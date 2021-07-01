The 2021 CIAC Football Playoff Classes: St. Joseph back in L, New Canaan now LL

A week after posting schedules, and nearly three weeks later than in past years, the CIAC dropped its football playoff divisions for 2021 on Wednesday.

Last year, the CIAC announced playoff divisions for a 2020 season that was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big news then was that St. Joseph, the state’s No. 1 team in 2019 and reigning three-time defending state champion in S, M and L, had moved back down to Class M.

This was because St. Joseph had dropped to a Class S enrollment and, under the school-of-choice tournament success modifier rule, could only move up one class. It caused a minor fervor at the time, but it didn’t matter because we didn’t play a season anyway.

This year’s classification cuts off Class S at a boys enrollment of 376. St. Joseph’s 377 puts it — just — in Class M, and the tournament success modifier bumped the Hogs back to Class L.

For the uninitiated, the school-of-choice success modifier bumps designated choice schools up one class if they’ve reached the state semifinals over two-consecutive years. Since the modifier debuted in 2018, St. Joseph and Killingly (still in Class M) have been affected every season.

Other notable moves include:

New Canaan is back in Class LL for the first time since the 2018 season, when it lost to Greenwich in the Class LL final. … Cheshire, Newington and New Milford drop from Class LL to L. …New London and Masuk join St. Joseph in moving up from M to L …Avon, E.O. Smith, North Haven and Notre Dame-West Haven have dropped from Class L to M. …Tolland and Valley Regional/Old Lyme dropped from Class M to S. …Plainville moved up from Class S to M.

Lastly, there was a drastic shift in the co-operative program makeups over the past year. A number of long-time co-op partners disbanded, while the remnants formed new ones elsewhere.

For example, Housatonic Regional left MCW United and joined up with Gilbert/Northwestern; The remaining MCW schools formed a partnership with Nonnewaug called Northwest United. Abbott Tech dropped Immaculate from its longtime co-op and will go it alone. Correction: The ATI co-op remains together, though it drops to Class M.

Also, Sacred Heart-Waterbury’s closing left Kaynor Tech-Waterbury to band with Meriden’s Wilcox Tech. And how about this: Kolbe Cathedral is back in the football game for the first time in (what?) forever by banding with Bullard-Havens.

That’s it for now. There will be more on offseason training later — lineman challenges and passing competitions — but many of us are taking some needed vacation time to rest up and get ready for the big season ahead. Practices begin… in just six weeks. Wowzers.

2021 CIAC Football Playoff Classes

Promotions indicated in blue; Demotions indicated in red.

*Denotes school-of-choice promotion.

Class LL

Enrollments: 678 and over (34 Teams)

Gains: Crosby, Kennedy, New Canaan

Losses: Cheshire, New Milford, Newington

Amity (734)

Bridgeport Central (707)

Brien McMahon (886)

Conard (729)

Crosby (793) (+ up from L)

Danbury (1,787)

Darien (725)

East Hartford (894)

Enfield (757)

Fairfield Ludlowe (757)

Fairfield Prep (743)

Fairfield Warde (770)

Glastonbury (915)

Greenwich (1,366)

Hall (757)

Hamden (930)

Harding (702)

Kennedy (734) (+ up from L)

Manchester (858)

New Britain (1,319)

New Canaan (689) (+ up from L)

Newtown (722)

Norwalk (1,013)

Norwich Free Academy (982)

Ridgefield (793)

Shelton (699)

Simsbury (678)

Southington (972)

Stamford (1,088)

Staples (909)

Trumbull (1,114)

West Haven (868)

Westhill (1,230)

Wilbur Cross (835)

Class L

Enrollments: 520-677 (35 Teams)

Gains: Cheney Tech, Cheshire, Masuk, New London, New Milford, Newington, Northwest United, St. Joseph, Thames River

Losses: Abbott Tech, Avon, Crosby, E.O. Smith, Kennedy, New Canaan, North Haven, Notre Dame-West Haven, SMSA Co-op

Bristol Central (605)

Bristol Eastern (545)

Bunnell (526)

Cheney Tech (551) (+ up from M)

Cheshire (665) (- down from LL)

Daniel Hand (535)

East Lyme (534)

Farmington (636)

Fitch (579)

Guilford (569)

Hartford Public (536)

Hillhouse (617)

Maloney (647)

Masuk (520) (+ up from M)

Middletown (635)

Naugatuck (670)

New London (534) (+ up from M)

New Milford (673) (- down from LL)

Newington (664) (- down from LL)

Northwest United (Wolcott Tech, Nonnewaug & Wamogo) (co-op) (+ up from M)

Platt (530)

Pomperaug (570)

Quinebaug Valley Co-op (Ellis Tech, Putnam & Tourtellotte) (co-op)

South Windsor (672)

St. Joseph* (377) (+ up from M)

Stratford (558)

Thames River Co-op (Norwich Tech, Grasso Tech & St. Bernard) (co-op) (+ up from M)

VGW Techs Co-op (Vinal Tech, Goodwin Tech & Whitney Tech) (co-op)

Wethersfield (567)

Wilby (661)

Wilcox/Kaynor Co-op (Wilcox Tech & Kaynor Tech) (co-op)

Wilton (626)

Windsor (569)

Woodstock Academy (534)

Xavier (663)

Class M

Enrollment: 377-519 (35 teams)

Gains: ATI, Avon, E.O. Smith, North Haven, Notre Dame-West Haven, O’Brien Tech, Plainville, Prince Tech, SMSA Co-op

Losses: Cheney Tech, Masuk, New London, Northwest United, St. Joseph, Thames River, Tolland, Valley Regional/Old Lyme, (Wilcox Tech into a co-op with Kaynor Tech)

ATI (Abbott Tech, Immaculate) (co-op — corrected) (- down from L)

Avon (501) (- down from L)

Bassick (509)

Berlin (468)

Bethel (497)

Branford (420)

Brookfield (461)

Bullard-Havens/Kolbe Cathedral (co-op)

Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton (co-op)

Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman (co-op)

CREC Co-op (Civic Leadership, Aerospace & MLC) (co-op)

E.O. Smith (512) (- down from L)

East Haven (432)

Ellington (412)

Foran (415)

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic (co-op)

Granby/Canton (co-op)

Joel Barlow (423)

Jonathan Law (423)

Killingly* (335)

Lyman Hall (489)

North Haven (504) (- down from L)

Notre Dame-West Haven (495) (- down from L)

O’Brien Tech (409) (+ up from S)

Plainville (379) (+ up from S)

Platt Tech (518)

Prince Tech (406) (+ up from S)

RHAM (459)

Rockville (436)

SMSA Co-op (SMSA, Bulkeley, Classical Magnet, HMTCA & University) (co-op) (- down from L)

Torrington (490)

Waterford (398)

Watertown (425)

Weston (412)

Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby (co-op)

Class S

Enrollment: Up to 376 (34 teams)

Gains: Tolland, Valley Regional/Old Lyme

Losses: O’Brien Tech, Plainville, Prince Tech