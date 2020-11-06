GameTime CT

The 2020 SWC Fall Tournament Schedules/Scoreboard

Girls Soccer

North Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 10, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 12 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 16 at higher seed

South Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 10, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 12 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 16 at higher seed

Boys Soccer

North Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 10, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 12 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 16 at higher seed

South Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 10, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 12 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 16 at higher seed

Field Hockey

North Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 9, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 11 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 16 at higher seed

South Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 9, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 11 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 16 at higher seed

Girls volleyball

North Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 11, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 13 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 18 at higher seed

South Division

Quarterfinals – Nov. 11, at higher seed

Semifinals – Nov. 13 at higher seed

Finals – Nov. 18 at higher seed

Boys cross country

at Bethel High School

South Division

Nov. 6, 1:30 p.m.

North Division

Nov. 6, 3:45 p.m.

Girls cross country

at Bethel High School

South Division

Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

North Division

Nov. 6, 3:15 p.m.