Boys Golf

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Golf Team Lineups

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Golf team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. First-team bios.

First Team
NameSchoolYR
Brett ChodosAmityJr.
Sean DowdGranbySr.
Matthew DownesSt. PaulSoph.
Matt DoyleHandSr.
Alex EliaWiltonJr.
William GregwareConardFr.
Cole HahnAvonSr.
Will HuntingtonFairfield PrepSoph.
Chris LangRidgefieldSr.
Bradley SawkaEllingtonSoph.
Charles SchroheGreenwichSoph.
Luke StennettPortlandFr.
Player of the Year: Matt Doyle, Hand

Second Team
Garrett BrownConardSr.
Jon BushkaNotre Dame-West HavenSr.
Dan CasantaPomperaugSoph.
Marc DeGaetanoNew CanaanJr.
Charlie DolanGlastonburyJr.
Colin FirdaSt. JosephFr.
Connor GoodeGlastonburyJr.
Jake Ivan-PalNotre Dame-West HavenSr.
Luke KarpiejHale-RayJr.
Dan LeBlancImmaculateSr.
Mike RothbergFairfield PrepJr.
Reece ScottHandSoph.