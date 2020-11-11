GameTime CT

The 2020 National Signing Day Photo Gallery

Photo: Amity Athletics
Amity's Payton Rahn signs her National letter of Intent to study and play field hockey at Fairfield University.
Photo: Amity Athletics
Image 2 of 38
Bristol Eastern's Nate DiLoreto signed to play soccer at University of Hartford.
Photo: Nate DiLoreto
Image 3 of 38
Trumbull's Cassi Barbato signing her NLI to play softball at Radford University in Virginia.
Image 4 of 38
New Fairfield's Braden Quinn (left) and Matt Garbowski signed their NLIs to play baseball at University of Connecticut.
Photo: Braden Quinn
Image 5 of 38
Alyssa Roberts signed her letter of intent to play softball at American International College.
Image 6 of 38
Jaida Robinson of East Hartford signed her NLI to play basketball for Hofstra.
Photo: Hofstra University.
Image 7 of 38
Granby Memorial's Avery Bryanton signs to play Field Hockey for Bellarmine University.
Image 8 of 38
Farmington's Jackson Ferrigno signed his NLI to play baseball at University of Connecticut.
Image 9 of 38
Milford's Asha Parker, of Northfield Mount Hermon HS), signs her NLI to play basketball at Northeastern.
Image 10 of 38
Granby Memorial's Lauren Roy signs her NLI to compete in track and field at Lehigh University.
Image 11 of 38
Oxford's Nicole Pavia will compete in acrobatics and tumbling at Gannon University.
Image 12 of 38
RHAM's Bailey Ayer signed her NLI to play soccer at University of Vermont.
Image 13 of 38
Hillhouse's Leah Moore signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Kentucky.
Photo: Hillhouse Track & Field / Hillhouse High School, New Haven
Image 14 of 38
Brunswick's boys lacrosse players who have signed letters of intent. Front row (l to r): Cameron Evans (Duke), Dan Taylor (Navy), Mario Rinaldi (Bucknell), Lucas Delgado (Michigan), Luke Waters (Duke). Back row (l to r): Blake Burchill (Bucknell), Blake Borges (Syracuse), Aidan Redahan (Duke), Matthew McGroarty (Quinnipiac) less
Photo: Jamie Fessenden
Image 15 of 38
Notre Dame-West Haven's Nick Vitti signed to play soccer at Bryant University.
Photo: Notre Dame-West Haven Athletics
Image 16 of 38
Lauralton Hall's Claire Devine signed with University of Pennsylvania for rowing.
Photo: Lauralton Hall
Image 17 of 38
Hall's Evan Jones signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Holy Cross.
Photo: Evan Jones
Image 18 of 38
Waterford's Madison Dorunda signed to compete in gymnastics for Temple University.
Photo: Waterford High School
Image 19 of 38
Waterford's Lily Kramer signed her letter of intent to play for St. Thomas Aquinas.
Photo: Waterford Athletics
Image 20 of 38
Greens Farms Academy's Allie Palmieri signed her NCAA Letter of Intent to play basketball at Boston College.
Photo: Greens Farms Academy
Image 21 of 38
Greens Farms Academy's Max Yates signed his Letter of Intent to play at Colgate.
Photo: Greens Farms Academy
Image 22 of 38
Hand's Joshua Israel signed a NLI to attend and play Tennis at Colgate.
Photo: Hand Athletics
Image 23 of 38
Hand's Matthew Doyle signed a NLI to attend and play Golf at Elon University.
Photo: Hand Athletics
Image 24 of 38
Lyman Hall's Alex Tenero signed to play softball at University of New Haven.
Image 25 of 38
Lyme-Old Lyme's Kaylee Armenia signed her National Letter of Intend to play soccer at Mississippi State.
Photo: Lyme-Old Lyme Athletics
Image 26 of 38
Sadie Bowman on signed her Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at McDaniel College.
Photo: Lyme-Old Lyme Athletics
Image 27 of 38
Newtown High School's National Signing Day athletes:
Photo: Newtown Athletics
Image 28 of 38
Newtown's Caroline Mahoney signed her letter of intent to swim at Holy Cross.
Photo: Newtown Athletics
Image 29 of 38
New Fairfield's Braden Quinn signed his NLI to play at University of Connecticut.
Photo: New Fairfield High School
Image 30 of 38
New Fairfield's Sydney O'Connor signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Bentley.
Photo: New Fairfield Athletics
Image 31 of 38
New Fairfield's Matt Garbowski signed his letter of intent to play baseball at UConn.
Image 32 of 38
Matt Constantinides signed his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Towson.
Photo: New Fairfield Athletics.
Image 33 of 38
Litchfield's Timmy Donovan signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Colgate.
Image 34 of 38
Litchfield's Timmy Donovan signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Colgate.
Image 35 of 38
Coginchaug's Owen Clancy signed his letter of intent to play baseball at American International College.
Image 36 of 38
Valley Regional's Lexi Ross signed her letter of intent to play softball at St. Peter's University.
Image 37 of 38
Torrington's Abby McCarthy signed her letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Hartford.
Photo: Abby McCarthy
Image 38 of 38
Torrington's Julia McCarthy signed her letter of intent to compete at Providence College in swimming.
Photo: Julia McCarthy

Wednesday, Nov. 11 was National Signing Day for all sports except football, beginning a period which will go until Aug. 1, 2021 for the next academic year. It was also the early signing period for basketball.

Though COVID-19 has put a damper on this year’s ceremonies, schools still managed to celebrate their college-bound athletes.

Above is a photo gallery of submissions from across Connecticut. This gallery will be updated. Make sure your photos are included by emailing us at GameTimeCT@gmail.com!