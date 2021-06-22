The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Baseball First Team

















































The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Baseball team. Compiled by Scott Ericson and Pete Paguaga. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Frank Mozzicato

East Catholic, Pitcher, Senior

Stats: The senior lefty made national news this season with a 30.1 inning hitless streak across five straight starts. … He also finished his high school career on a 49.2 scoreless inning streak. … He went 9-0 with 135 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, allowed just nine hits and finished with a 0.16 ERA. … Mozzicato did it with the bat too, hitting .476 with a 1.198 OPS, 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored. He led East Catholic to a 25-0 record, the Class M state championship — first in program history since 1997 — and to the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT media poll.

Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-CCC selection.

Up next: Committed to play at UConn, expected to be taken in Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

♦♦♦

Andrew Amato

Weston, Catcher, Senior

Stats: The senior backstop hit .420 with a .855 slugging percentage and .570 OBP. … He slugged seven home runs, nine doubles with 21 RBIs and 31 runs scored, stole 19 bases and walked 21 times. … He batted .419 for his career. Amato helped lead the Trojans to the SWC championship and was named the SWC tournament MVP.

Honors: First team All-SWC. … CHSCA All-State. … Selected to the CHSCA senior all-star game

Off the Field: B3 Volunteer (travelled to Guatemala to help build houses, Dominican Republic to help build 2nd story for a school, Costa Rica – buildings). … St Baldrick’s volunteer. … Presidential Award for Community Service three straight years (minimum 100 hours per year).

Up next: Will play baseball at High Point University

♦♦♦

Jake Benner

Westhill, Shortstop/Pitcher, Junior

Stats: Benner hit .466 with an .890 slugging percentage and .559 OBP. … He had 34 hits including six home runs, 30 RBIs and 30 runs scored. … Struck out 46 in 27.2 innings and walked just seven. … He finished with a 2.53 ERA, four wins and two saves, while leading Westhill to the Class LL championship game.

Honors: All-FCIAC. … Selected to the CHSCA junior all-star game. … Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy Athlete of the Month for May 2021.

Off the Field: Academy of Finance at Westhill High School. … National Honor Society. … Spanish National Honor Society. … Junior Book Award Recipient. … Member of the Bee Club at Westhill High School. … Member of Kids helping Kids Club at Westhill High School. … Stamford Challenger Baseball League Volunteer. … Stamford Little League Winter Clinics Volunteer.

♦♦♦

Ryan Daniels

St. Paul, Shortstop, Junior

Stats: The junior lefty hit 16 home runs this season with 42 RBIs. … He hit .560 and added 37 runs scored, leading St. Paul to the Class S championship game.

Honors: CHSCA All-State selection. … All-NVL

Off the Field: Volunteer for Special Olympics. … Honor Roll

Up next: Senior year, committed to play baseball at UConn.

♦♦♦

Anthony DePino

Hand, Third Baseman, Senior

Stats: Led the Tigers with a .400 average and five home runs. … His OPS was over 1.500, which is the highest in program history. … DePino led the Tigers to the Class L state championship — their first state championship in program history.

Honors: CHSCA All-State. … ALL-SCC. … Selected to the CHSCA senior all-star game

Up next: Will play baseball at the University of Rhode Island.

♦♦♦

John Heitzman

Fairfield Warde, Outfielder, Junior

Stats: The lefty batted .470 with 24 hits and a 1.480 OPS, helping the Mustangs capture the FCIAC championship.

Honors: Selected to the CHSCA junior all-star game. … CHSCA All-State. … All-FCIAC

Off the Field: National Honor Society. … National Latin Exam Award. … 2020 top sophomore and top 10 overall Connecticut High School Pentathlon

Up next: Senior year, committed to play baseball at Quinnipiac University.

♦♦♦

Kolby Pascarelli

Coginchaug, Pitcher/Outfielder, Senior

Stats: The senior went 11-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts, leading Coginchaug to the Class S championship — the first for the program since 1972. … Batted .451 with two home runs and a 33 RBIs. Pascarelli helped lead Coginchaug to a share of the Shoreline Championship.

Honors: CHSCA All-State. … All-Shoreline. … Shoreline Player of the Year. … Perfect Game All-American.

Up next: Will do a post graduate year at St. Thomas More and then play at UConn.

♦♦♦

Jake Pisano

Hamden, Outfielder/Shortstop, Senior

Stats: Pisano hit .554 with a .621 OBP, seven home runs and 24 RBIs. … He had 37 hits, 15 of them being extra base hits, scored 34 runs and stole 24 bases.

Honors: SCC Player of the Year. … All-SCC. … CHSCA All-State

Off the Field: SCC All-Academic team. … High honor student.

Up next: Will do a post graduate year at Westminster.

♦♦♦

Connor Podeszwa

Waterford, Pitcher/Second Baseman, Senior

Stats: On the mound he went 8-0 with a 0.92 ERA and pitched six complete games … He struck out 83 batters in 49 innings and walked just seven batters. … He hit .343 with a .567 slugging and .443 OBP with 26 runs scored and 26 RBIs. … He had one home run and 10 doubles.

Honors: CHSCA All-State. … All-ECC

Off the Field: Spanish Honor Society. … Seal of Bi-literacy. … 2020 Soccer Scholar Athlete Award

Up next: Will play at Tufts University

♦♦♦

Anthony Steele

Shelton, Pitcher/First Baseman, Senior

Stats: The hulking lefty hit five home runs with 24 RBIs, he had 33 hits and batted .471 and .820 with RISP. … On the mound he struck out 86 batters in 46 innings and had a 3.21 ERA.

Honors: Two-time All SCC selection. … Team MVP.

Off the Field: Class rank of 35 of 321. … Academic All-SCC selection. … National Honor Society

Up next: Will play at Penn State University.

♦♦♦

Julian Stevens

Amity, Center fielder, Senior

Stats: Stevens batted .452 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs, he had a .521 OBP and .968 slugging. … He scored 22 runs and added 12 stolen bases this season.

Honors: CHSCA All-State. … All-SCC. … Amity’s athlete of the year.

Off the Field: Honor student. … co-president of the Diversity in Action Club at Amity. … Accumulated over 100 hours of community service.

Up next: Will play at the University of Missouri

♦♦♦

Bo Yaworski

Killingly, Pitcher/Outfielder, Senior

Stats: On the mound he struck out 103 batters in 54.2 innings and threw three no-hitters. At the plate he batted .494 with 31 RBIs and 14 doubles. … He led Killingly to the program’s first ECC championship.

Honors: CHSCA All-State. … Two-time All-ECC

Off the Field: Worked on KTV the broadcast television program at Killingly

Up next: Will play at Mitchell College.