Gymnastics

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Gymnastics team

Image 2 of 11
Fairfield Ludlowe’s Ava Mancini competes in the Floor Exercise during the CIAC Class L Gymnastics Championship at Jonathan Law, Saturday, February 29, 2020,
Image 3 of 11
Fairfield Warde’s Caroline Garrett competes in the Balance Beam during the CIAC Class M Gymnastics Championship at Jonathan Law, Saturday, February 29, 2020,
Image 4 of 11
South Windsor’s Erin Dunn competing in the Floor Exercise during the CIAC Class M Gymnastics Championship at Jonathan Law, Saturday, February 29, 2020,
Image 5 of 11
New Milford High School's Hailey Best competes on the beam during the SWC gymnastics championships, Thursday night, February 13, 202, at New Milford High School, New Milford, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 11
Newtowns’s Hannah Jojo performs the Floor Exercise during the CIAC Class L Gymnastics Championship at Jonathan Law, Saturday, February 29, 2020,
Image 7 of 11
Wilton High’s Lilly Byrnes competes in the Floor Exercise during the CIAC Class M Gymnastics Championship at Jonathan Law, Saturday, February 29, 2020,
Image 8 of 11
Mercy's Mia Lawrence competes on the balance beam during SCC gymnastics championship action at Jonathan Law in Milford, Conn., on Saturday Feb. 7, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 11
Pomperaug High School's Sara Myrvold competes on the beam during the SWC gymnastics championships, Thursday night, February 13, 202, at New Milford High School, New Milford, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 11
St. Joseph Schuyler Tomey competes on vault during the Ro Carlucci FCIAC Championships for gymnastics at Westhill High School on Feb. 15, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 11
Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tara Chomienne competes in the Floor Exercise during the CIAC Class L Gymnastics Championship at Jonathan Law, Saturday, February 29, 2020,
The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Gymnastics team. Compiled by Rich Depreta. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Gymnast of the Year

Jenna Davidson

Woodstock Academy, Senior

Stats: State Open champion all-around (36.575 points); State Open champion floor exercise (9.55); No. 1 State Open qualifier beam (9.2375); No. 5 State Open qualifier bars (8.9250); ECC champion all-around (36.75).

Honors: All-ECC selection; A senior captain for Woodstock Academy, which has won eight straight Class S team championships and two Class M titles; CHSCA All-State First Team selection.

Up Next: Not pursuing gymnastics in college.

♦♦♦

Hailey Best

New Milford, Freshman

Stats: Was State Open runnerup on bars (9.325) and third on all-around (36.450); Won beam (9.20) and bars (9.350) for Class M team champion New Milford; SWC champion on bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.45); SWC runnerup all-around (36.80). Helped New Milford tie for SWC team title (140.050).

Honors: All-SWC First Team selection; CHSCA First Team choice.

♦♦♦

Katherine Drechsler

Southington, Senior

Stats: No. 3 State Open qualifier all-around (35.925), vault (9.2875); No. 4 State Open qualifier beam (9.0875); Won beam (9.075), tied for first vault (9.1) for Class L team champion Southington.

Honors: All-CCC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.

Up Next: Undecided on college choice

♦♦♦

Caroline Garrett

Fairfield Warde, Sophomore

Stats: Was runnerup vault (9.30), sixth all-around (35.750) at State Open; Was third all-around (34.750) and tied for third beam (8.50) at FCIACs; No. 13 State Open qualifier all-around (35.0125) and vault (9.00); No. 10 State Open qualifier bars (8.8375).

Honors: All-FCIAC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.

♦♦♦

Alexa Granfield

Tolland, Senior

Stats: State Open champion bars (9.375), fourth all-around (35.925), tied for fifth floor exercise (9.00).

Honors: CHSCA All-State first team selection.

Up Next: Undecided on college choice

♦♦♦

Hannah Jojo

Newtown, Senior

Stats: SWC runnerup beam (9.10) and floor exercise (9.20), third all-around (35.850) and bars (9.050); No. 9 State Open qualifier all-around (35.3125); No. 3 State Open qualifier beam (9.150).

Honors: All-SWC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.

Up Next: Undecided on college choice

♦♦♦

Hanna Laskey

Stonington, Junior

Stats: ECC runnerup all-around (35.25); State Open sixth vault (9.075); No. 11 State Open qualifier bars (8.8125); No. 12 State Open qualifier beam (8.9125).

Honors: All-ECC selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.

♦♦♦

Mia Lawrence

Mercy, Senior

Stats: State Open third floor exercise (9.15), seventh all-around (35.650); SCC champion all-around (35.0), floor exercise (9.2), bars (8.7), vault (9.2).

Honors: All-SCC Championship Outstanding Gymnast (Melanie Coleman Award); All-SCC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.

Up Next: Undecided on college choice

♦♦♦

Ava Mancini

Fairfield Ludlowe, Junior

Stats: State Open champion beam (9.15), eighth all-around (35.300); FCIAC champion beam (8.7), all-around (35.250).

Honors: All-FCIAC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice; Helped Ludlowe to FCIAC Team title and Class L Team runnerup finish.

♦♦♦

Sara Myrvold

Pomperaug, Junior

Stats: SWC champion vault (9.60), beam (9.20), all-around (37.150); SWC runnerup bars (9.20); Helped Pomperaug tie for SWC team title (140.050); State Open runnerup floor exercise (9.20), fifth all-around (35.825).

Honors: All-SWC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice; SWC Championship MVP.

♦♦♦

Kelly Perrotti

Southington, Junior

Stats: State Open fifth bars (9.150); No. 8 State Open qualifier vault (9.0875). Tied for first on vault (9.1) and bars (9.0) as Southington won Class L team title.

Honors: All-CCC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team choice.

♦♦♦

Schuyler Tomey

St. Joseph, Senior

Stats: FCIAC champion vault (9.45), floor exercise (9.250); runnerup bars (8.7), all-around (35.00); State Open champion vault (9.475, yurchenko routine); State Open runnerup all-around (36.475), tied fourth floor exercise (9.025); Helped St. Joseph be FCIAC, Class S team runnerup.

Honors: All-FCIAC First Team selection; CHSCA All-State First Team selection.

Up Next: Will be part of Acrobatics and Tumbling team at Quinnipiac University in the fall.

SECOND TEAM

PlayerTeamYear
Catherine BurnsLawJr.
Marisa ChoiNewtownSr.
Tara ChomienneLudloweJr.
Erin DunnSouth WindsorJr.
Juliana GagliardiHaddam-KillingworthFr.
Lindsey GilliesWoodstock AcademySoph.
Emily GraefGlastonburySr.
Anna GramlichOxfordSoph.
Alaina KarpPomperaugJr.
Kiera O'BrienKillingly co-opSoph.
Natalie ReevesSouthingtonJr.
Tess VincentFairfield WardeSr.