The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Volleyball team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Emma Appleman

Guilford, Outside Hitter, Senior

Stats: The senior finished her career with 1,140 kills, 644 digs, 197 aces, and 38 blocks, as Guilford went 79-14 during her four seasons on the team… Led Guilford with 217 kills this season, while also registering 93 digs and 32 aces… Was named the Most Outstanding Player in the SCC Div. C tournament after collecting 22 kills in a sweep of East Haven in the final… Helped Guilford win its first SCC championship in 25 years last fall, and took the SCC Div. C crown this year.

Honors: Named to the GameTimeCT first team in each of the past two seasons… The SCC Player of the Year as a junior and SCC Div. C Player of the Year as a senior… Received All-SCC first team honors in three straight seasons… Was a CHSCA All-State Class L first team selection as a junior after earning second team honors as a sophomore.

Up Next: Appleman will attend the College of Charleston, where she will play for the Cougars’ volleyball and beach volleyball teams.

♦♦♦

Aerin Bowman

Darien, Opposite Hitter, Junior

Stats: Finished an impressive junior campaign with a team-high 197 kills and 23 blocks… Also registered 31 aces and 81 digs… Had double-doubles in both FCIAC West Region playoff games, with 18 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 semifinal win over Westhill, and 17 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Greenwich in the final… Darien finished the season 8-4 and was the FCIAC West Region runner-up.

Honors: An All-FCIAC West selection as a junior… Earned All-FCIAC second team honors as a sophomore.

♦♦♦

Ali Castro

Trumbull, Setter, Senior

Stats: Led the Eagles with 370 assists, and also contributed 87 digs, 31 aces and 17 kills this fall… During Castro’s three years as the starting setter, Trumbull won its first FCIAC championship in 2018, and its first state championship, Class LL, in 2019… The Eagles claimed the FCIAC East Region title this season, shutting out Ludlowe in the title game.

Honors: Named to the GameTimeCT first team for the second straight year… Earned All-FCIAC East Region honors… An All-FCIAC first team selection for two straight years… Named to the CHSCA All-State Class LL first team as a junior… Was the MVP of the 2018 FCIAC championship, when the Eagles defeated Westhill 3-0.

Up next: Castro is still going through the college process and could play volleyball at the next level.

♦♦♦

Bailey Cenatiempo

Trumbull, Outside Hitter, Senior

Stats: Four-year varsity starter helped lead Trumbull to the FCIAC championship in 2018, the Class LL title in 2019, and the FCIAC East Region crown this fall… Led the Eagles in kills in each of the past two seasons, and finished her senior campaign with a team-high 140 kills and 137 digs… Collected 681 kills and 683 digs in her career… Had 13 kills and 17 digs in her final game at Trumbull, when the Eagles shut out Ludlowe for the FCIAC East Region title.

Honors: Earned All-FCIAC East Region honors this season… A two-time All-FCIAC second team selection as a sophomore and junior.

Up next: Cenatiempo is still going through the college process and could play volleyball at the next level.

♦♦♦

Leah Chipman

Bristol Eastern, Setter, Senior

Stats: Steered the Lancers’ offense with 401 assists this season… Also contributed 26 aces and 72 digs… Finished her career with 1,233 assists, 178 digs and 71 aces… Helped lead Bristol Eastern to a perfect 13-0 record and the CCC Region B championship… Had 83 assists in two playoff games, including 48 in a five-set win over Avon in the semifinals… A key player on a Lancers’ squad which was 36-2 during the past two seasons.

Honors: Named to the Under Armour All-America Volleyball Watch List during the preseason… An All-CCC first team honoree as a junior last fall.

Up next: Chipman is planning on playing volleyball in college and has not yet committed to a school.

♦♦♦

Sarah Holley

Cheshire, Setter, Senior

Stats: Racked up 289 assists while leading the Rams to a 13-1 record and the SCC Division B championship this fall… Also had 41 digs, 47 aces and 28 kills in 14 matches… Missed her junior campaign due to shoulder surgery… Had 47 assists in two playoff games… Dished out 24 assists and earned MVP honors in Cheshire’s 3-0 win over North Haven in the Div. B final… Rang up 11 aces in a shutout of Sheehan on Nov. 3.

Honors: The SCC Player of the Year for Division B… Earned All-SCC Div. B honors.

♦♦♦

Zoe Lowe

Bristol Eastern, Outside Hitter, Junior

Stats: Racked up a team-best 170 kills in 13 matches this season… Had team-highs with 51 aces and 126 digs, and also contributed 21 assists… Helped the Lancers compile a 13-0 record while winning the CCC Region B championship… Had 40 kills and 22 digs in the playoffs, which included 24 kills and 17 digs in a 3-2 win over Avon in the semifinals… The Lancers are 36-2 since the start of the 2019 season.

Honors: A two-time GameTimeCT All-State selection… Named to the CHSCA All-State Class L first team as a junior after receiving second team honors as a sophomore… Twice named to the All-CCC team for the South Division.

Up next: Committed to play at Florida Southern University.

♦♦♦

Camryn Luginbuhl

Tolland, Outside Hitter, Senior

Stats: Led the Eagles with 314 kills, a 23 kills per match average, during her senior campaign… Has been a force for Tolland since her freshman year, collecting 914 kills in 60 matches… Missed her junior year with an injury but attended every practice while helping the coaches with the younger players… Came back as a senior to lead the Eagles to an 8-7 record this fall.

Honors: An CHSCA All-State player as a freshman and sophomore… Named to the All-CCC East team during her first two years in the program.

Up next: Will play volleyball at the University of Hartford next year.

♦♦♦

Helen Megson

Lyman Memorial, Outside Hitter, Senior

Stats: Reached a career milestone when she posted her 1,000th kill during the Bulldog’s 3-0 win over Fitch on Oct. 28… Had 20 kills and 11 digs in that game… Led Lyman Memorial in kills and aces as a junior and was one of four Bulldogs to finish with more than 200 digs that season… Collected 15 kills and 15 digs in Lyman Memorial’s 3-0 shutout of Hale-Ray in the 2019 CIAC Class S championship game.

Honors: Earned CHSCA All-State Class S first team honors as a sophomore and junior… Named to the All-ECC Div. II team last season… MVP of the 2019 CIAC Class S final, with the Bulldogs winning their third state title in four years.

♦♦♦

Lilly Saleeby

Greenwich, Outside Hitter, Senior

Stats: Collected 100 kills, 26 aces and 103 digs as a senior… Helped lead the Cardinals to a 12-0 record and the FCIAC West Region championship… Had 15 kills and 24 digs in a five-set win over Darien in the FCIAC West final… Finished her career with 784 kills and 501 digs.

Honors: Twice named to the GameTimeCT first team… Earned a place on the All-FCIAC first team as a sophomore and junior, and the All-FCIAC West Region team as a senior… Earned CHSCA All-State Class LL honors as a junior.

Up next: Saleeby will continue her volleyball career at Colgate University.

♦♦♦

Elle Sneddon

New Canaan, Setter, Senior

Stats: Led the Rams in assists in each of the past two seasons… Racked up 522 assists, 212 digs, 67 aces and 73 kills last fall… Finished her career with 691 assists, 321 digs, 115 kills, and 108 aces in 48 matches… Had 92 assists, 57 digs, 51 kills and 31 aces in 10 matches during her senior campaign… Helped New Canaan go 20-14 during the past two seasons after the Rams were under .500 three years ago..

Honors: Named the CHSCA Player of the Year last season, becoming the first New Canaan volleyball player to earn the honor… A three-year varsity player and two-year starter… Earned a spot on the CHSCA All-State Class LL and All-FCIAC first team as a junior.

♦♦♦

Juliet Young

Guilford, Libero, Senior

Stats: Reached a career milestone when she surpassed 1,000 digs during Guilford’s victory over Daniel Hand on Oct. 19… Finished her career with 1,104 digs and 241 aces, and led team in both categories this season, when she put up 158 digs and 43 aces… Had 18 digs in Guilford’s 3-0 win over East Haven in the SCC Div. C final… Guilford was 14-0 and lost just two sets this season… Helped Guilford win its first SCC championship in 25 years during her junior campaign.

Honors: Earned All-SCC Div. C honors as a senior… Made the All-SCC first team during her sophomore and junior seasons… Earned CHSCHA All-State Class L second team honors as a junior… Named to the GameTimeCT second team last year.

Up next: Young is going through the college process and is looking to continue her volleyball career at the next level.

SECOND TEAM

Player Team YR POS Ana Castro-Rodriguez Masuk Sr. Setter Allie Clark Fairfield Ludlowe Sr. Libero Zoe DiZenzo Amity Sr. Setter Emily Ericson Bristol Central Sr. Outside Hitter Delaney Harrington Coventry Sr. Outside Hitter Marissa Mayhew Woodstock Academy Sr. Libero Alexis Neider Jonathan Law Sr. Middle Hitter Ryley Plourdez Bristol Eastern Sr. Middle Hitter Cornelia Roach Greenwich Sr. Middle Blocker Vana Servos, Westhill Sr. Setter Adele Sotgiu Greenwich Sr. Setter Avery Theriault Conard Sr. Middle Hitter

Honorable Mentions: Amanda Acabchuk, RHAM, Senior, S; Rae Ada-George, Hamden, Senior, MH; Maddy Bautista, Westhill, Senior, L; Ava Boyles, Valley Regional, Senior, OH; Emily Brodeur, Guilford, Senior, MH; Jacey Cosciello, Seymour, Senior M/DS; Meghan Doxsee, Haddam-Killingworth, Senior, S; Jasmine Franco, Seymour, Senior, OH; Stewart Gaillard, Fairfield Warde, Senior, MH; Kady Green, Stamford, Senior, L; Emily Hart, Platt, Sophomore, L; Rachel Herget, Darien, Senior, S; Jess Jayaker, Shelton, Senior, OH/DS; Tori Lanese, Foran, Senior, OH/DS; Isabel Llash, Joel Barlow, Senior, OH; Avery Mola, Cheshire, Sophomore, MH; Rachel Possidento, Southington, Senior, MH; Kelli Raines, Avon, Senior, OH; Allison Schwartz, Staples, Junior, OH; Gianna Scopetto, Lyman Hall, Senior, S.