career with eight goals and 32 assists.

Honors: Two-time New Haven Register/GameTimeCT All-State first team selection. … All-State CHSCA first team selection. … All-SCC/SWC Division I first team.

Off the ice: A member of the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. … Is the vice president of the spikeball club and president of the fantasy hockey club at Notre Dame-West Haven. … Volunteers at the East Haven soup kitchen and Saint Bernadette Carnival.

Up next: Undecided.

Matt Stein

Darien, Defense, Senior

Stats: The senior was an old school lock down defender for the Blue Wave. … He scored two goals and added six assists helping lead the Blue Wave to the FCIAC semifinals. … He was on the top power play and penalty kill units for his team.

Honors: All-FCIAC Division I first team.

Off the ice: He is a Storm Hockey mentor. … Harlem Lacrosse mentor. … a part of the Youth Asset team. … is a member of the Darien boys lacrosse program.

Up next: Will play men’s lacrosse at Colby College.

Sam Swanson

Fairfield co-op, Defense, Senior

Stats: The lockdown defenseman led an experienced Fairfield co-op team to the No. 3 ranking in the state media poll this season — the highest in program history. … He scored six goals and added five assists this season.

Honors: All-FCIAC Division I first team. … All-State CHSCA first team selection. … FCIAC Scholar Athlete.

Off the ice: A member of the National Honor Society. … a Storm Hockey volunteer. … volunteers for SASO (students and athletes serving others). … a member of the Fairfield Warde baseball team.

Up next: Plans to attend Bentley University or the College of Holy Cross and hopes to play club hockey.

Tommy Martin

Fairfield Prep, Goalie, Senior

Stats: The first-year starting goalie left his mark, going 9-1-1 with a 0.99 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage and posted five shutouts in just 11 starts. … He anchored Fairfield Prep to the No. 1 ranking in the state media poll and the SCC/SWC co-championship.

Honors: All-SCC/SWC Division I second team. … CHSCA second team selection.

Off the ice: Mentor for Southern CTStorm hockey.

Up next: Will play hockey at Vermont Academy.

Connor Smith

Notre Dame-West Haven, Goalie, Senior

Stats: The senior goalie has been a force in net for the Green Knights for three seasons. … This season he went 11-1-1 with a 1.69 goals-against-average and had a .940 save percentage. … He also had an assist helping lead the Green Knights to the SCC/SWC Division I co championship. … He finished his career with a 2.10 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage, he played in the Division I state championship as a sophomore and the SCC/SWC Division I title game as a junior.

Honors: Two-time All-SCC/SWC Division I first team. Two-time first team All-State CHSCA.

Off the ice: He plays goalie for the Notre Dame-West Haven boys lacrosse team.

Up next: Will play men’s lacrosse at Sacred Heart University.

