The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Basketball First Team

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Basketball team. Compiled by Joseph Morelli. Photos were submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Bristol Central, Center, Junior

Stats: Averaged 27.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and 3.1 assists for the unbeaten and CCC Championship bracket winners. Has scored over 1,400 career points.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC and coaches selection. Two-time GameTimeCT All-State pick.

Off the court: Has compiled a 3.6 GPA.

Up next: Mulling many Division I scholarship offers, Including UConn, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

♦♦♦

Coach of the Year

Andrew McClellan

Ridgefield

Stats: Won the FCIAC’s regular-season championship with an 11-1 record, then led Ridgefield to its third consecutive FCIAC tournament title and fourth in the past five seasons. Tigers’ only defeat was in double overtime on the road to New Canaan. Also Ridgefield’s second-straight, regular-season title after replacing all five starters from the season before. Has 128-51 record in eight seasons.

Honors: FCIAC Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

♦♦♦

Eli Blackwell

West Haven, Guard, Senior

Stats: Averaged 18 points, seven assists and four steals per game to help West Haven win its first SCC championship. Also helped the Blue Devils earn the top seed in the league tournament. Scored over 1,000 career points and was the team’s leading scorer.

Honors: Two-time New Haven Register All-Area selection. All-SCC Division I pick. Team MVP. Invited to play in the CARE Senior All-Star Game.

Off the court: High honors student (3.7 GPA), community leader and activist, volunteers at New Haven Hot Shot Basketball Camp.

Up next: Could do a post-graduate year.

♦♦♦

Ben Carroll

Notre Dame-West Haven, Forward, Senior

Stats: Averaged 18.0 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game for the SCC Division I tournament finalists. Had 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists to earn team MVP honors in the CARE Senior All-Star Game played in Bridgeport.

Honors: Two-time New Haven Register All-Area and All-SCC selection.

♦♦♦

Matt Curtis

Northwest Catholic, Guard, Junior

Stats: Averaged 25.0 points, five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals for the Lions. Has scored over 1,000 career points.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC selection. Two-time coaches all-state pick.

Off the court: First honors student is a member of the National Honor Society.

♦♦♦

Malcom Duncanson

West Haven, Guard, Senior

Stats: Averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals per game to help West Haven win its first SCC championship. Also helped the Blue Devils earn the top seed in the league tournament. Scored over 1,000 career points.

Honors: Two-time New Haven Register All-Area and All-SCC selection. SCC Division I Player of the Year. Invited to play in the CARE senior all-star game.

Off the court: High Honors student (3.5 GPA), volunteer community service at Sullivan Academy Camp and West Haven summer sports camp.

Up next: Receiving interest from multiple Division II schools but may consider post graduate year.

♦♦♦

Jack Hall

Avon, Guard, Senior

Stats: Averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Avon. Finished with 1,214 career points.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC and coaches all-state selection.

Off the court: Part of Avon High School’s Class Act Leadership Club and member of the CIAC leadership conference.

Up next: Will take a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More.

♦♦♦

Jason James

St. Joseph, Guard, Junior

Stats: Point guard averaged 23 points, 6.2 assists and three steals per game for the Cadets.

Honors: FCIAC Player of the year. All-FCIAC First Team selection.

Off the court: Member of the Principal’s Honor Roll (3.6 GPA).

Up next: Could do a post-graduate year.

♦♦♦

Akim Joseph

Notre Dame-Fairfield, Forward, Senior

Stats: Averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists for the South-West Conference champions. Helped lead Trinity Catholic to the FCIAC tournament final in the school’s final season in 2020.

Honors: All-SWC First team selection. All-FCIAC Second Team pick in 2019.

Off the court: Has a 3.1 GPA. Gives back to his home country (Haiti) through volunteer work with the Stamford Peace Youth Foundation.

Up next: Will play at Gettysburg next season.

♦♦♦

Brody Limric

East Catholic, Forward, Senior

Stats: Averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the CCC Region C regular-season champions and CCC championship tournament finalists.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC selection

Off the court: Has volunteered at several basketball camps and clinics and is a member of several school clubs, including the SOC Union.

Up next: Will take a post-graduate year to play basketball at St. Andrews in Rhode Island.

♦♦♦

Troy McKoy

Windsor, Forward, Sophomore

Stats: Averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Warriors. Had a season-best 37 points.

Honors: All-CCC Region A selection.

♦♦♦

Dion Perkins

Seymour, Guard, Senior

Stats: Averaged 27.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Scored a school-record 48 points in a game as a junior and 1,344 career points.

Honors: Three-time All-NVL selection. Two-time New Haven Register All-Area pick.

Up next: Likely to take a post-graduate year.

♦♦♦

Dan Wellington

Kolbe Cathedral, Guard, Senior

Stats: Averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.2 steals for the South-West Conference regular-season champions and tournament finalists.

Honors: Two-time All-SWC and SWC all-tournament team selection

Off the court: Honors student.