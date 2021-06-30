The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Golf First Team

















































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Golf team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

Boys Golf All-State Lineups

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Matt Doyle

Hand, Senior

Stats: Finished with a -1.375 stroke differential, the best in school history. Shot a 5-under-par 67 at Timberlin GC to earn medalist laurels at the Division II state championship meet, leading Hand to its second straight team title. Shot 1-under 70 at Race Brook CC to earn medalist laurels at the SCC championship meet. Shot 75 at the State Open at Black Hall Club to tie for 14th.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT all-state selection. SCC Division I Player of the Year. Three-time All-SCC and coaches all-state pick.

Off the course: Member of marching band and concert band all four years. Started the Hand Business Club. Also a member of Peer Advocates, Tiger Tracks (working with special needs children to participate in athletics) and graduated with honors.

Up next: Will play at Division I Elon next season.

♦♦♦

Brett Chodos

Amity, Junior

Stats: Medalist in 11 of the 13 matches. Fired a 2-under-par 70 at Tallwood CC to earn medalist laurels, then five days later, shot a 2-under-69 at the Black Hall Club to be medalist at the State Open. Shot 79 at Race Brook CC to place fourth at the SCC championship meet.

Honors: SCC Division II Player of the Year. All-SCC and Division I coaches all-state selection. Amity Block A Team MVP.

Off the course: Member of the Chinese National Honor Society, Unified Sports, Teen Teaching and the Welcoming Committee.

♦♦♦

Sean Dowd

Granby, Senior

Stats: Medalist in every match this season for Granby. Finished with a 1.150 stroke differential. Medalist at the Avon Invitational, shooting a 68 at Blue Fox Run. Earned medalist laurels at the NCCC championship meet. Shot a 75 at Stanley GC to tie for third at the Division III state championship meet and a 72 at the Black Hall Club to tie for third at the State Open.

Honors: All-NCCC and Division III all-state selection. Three-time Bob Lengyl award winner.

Off the course: Recipient of a CIAC Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity. Member of the Spanish Honor Society.

Up next: Will play golf at Stetson next season.

♦♦♦

Matthew Downes

St. Paul, Sophomore

Stats: Shot a 1-over 71 to earn medalist laurels at the NVL championship meet, helping St. Paul win the team title. Shot a 1-over 73 at Fairview Farm to place second at the Division IV championship meet and 78 at Black Hall Club to tie for 19th at the State Open. Recorded an ace at Chippanee GC.

Honors: All-NVL and Division IV coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Honor student and participates in a Mission Club to give food to people in need.

♦♦♦

Alex Elia

Wilton, Junior

Stats: Finished with a scoring average of 37 and a stroke differential of 1.038. Shot a 1-under 71 at Timberlin GC to tie for second at the Division II state championship meet, 74 at the Black Hall Club to tie for eighth place at the State Open and 76 at the FCIAC championship meet at Fairchild Wheeler Black Course to tie for seventh. Tied for ninth in the 2019 Division I meet.

Honors: FCIAC Player of the Year. All-FCIAC and Division II coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Honor Roll every quarter since freshman year. Helps donate equipment to the First Tee of Connecticut, participates in the Birdies For the Brave charity for wounded veterans and Wilton High Top Inclusion Models, a club that helps to support Wilton students with disabilities.

♦♦♦

William Gregware

Conard, Freshman

Stats: Shot a 69 at Stanley GC to win medalist laurels and help Conard win the CCC team title. Shot 73 at the Division I state championship meet, tying for sixth place. Shot 75 at the State Open to tie for 14th place. Scoring average of 37.3. Was medalist eight times.

Honors: All-CCC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Won the Hartford Junior Open this year.

♦♦♦

Cole Hahn

Avon, Senior

Stats: Finished with a stroke differential of -0.062 and a 36.92 scoring average. Nine-time medalist. Tied for second in the Avon Invitational posting a 70 at Blue Fox Run GC. Shot 74 at Stanley GC to tie for third in the CCC tournament. Posted an even-par 72 at Timberlin GC to finish fourth at the Division II state championship meet. Shot a 74 at Black Hall Club to tie for eighth place.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC selection. Two-time coaches all-state pick.

Off the course: Member of the National Honor Society, Cum Laude Graduate.

Up next: Will play golf at Bryant next season.

♦♦♦

Will Huntington

Fairfield Prep, Sophomore

Stats: Finished with a 2.0 stroke differential. Shot 33 for low regular-season score. Posted a 72 at Tallwood CC to tie for second place at the Division I state championship meet, helping the Jesuits win the overall team title. Shot 81 at the State Open at Black Hall Club. Also shot 81 at the SCC meet to finish sixth, helping Prep win that title as well.

Honors: All-SCC and Division I coaches all-state selection. Team’s Outstanding Player award.

Off the course: Member of school honor roll (Cum Laude), volunteer as Storm ice hockey mentor and St. Thomas Aquinas School golf coach.

♦♦♦

Chris Lang

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Had a stroke differential of 1.15 and a nine-hole best score of 33. Shot a 75 at Fairchild Wheeler Black Course to finish tied for fourth in the FCIAC championship meet. Shot a 75 at Tallwood CC to tie for 12th at the Division I state championship meet and posted a 1-over 72 at the Black Hall Club to tie for third at the State Open.

Honors: All-FCIAC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and Lions Heart, a community volunteer organization. Also played football.

Up next: Will play golf at Franklin and Marshall next season.

♦♦♦

Bradley Sawka

Ellington, Sophomore

Stats: Finished with a stroke average of 37 to help Ellington go undefeated and win the NCCC championship. Shot even-par 71 at the Black Hall Club to place second at the State Open and posted a 75 at Stanley GC to finish tied for third in the Division III state championship meet.

Honors: Co-NCCC Player of the Year. All-NCCC and Division III coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Helped manage a golf tournament that is built around veterans, called the Building Homes for Heroes tournament. All of the money made was donated toward buying a veteran a house.

♦♦♦

Charles Schrohe

Greenwich, Sophomore

Stats: Finished with a 1.225 stroke differential. Tied school scoring record with a 4-under-par 32 in a match. Shot 73 at Fairchild Wheeler Black Course to share FCIAC medalist laurels. Shot even-par 72 at Tallwood CC to tie for second at the Division I state championship meet. Shot 81 at the State Open to tie for 26th place.

Honors: All-FCIAC and Division I coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: High honor roll student. Volunteers at both the First Tee and as a teacher at his local church.

♦♦♦

Luke Stennett

Portland, Freshman

Stats: Medalist in all but three matches. Shot 76 at the Shoreline Championship meet to finish second and help Portland win the team title. Shot even-par 72 at Fairview Farm to earn medalist laurels and help Portland win that team title. Stennett shot 74 at the State Open to tie for eighth place.

Honors: Shoreline Conference Player of the Year. All-Shoreline Conference and Division IV coaches all-state selection.

Off the course: Volunteers his time helping teach junior golfers.