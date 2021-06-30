The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Golf Team Lineups

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Golf team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. First-team bios.
|Name
|School
|YR
|Brett Chodos
|Amity
|Jr.
|Sean Dowd
|Granby
|Sr.
|Matthew Downes
|St. Paul
|Soph.
|Matt Doyle
|Hand
|Sr.
|Alex Elia
|Wilton
|Jr.
|William Gregware
|Conard
|Fr.
|Cole Hahn
|Avon
|Sr.
|Will Huntington
|Fairfield Prep
|Soph.
|Chris Lang
|Ridgefield
|Sr.
|Bradley Sawka
|Ellington
|Soph.
|Charles Schrohe
|Greenwich
|Soph.
|Luke Stennett
|Portland
|Fr.
|Player of the Year: Matt Doyle, Hand
Second Team
|Garrett Brown
|Conard
|Sr.
|Jon Bushka
|Notre Dame-West Haven
|Sr.
|Dan Casanta
|Pomperaug
|Soph.
|Marc DeGaetano
|New Canaan
|Jr.
|Charlie Dolan
|Glastonbury
|Jr.
|Colin Firda
|St. Joseph
|Fr.
|Connor Goode
|Glastonbury
|Jr.
|Jake Ivan-Pal
|Notre Dame-West Haven
|Sr.
|Luke Karpiej
|Hale-Ray
|Jr.
|Dan LeBlanc
|Immaculate
|Sr.
|Mike Rothberg
|Fairfield Prep
|Jr.
|Reece Scott
|Hand
|Soph.