The 2021 CHSCA All-State Golf Teams

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Boys: Matthew Doyle, Daniel Hand
Girls: Alexandra Fox, Ellington
BOYS
Division I
- Brett Chodos, Amity
- Garrett Brown, Conard
- William Gregware, Conard
- Will Huntington, Fairfield Prep
- Cody Brew, Hall
- Charlie Dolan, Glastonbury
- Connor Goode, Glastonbury
- Charles Schrohe, Greenwich
- Marc DeGaetano, New Canaan
- Christopher Lang, Ridgefield
Division II
- Colin Barrett, Avon
- Cole Hahn, Avon
- Jacob Lindsay, Berlin
- Matthew Doyle, Hand
- Connor Quinn, Hand
- Reece Scott, Hand
- John Guerrera, Farmington
- Jon Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven
- Jake Ivan-Pal, Notre Dame-West Haven
- Alex Elia, Wilton
Division III
- Jack Wise, Cromwell
- Bradley Sawka, Ellington
- Sean Dowd, Granby
- Jason Cohen, Morgan
- Colin Firda, St. Joseph
- Andrew Flynn, St. Joseph
- Robbie Sluga, St. Joseph
- Max Baldwin, Tolland
- Max Bos, Tolland
- Danny Torres, Waterford
Division IV
- Colin Murphy, Coginchaug
- Kyle Corrigan, Coventry
- Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray
- Zim McAullife, Housatonic Regional
- Dan Leblanc, Immaculate
- Luke Stennett, Portland
- Owen Jacobs, Northwest Catholic
- Jack McDermott, Northwest Catholic
- Mathew Downes, St. Paul
- Brandon Frye. St. Paul
GIRLS
Division I
- Ava Gross, Amity
- Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire
- Alexandra Fox, Ellington
- Catarina Petrovic, Farmington
- Anna DeSanto, Hall
- Sarah Desanto, Hall
- Stirling Legge, New Canaan
- Molly Mitchell, New Canaan
- Anna Lemcke, Staples
- Brooke Zajac, Southington
- Jensie-Rose Nicholas. Trumbull
Division II
- Libby Dunn, Berlin
- Kenna Roman, Berlin
- Aoife Devaney, Kennedy
- Brianna Pelchar, Lewis Mills
- Madison Massaro-Cook, Newington
- Gloria Pinote, Newington
- Julia Smith, Plainville
- Laniah Moffett, Sacred Heart
- Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph
- Erin Downes, St. Paul
- Sarah Morrissey, Wethersfield
- Mia Dang. Woodstock Academy
- Kaily Lachapelle, Woodstock Academy