The 2020 SCC Fall Tournament Schedules/Scoreboard

Field Hockey

Division A

Top-seed Cheshire gets a first-round bye

First Round – Saturday, Nov. 7 @Higher Seeds

No. 7 Lyman Hall at No. 2 Guilford – 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Sheehan at No. 3 Hand – 3 p.m.

No. 5 Mercy at No. 4 Branford – 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Higher Seeds – Times TBD

Guilford/Lyman Hall winner vs. Daniel Hand/Sheehan winner

Mercy/Branford winner at #1 Cheshire

Final

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Time and Site TBD

Division B

The top two seeds – No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy and No. 2 Amity get a first-round bye

First Round – Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 6 North Haven at No. 3 Lauralton Hall – 10:30 a.m.

No. 5 Hamden at No. 4 Shelton – 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Higher Seeds – Times TBD

North Haven/Lauralton Hall winner at No. 2 Amity

Hamden/Shelton winner at No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy

Final

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Time and Site TBD

Girls Soccer

First Round – Nov. 11

Semifinals – Nov. 13 or 14

Finals – Nov. 16 or 17

Boys Soccer

First Round – Nov. 11

Semifinals – Nov. 13 or 14

Finals – Nov. 16 or 17

Girls Volleyball

Division A

No. 1 Amity, No. 2 Shelton, and No. 3 Law get first round byes

First Round – Nov. 9

No. 5 Lauralton Hall at No. 4 Foran – 4 p.m.

Semifinals – Nov. 12

No. 3 Jonathan Law at No. 2 Shelton – 5 p.m.

Foran/Lauralton Hall winner at No. 1 Amity – 5 p.m.

Final

Nov. 14 – time and site TBD

Division B

No. 1 Cheshire and No. 2 Lyman Hall get first-round byes

First Round – Nov. 10

No. 6 Sacred Heart Academy at No. 3 North Haven – 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Mercy at No. 4 Sheehan – 5 p.m.

Semifinals – Nov. 12

SHA/North Haven winner at No. 2 Lyman Hall – 4 p.m.

Mercy/Sheehan winner at No. 1 Cheshire – 5 p.m.

Final

Nov. 14 – time and site TBD

Division C

No. 1 Guilford and #No. 2 Hamden get first-round byes

First Round – Nov. 10

No. 6 Branford at No. 3 East Haven – 3:45 p.m.

No. 5 West Haven at No. 4 Hand – 5 p.m.

Semifinals – Nov. 12

Branford/East Haven winner at No. 2 Hamden – 4 p.m.

WH/Daniel Hand winner at No. 1 Guilford – 3:45 p.m.

Final

Nov. 14 – time and site TBD