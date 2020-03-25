The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Gymnastics team. Compiled by Rich Depreta. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Gymnast of the Year
Jenna Davidson
Woodstock Academy, Senior
Stats: State Open champion all-around (36.575 points); State Open champion floor exercise (9.55); No. 1 State Open qualifier beam (9.2375); No. 5 State Open qualifier bars (8.9250); ECC champion all-around (36.75).
Honors: All-ECC selection; A senior captain for Woodstock Academy, which has won eight straight Class S team championships and two Class M titles; CHSCA All-State First Team selection.
Up Next: Not pursuing gymnastics in college.
♦♦♦
Hailey Best
New Milford, Freshman
Stats: Was State Open runnerup on bars (9.325) and third on all-around (36.450); Won beam (9.20) and bars (9.350) for Class M team champion New Milford; SWC champion on bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.45); SWC runnerup all-around (36.80). Helped New Milford tie for SWC team title (140.050).
Honors: All-SWC First Team selection; CHSCA First Team choice.
♦♦♦
Katherine Drechsler
Southington, Senior
Stats: No. 3 State Open qualifier all-around (35.925), vault (9.2875); No. 4 State Open qualifier beam (9.0875); Won beam (9.075), tied for first vault (9.1) for Class L team champion Southington.
Honors: All-CCC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.
Up Next: Undecided on college choice
♦♦♦
Caroline Garrett
Fairfield Warde, Sophomore
Stats: Was runnerup vault (9.30), sixth all-around (35.750) at State Open; Was third all-around (34.750) and tied for third beam (8.50) at FCIACs; No. 13 State Open qualifier all-around (35.0125) and vault (9.00); No. 10 State Open qualifier bars (8.8375).
Honors: All-FCIAC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.
♦♦♦
Alexa Granfield
Tolland, Senior
Stats: State Open champion bars (9.375), fourth all-around (35.925), tied for fifth floor exercise (9.00).
Honors: CHSCA All-State first team selection.
Up Next: Undecided on college choice
♦♦♦
Hannah Jojo
Newtown, Senior
Stats: SWC runnerup beam (9.10) and floor exercise (9.20), third all-around (35.850) and bars (9.050); No. 9 State Open qualifier all-around (35.3125); No. 3 State Open qualifier beam (9.150).
Honors: All-SWC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.
Up Next: Undecided on college choice
♦♦♦
Hanna Laskey
Stonington, Junior
Stats: ECC runnerup all-around (35.25); State Open sixth vault (9.075); No. 11 State Open qualifier bars (8.8125); No. 12 State Open qualifier beam (8.9125).
Honors: All-ECC selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.
♦♦♦
Mia Lawrence
Mercy, Senior
Stats: State Open third floor exercise (9.15), seventh all-around (35.650); SCC champion all-around (35.0), floor exercise (9.2), bars (8.7), vault (9.2).
Honors: All-SCC Championship Outstanding Gymnast (Melanie Coleman Award); All-SCC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.
Up Next: Undecided on college choice
♦♦♦
Ava Mancini
Fairfield Ludlowe, Junior
Stats: State Open champion beam (9.15), eighth all-around (35.300); FCIAC champion beam (8.7), all-around (35.250).
Honors: All-FCIAC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice; Helped Ludlowe to FCIAC Team title and Class L Team runnerup finish.
♦♦♦
Sara Myrvold
Pomperaug, Junior
Stats: SWC champion vault (9.60), beam (9.20), all-around (37.150); SWC runnerup bars (9.20); Helped Pomperaug tie for SWC team title (140.050); State Open runnerup floor exercise (9.20), fifth all-around (35.825).
Honors: All-SWC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice; SWC Championship MVP.
♦♦♦
Kelly Perrotti
Southington, Junior
Stats: State Open fifth bars (9.150); No. 8 State Open qualifier vault (9.0875). Tied for first on vault (9.1) and bars (9.0) as Southington won Class L team title.
Honors: All-CCC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.
♦♦♦
Schuyler Tomey
St. Joseph, Senior
Stats: FCIAC champion vault (9.45), floor exercise (9.250); runnerup bars (8.7), all-around (35.00); State Open champion vault (9.475, yurchenko routine); State Open runnerup all-around (36.475), tied fourth floor exercise (9.025); Helped St. Joseph be FCIAC, Class S team runnerup.
Honors: All-FCIAC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team selection.
Up Next: Will be part of Acrobatics and Tumbling team at Quinnipiac University in the fall.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Catherine Burns
|Law
|Jr.
|Marisa Choi
|Newtown
|Sr.
|Tara Chomienne
|Ludlowe
|Jr.
|Erin Dunn
|South Windsor
|Jr.
|Juliana Gagliardi
|Haddam-Killingworth
|Fr.
|Lindsey Gillies
|Woodstock Academy
|Soph.
|Emily Graef
|Glastonbury
|Sr.
|Anna Gramlich
|Oxford
|Soph.
|Alaina Karp
|Pomperaug
|Jr.
|Kiera O'Brien
|Killingly co-op
|Soph.
|Natalie Reeves
|Southington
|Jr.
|Tess Vincent
|Fairfield Warde
|Sr.