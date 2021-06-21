GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Boys Golf

The 2021 CHSCA All-State Golf Teams

|

New Canaan’s Molly Mitchell in action during the FCIAC girls golf championship at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course in Fairfield on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Boys: Matthew Doyle, Daniel Hand

Girls: Alexandra Fox, Ellington

BOYS

Division I

  • Brett Chodos, Amity
  • Garrett Brown, Conard
  • William Gregware, Conard
  • Will Huntington, Fairfield Prep
  • Cody Brew, Hall
  • Charlie Dolan, Glastonbury
  • Connor Goode, Glastonbury
  • Charles Schrohe, Greenwich
  • Marc DeGaetano, New Canaan
  • Christopher Lang, Ridgefield

Division II

  • Colin Barrett, Avon
  • Cole Hahn, Avon
  • Jacob Lindsay, Berlin
  • Matthew Doyle, Hand
  • Connor Quinn, Hand
  • Reece Scott, Hand
  • John Guerrera, Farmington
  • Jon Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven
  • Jake Ivan-Pal, Notre Dame-West Haven
  • Alex Elia, Wilton

Division III

  • Jack Wise, Cromwell
  • Bradley Sawka, Ellington
  • Sean Dowd, Granby
  • Jason Cohen, Morgan
  • Colin Firda, St. Joseph
  • Andrew Flynn, St. Joseph
  • Robbie Sluga, St. Joseph
  • Max Baldwin, Tolland
  • Max Bos, Tolland
  • Danny Torres, Waterford

Division IV

  • Colin Murphy, Coginchaug
  • Kyle Corrigan, Coventry
  • Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray
  • Zim McAullife, Housatonic Regional
  • Dan Leblanc, Immaculate
  • Luke Stennett, Portland
  • Owen Jacobs, Northwest Catholic
  • Jack McDermott, Northwest Catholic
  • Mathew Downes, St. Paul
  • Brandon Frye. St. Paul

 

GIRLS

Division I

  • Ava Gross, Amity
  • Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire
  • Alexandra Fox, Ellington
  • Catarina Petrovic, Farmington
  • Anna DeSanto, Hall
  • Sarah Desanto, Hall
  • Stirling Legge, New Canaan
  • Molly Mitchell, New Canaan
  • Anna Lemcke, Staples
  • Brooke Zajac, Southington
  • Jensie-Rose Nicholas. Trumbull

Division II

  • Libby Dunn, Berlin
  • Kenna Roman, Berlin
  • Aoife Devaney, Kennedy
  • Brianna Pelchar, Lewis Mills
  • Madison Massaro-Cook, Newington
  • Gloria Pinote, Newington
  • Julia Smith, Plainville
  • Laniah Moffett, Sacred Heart
  • Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph
  • Erin Downes, St. Paul
  • Sarah Morrissey, Wethersfield
  • Mia Dang. Woodstock Academy
  • Kaily Lachapelle, Woodstock Academy