The 2021 CTC Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 Connecticut Technical Conference boys basketball championships will begin Wednesday, March 17 and end with an overall championship next week at a time to be determined.

This year’s tournament will be split into two divisions of seven teams, the Nutmeg and the Charter Oak. The winners of the two division championship tournaments will advance to a CTC Championship game.

Prince Tech, the No. 1-seed in the Charter Oak division, is the defending CTC champion. It has a bye into the Charter Oak semifinals.

O’Brien Tech, the No. 1 seed I the Nutmeg division, also has a bye into its division semifinals.

Tournament game times will be updated.

Championship History

2020 — PRINCE TECH 57, Goodwin Tech 54

2019 — PRINCE TECH 80, Abbott Tech 41

2018 — PRINCE TECH 69, Wilcox Tech 58